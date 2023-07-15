Why a two millimetre long water beetle is making a big splash in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Why a two millimetre long water beetle is making a big splash in Angus

The tiny insect has been re-discovered in bogland at Balgavies Loch near Forfar almost 20 years after it was first found on the Scottish Wildlife Trust reserve.

By Graham Brown
Balgavies is a popular reserve just a couple of miles from Letham, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Balgavies is a popular reserve just a couple of miles from Letham, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A tiny water beetle has put Angus on the map after popping up again almost 20 years after being found there.

At just under a couple of millimetres in length, Hydroporus scalesianus could be almost impossible to find.

But experts have discovered the beetle in bogland at Balgavies Loch Scottish Wildlife Trust reserve east of Forfar.

It’s the only place in Scotland the beetle has been found.

The beetle is so rare it is on an international list of vulnerable species.

2004 find

The miniscule insect is a distinctive ochre colour with antennae that darken towards the tips.

The initial discovery was made in fen carr woodland of Fonah Bog near Letham back in 2004.

Professor Garth Foster of the Aquatic Coleoptera Conservation Trust made the find.

Balgavies water beetle
The tiny water beetle found at Balgavies. Image: Scottish Wildlife Trust

Last year, Professor Foster and Rachel Mackay-Austin returned to Fonah to survey the bog and find out whether the beetle was still surviving.

Their work included taking environmental DNA sample to see whether the beetle’s presence could be detected in the water.

And on their third survey visit they miraculously found two specimens to confirm the enigmatic little creature is still living there.

Osprey breeding site

Balgavies is a popular reserve, particularly with raptor enthusiasts.

This week, three osprey chicks were ringed in only the second operation of its kind since 2012.

“It’s not just the ospreys that draw wildlife enthusiasts to Balgavies Loch,” said an SWT spokesperson.

Balgavies Loch ospreys
Robin Manson pops one of the osprey chicks safely back in the Balgavies nest after being ringed. Image: Darren Dawson

“There is a considerably smaller resident lurking amongst the submerged stems of bogbean and bog myrtle that aquatic coleopterists would consider equally special.

“At barely 2 mm in size, the tiny water beetle Hydroporus scalesianus is easily overlooked.

“It is associated with ancient sites, relict fen and kettleholes with acidic conditions.

“It’s classified as a Red Data Book 2 vulnerable species, due to its extremely localised and peculiar distribution.”

That list is an international collection of more than 40,000 species threatened with extinction.

It ranges from the Wandering Albatross and magnificent European Bison to the tiny Angus creature.

“This site will continue to be monitored to increase our understanding of it and best site management practices,” SWT said.