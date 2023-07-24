A9 drivers face delays near Perth

Drivers faced delays of up to an hour on the A9 near Perth after a breakdown on Monday.

The broken-down vehicle in the roadworks area at Luncarty caused the tailbacks on Monday afternoon.

A tweet from Traffic Scotland at 1.15pm said: “Current delays approx 60 mins southbound due to a broken down vehicle in the roadworks area.

“Please plan ahead for delays.”

The delays have since reduced.

A9 Luncarty roadworks set to end next month

The roadworks have been taking place since April and have led to daily delays for drivers on that stretch of the road.

However, the contraflow is scheduled to end on August 3 – earlier than initially expected.

The roadworks are part of the Cross Tay Link Road project.