Craig Brown: Meet the Montrose star inspired by his legendary ex-Scotland boss grandad

By Ewan Smith
February 2 2023, 4.23pm Updated: February 2 2023, 5.30pm
Montrose star Craig Brown has been inspired by his namesake grandad and former Scotland boss. Image: SNS
Montrose star Craig Brown has been inspired by his namesake grandad and former Scotland boss. Image: SNS

Craig Brown will go down in Scottish football history as one of the most successful national bosses ever.

Brown led Scotland to two major finals – the European Championships in 1996 and World Cup in 1998 – during an eight-year reign between 1993 and 2001.

Now Brown is a regular visitor to Montrose, getting his kicks from watching his namesake grandson turn out for the Angus side.

Brown junior, 23, is keen to carve a career out for himself in the game, inspired by his grandad.

And he was honoured to turn on the style at Hampden recently – the home of many of his grandad’s triumphs – in a clash with Queen’s Park.

Craig Brown is determined to make an impact at Montrose. Image: SNS

A Stirling University graduate and former player for the Lowland League side, Brown netted in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Kelty.

And he is keen to make his famous relative smile from the stands.

“I’m very close to my grandad,” said Brown junior. “And everyone seems to know him!

“We used to go on family cruise holidays together and he’d always get spotted.

“My grandad is so polite that he’ll stop to talk to anyone. He’ll always give people the time of day.

“If people want a chat or a photo with him, no problem at all. Nothing is ever a hassle.

Craig Brown Scotland stories

“As a huge Scotland fan, it’s pretty cool to know my grandad managed to achieve what he did in the game.

“I was in my mum’s tummy when he took us to France 1998 so you can kind of say I was there!

“As I’ve got older, he’s started to tell me some of his stories from his time as Scotland manager. He has amazing stories.

“But ultimately, he’ll always be grandad to me – someone who has been a constant source of support to me.

“Grandad is always reminding me of how hard it is to get to the top of football.

“He told me to get education and a career behind me and I’m glad I listened.

“He lives in Prestwick but is up and down the road all the time to see me.”

Brown senior was in the National Stadium stands as the midfielder turned in a man-of-the-match display in the 2-0 SPFL Trust Trophy loss to Queen’s Park.

His grandson spent a lot of time in that stadium as a youngster.

He was even a Kilmarnock ball boy when his grandad was Aberdeen manager.

The Craig Brown duo at an Aberdeen v Kilmarnock game. Image: Craig Brown.

And his Hampden debut was an emotional occasion.

“I have many great memories from being a fan at Hampden,” said Brown.

“I was there when Gary Caldwell scored the winner against France.

“But to play there for the first time in front of my grandad was special.

“I waved to him in the stand and got a lovely text telling me how well I’d done.

“I want to kick on at Montrose and do him and my family proud.”

