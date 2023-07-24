A9 drivers face delays near Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

A9 drivers face delays near Perth

A broken-down vehicle in the roadworks at Luncarty caused tailbacks on Monday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The A9 roadworks area at Luncarty
The A9 roadworks area at Luncarty. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Drivers faced delays of up to an hour on the A9 near Perth after a breakdown on Monday.

The broken-down vehicle in the roadworks area at Luncarty caused the tailbacks on Monday afternoon.

A tweet from Traffic Scotland at 1.15pm said: “Current delays approx 60 mins southbound due to a broken down vehicle in the roadworks area.

“Please plan ahead for delays.”

The delays have since reduced.

A9 Luncarty roadworks set to end next month

The roadworks have been taking place since April and have led to daily delays for drivers on that stretch of the road.

However, the contraflow is scheduled to end on August 3 – earlier than initially expected.

The roadworks are part of the Cross Tay Link Road project.

More from Perth & Kinross

The 104-acre Perthshire estate is being sold for £3.5 million. Image: Christie & Co
Perthshire estate on banks of Loch Tay on sale for £3.5m
Idlewild frontman Roddy Woomble heads to Stirling's Tolbooth for a solo show next week.
Perthshire festival cancelled less than two weeks before it was due to begin
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Sean McGhie. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 21/07/2023
Perth man battered partner with toilet seat after funeral
Andrew Valentine has been campaigning against the Markethill Solar Farm. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Coupar Angus community outraged as 'arrogant' developer makes second bid to build giant solar…
Council chiefs say Porter did not have any contact with children at Oakbank Primary School.
Child sex offender held post at Perth primary school breakfast club
Karen Bothwell, chair of Enchanted Forest Community Trust. Image: Enchanted Forest
Enchanted Forest boss on ticket sales concerns as costs of Perthshire light show mount
Rewind Day 2. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Best pictures from Sunday as thousands enjoy 80s festival at Scone Palace
Farmfoods. Crieff Road, Perth
Car ploughs into Perth Farmfoods before driver flees
A93 Spittle of Glenshee
Man, 30, dies after three-vehicle crash on A93 near Spittal of Glenshee
NHS Tayside Ninewells Hospital Dundee
Hundreds of women forced to travel amid NHS Tayside breast cancer scandal