The top 5 distilleries to pay a visit to in Fife in 2023

While the Highlands are often synonymous with good spirits the Kingdom of Fife also boasts some of Scotland’s finest distilleries.

From a resurrected Abbey, revived after 523 years to a dilapidated farmstead turned modern whisky hotspot, Fife has something for all dram lovers.

Whether you’re a local looking to get your whisky fix, or a tourist enjoying the area for the first time, a trip to any of these distilleries will go down a treat.

Here are our top five distilleries to pay a visit to while in Fife.

Kingsbarns Distillery and Visitor Centre – Kingsbarns

Built on the site of a former farmstead Kingsbarns Distillery and Visitor Centre has roots in distilling that date back to the 19th century.

Land belonging to the Wemyss family, the owners of Kingsbarns Distillery, was where John Haig chose to establish his first Haig Club facility.

Two centuries later they now produce five of their own single malts and offer three unique guided whisky tours.

Address: East Newhall Farm, Kingsbarns KY16 8QE

Darnley’s Gin – Kingsbarns

Darnley’s Gin Distillery & Gin School is located in a small cottage behind Kingsbarns Single Malt Whisky Distillery.

The house distiller makes the gin in the London Dry style within an old school copper still called Dorothy – named after two regular guests.

While here you will learn the story of Darnley’s Gin, how they distil their spirits and be lead in a tasting. Tours are daily and last around an hour.

Visitors can grab lunch at their cafe or take a trip back to the school for a 2.5 hour experience to create and distill a bespoke bottle of gin, via the Gin School.

Address: East Newhall Farm Cottage, Kingsbarns, St Andrews KY16 8QE

Lindores Abbey Distillery – Newburgh

Drew McKenzie Smith reopened the doors of Lindores Abbey Distillery in 2017.

The family team at Lindores Abbey work hard to reflect the extensive history of their site while combining it with modern distilling.

Using locally grown barley they produce a lightly peated Lowland malt and provide education on the Tironensian monks’ who founded the original Abbey.

The tours are priced at £12.50 and include two drams, with takeaways provided for drivers.

Address: Abbey Road, Newburgh KY14 6HH

Tayport Distillery – Tayport

Tayport Distillery is a small facility with a big ethos on sustainability.

With tours available from April to October guests have the chance to see how Tayport make their premium craft range.

With the opportunity to sample four of the craft spirits, as well as experience an intimate tour from the heart of the distillery, this is not to be missed.

Offering vodkas, gins and fruit liqueurs, Tayport Distillery has something to satisfy everyone.

Address: Unit 2, Shanwell Court Industrial Estate, Tayport DD6 9DX

Eden Mill – St Andrews/Guardbridge

Perhaps more generally associated with gin after the success of the past few years Eden Mill has been distilling in Guardbridge near St Andrews since 2012.

On the banks of the Eden Estuary the mill produce the finest spirits whilst making sure environmental impact is kept to a minimum.

Set in a picturesque location this is a must see for anyone heading to St Andrews.

In 2018 they released their first single malt and have been releasing limited editions annually ever since.

The brand currently has a shop in St Andrews open for those interested in tastings, however, the main distillery and visitor centre in Guardbrudge will be reopening later in 2023 – so watch this space.

Address: 96 Market Street, St Andrews KY16 9PB