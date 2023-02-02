The top 5 distilleries to pay a visit to in Fife in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The top 5 distilleries to pay a visit to in Fife in 2023

By Glen Barclay
February 2 2023, 5.00pm
Kingsbarns Distillery manager, Peter Holroyd with the 'Dream to Dram' bottle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kingsbarns Distillery manager, Peter Holroyd with the 'Dream to Dram' bottle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

While the Highlands are often synonymous with good spirits the Kingdom of Fife also boasts some of Scotland’s finest distilleries.

From a resurrected Abbey, revived after 523 years to a dilapidated farmstead turned modern whisky hotspot, Fife has something for all dram lovers.

Whether you’re a local looking to get your whisky fix, or a tourist enjoying the area for the first time, a trip to any of these distilleries will go down a treat.

Here are our top five distilleries to pay a visit to while in Fife.

Kingsbarns Distillery and Visitor Centre – Kingsbarns

Built on the site of a former farmstead Kingsbarns Distillery and Visitor Centre has roots in distilling that date back to the 19th century.

Land belonging to the Wemyss family, the owners of Kingsbarns Distillery, was where John Haig chose to establish his first Haig Club facility.

Two centuries later they now produce five of their own single malts and offer three unique guided whisky tours.

Address: East Newhall Farm, Kingsbarns KY16 8QE

Kingsbarns Distillery manager Peter Holroyd in the distillery. Image: DC Thomson

Darnley’s Gin – Kingsbarns

Darnley’s Gin Distillery & Gin School is located in a small cottage behind Kingsbarns Single Malt Whisky Distillery.

The house distiller makes the gin in the London Dry style within an old school copper still called Dorothy – named after two regular guests.

While here you will learn the story of Darnley’s Gin, how they distil their spirits and be lead in a tasting. Tours are daily and last around an hour.

Visitors can grab lunch at their cafe or take a trip back to the school for a 2.5 hour experience to create and distill a bespoke bottle of gin, via the Gin School.

Address: East Newhall Farm Cottage, Kingsbarns, St Andrews KY16 8QE

Darnley’s Gin distiller Scott Gowans. Image: Maverick Photo Agency

Lindores Abbey Distillery – Newburgh

Drew McKenzie Smith reopened the doors of Lindores Abbey Distillery in 2017.

The family team at Lindores Abbey work hard to reflect the extensive history of their site while combining it with modern distilling.

Using locally grown barley they produce a lightly peated Lowland malt and provide education on the Tironensian monks’ who founded the original Abbey.

The tours are priced at £12.50 and include two drams, with takeaways provided for drivers.

Address: Abbey Road, Newburgh KY14 6HH

Lindores Abbey family – Drew, Georgia, Poppy and Helen McKenzie Smith together. Image: Lindores Abbey

Tayport Distillery – Tayport

Tayport Distillery is a small facility with a big ethos on sustainability.

With tours available from April to October guests have the chance to see how Tayport make their premium craft range.

With the opportunity to sample four of the craft spirits, as well as experience an intimate tour from the heart of the distillery, this is not to be missed.

Offering vodkas, gins and fruit liqueurs, Tayport Distillery has something to satisfy everyone.

Address: Unit 2, Shanwell Court Industrial Estate, Tayport DD6 9DX

Tayport Distillery boasts a range of products to try. Image: DC Thomson

Eden Mill – St Andrews/Guardbridge

Perhaps more generally associated with gin after the success of the past few years Eden Mill has been distilling in Guardbridge near St Andrews since 2012.

On the banks of the Eden Estuary the mill produce the finest spirits whilst making sure environmental impact is kept to a minimum.

Set in a picturesque location this is a must see for anyone heading to St Andrews.

In 2018 they released their first single malt and have been releasing limited editions annually ever since.

The brand currently has a shop in St Andrews open for those interested in tastings, however, the main distillery and visitor centre in Guardbrudge will be reopening later in 2023 – so watch this space.

Address: 96 Market Street, St Andrews KY16 9PB

Paul Miller Eden vaccines
Paul Miller, co-owner and founder of Eden Mill. Image: DC Thomson

