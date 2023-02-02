Sheriff AB Wilkinson KC: Former Dundee University Law faculty dean dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

Sheriff AB Wilkinson KC: Former Dundee University Law faculty dean dies

By Douglas Cullen
February 2 2023, 5.00pm
Sheriff AB Wilkinson.
Sheriff AB Wilkinson.

Former Dean of the Faculty of Law at Dundee University, Alexander Wilkinson, has died aged 90.

In a long legal career, he also served as an advocate, sheriff, professor of private law at Dundee, and a temporary high court judge.

Alexander Birrell Wilkinson (known to his friends and colleagues as Sandy) was born in Perth on February 2 1932.

His father was Captain Alexander Wilkinson who had served in The Black Watch for 36 years. After education at Perth Academy Sandy won a scholarship to study at St Andrews University where he graduated with a first class honours degree in classics.

He then undertook national service with the Royal Army Educational Corps, mostly in Germany.

Sandy decided to study law with a view to being called to the Bar. He graduated with the degree of LL.B with distinction at Edinburgh University.

He devilled to John A Dick, a highly-respected member of the Faculty of Advocates and passed advocate in 1959.

In the course of his own practice he had two devils, Dick Scott and Brian Gill, both of whom were destined for judicial office. When they had started in practice they could always turn to him for advice or encouragement.

Appointed sheriff

!n 1969 Sandy changed the course of his career in the law by taking up office as a sheriff, sitting in Stirling and Alloa.

But having already been a part-time lecturer in Scots law at Edinburgh University he went on to take the unusual course of moving between judicial office and a full-time academic appointment.

In 1972 he was he was invited to take up the chair of Private Law at Dundee University.

His time in that post was happy and productive. He provided not only academic strength and leadership, but was able to handle challenges with tact and consideration for others.

During his time in the university he served for two periods as Dean of the Faculty of Law.

In 1986 he returned to the sheriff court, sitting successively at Falkirk, Glasgow and Edinburgh until 2001. During that time he was vice-president, and then president, of the Sheriffs’ Association. In that role he attracted praise for his mastery of the issues which the association had to deal.

Queen’s Counsel

He was appointed a Queen’s Counsel in 1993, and sat as a temporary judge in the Court of Session and High Court of Justiciary from then until 2003.

Alongside this work Sandy made a significant contribution to legal literature in Scotland. He was co-editor of two editions of Gloag and Henderson’s Introduction to the Law of Scotland, and the author of The Scottish Law of Evidence.

He was the co-author, along with Kenneth McK Norrie, of The Law relating to Parent and Child in Scotland, a definitive text and the first comprehensive treatment of the law for many years.

In addition he was a contributor to an edition of Macphail’s Sheriff Court Practice, and the author or co-author of articles on legal questions.

His interest in the welfare of children and families extended to his chairmanship of the Central Scotland Marriage Council, and later the Scottish Marriage Guidance Council.

He was for some years a director of the Scottish Child Law Centre and a director of Birthlink, a charity promoting the welfare of persons affected by adoption.

Faith

Sandy had a deep ecumenical faith. Although he had been brought up in the Church of Scotland, and indeed had been ordained an elder, he became increasingly interested in the liturgy and the form of service in the Scottish Episcopal Church, and was confirmed in that church while he was a sheriff in Stirling.

He became a very committed member and was held in high regard. He was appointed to be the chancellor of the Diocese of Brechin, and later that of Argyll and the Isles, amply fulfilling the requirement that a chancellor should be “a discreet lay person learned in the law”, acting as adviser to the bishop, and, where required, as assessor at the Diocesan Synod.

He also sat on a number of committees of the church including those concerned with the supervision of the property of its Synod. He was the author of the entry for the church in the Stair Memorial Encyclopaedia, and contributed to the book Legal Systems of Scottish Churches.

He had a very enquiring mind. His interests extended to world affairs, world
faiths and philosophy.

Sandy was a keen collector of books on these subjects, as well as works of art and art medals. He also became very interested in the writings of Carl Jung, the Swiss psychoanalyst and philosopher. For many years he took part enthusiastically in discussions and reading groups devoted to them.

He combined an openness to ideas with a skill in testing assumptions, without a loss of sensitivity to the views of others. All this he achieved despite increasing deafness which became profound in his later years.

Wisdom

Sandy was a very private man. Whatever he said had been deeply thought through. Throughout his life he was loved and admired for his wisdom, patience and quiet humanity.

Many were grateful to him for his wise and helpful advice in times of trouble. An old friend has remarked that “his kindness and gentleness – not a quality invariably associated with members of the judiciary- are features of his personality that I shall always remember”.

In 1965 he married Wendy Barrett, from Northern Ireland, who had come to Edinburgh to train as a social worker. He died on January 17 2023 and is survived by Wendy, and their married children Jenni and Alan.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
2
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke. Image: DC Thomson.
Troon Avenue killer’s ‘apocalyptic rage’ before stabbing Bennylyn with Samurai sword
3
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
4
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
5
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
6
Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial
7
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes
8
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
9
Chef Stuart Black and owner Christopher Strachan outside 63 Tay Street in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth restaurant 63 Tay Street reopens with new chef at its helm with Michelin…
10
Liam Fox
Liam Fox on ‘Asghar Out’ protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United’s transfer window
3

More from The Courier

To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Pick-ups for Peace is a campaign which asks farmers to donate used pick-ups to Ukraine Picture shows; A pick-up delivered to Ukraine. Ukraine. Supplied by Keith Dawson Date; 02/02/2023
Ukraine appeals for pick-ups to boost war effort
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray on February transfer strategy with Raith Rovers squad 'healthiest it has been'
Pars boss James McPake was disappointed not to get any transfers over the line. Image: SNS.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over…
Sheriff AB Wilkinson.
Thursday court round-up — Soldier fined and stalker for sentencing
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
St Johnstone fans will be welcomed into McDiarmid Park for a meeting to be attended by club staff. Image: SNS
St Johnstone to host 'open meeting' for fans at McDiarmid Park
Lynne Hoggan holding a folded cereal box to the camera.
LYNNE HOGGAN: What's with all these life hacks? And who hasn't cut pizza with…
People in Dundee facing fuel poverty could be given help.
Angus Council seeks further fuel-support funding to help locals through cost-of-living-crisis winter
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance
Luke McAuliffe with his mum, Lisa, and older sister, Arwen. Image: Simon Price/CRUK
Inspirational teenage cancer survivor Luke tackles CRUK superstore opening after return to action with…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented