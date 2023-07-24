Marc McCallum says Forfar’s ‘feet are firmly on ground’ in bid to reach last 16 of Viaplay Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Marc McCallum says Forfar’s ‘feet are firmly on ground’ in bid to reach last 16 of Viaplay Cup

Forfar will face Angus rivals Arbroath on Tuesday night knowing a win will put them on the brink of qualifying for the knock-out stages.

By Ewan Smith
Marc McCallum at 30 is one of the 'veterans' of Ray McKinnon's Forfar team. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media.
Forfar keeper Marc McCallum is refusing to get carried away with his dream of reaching the last 16 of the Viaplay Cup.

McCallum will face his old side Arbroath on Tuesday in an Angus derby that could go a long way towards Forfar’s qualification from Group H.

Top with two wins from two over Cowdenbeath and Montrose, Loons are in a commanding position to advance for the first time since 2019.

McCallum was in goal in 2019 as Forfar beat St Johnstone at the same stage to clinch their place in the last 16.

But McCallum knows Forfar’s biggest two games – against Arbroath at St Mirren – are yet to come.

“There’s no pressure on us,” said McCallum.

“We’re not the favourites to go through. We’re the underdogs and can go and give it our best shot then see where it takes us.

“Yes we’ve started well but our feet are firmly on the ground and we are going about our business quietly.

Ray McKinnon has built a talented squad at Forfar. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media

“It has to be that way and our focus will, ultimately, be on League Two.

“But we’ve had a good start to the Viaplay Cup campaign and we’re all looking forward to an Angus derby.”

Marc McCallum talks up Viaplay Cup value

While McCallum is playing down his side’s hopes of progression, he is taking the Viaplay Cup very seriously.

Forfar are unbeaten in pre-season and in their first two competitive games.

With a new-look squad packed with young players who are all keen to make the step back into full-time football, Forfar have impressed this summer.

At 30, McCallum is now considered of the elder statesmen of the Forfar squad.

But he’s very positive about the future.

“I’ve read a lot of comments from people at other clubs about the Viaplay Cup,” added McCallum.

“Some seem to be treating it like pre-season and a warm-up for the league.

“We are not viewing it as that at all. The real ball is out. This is competitive football.

“By not taking it seriously you are doing a disservice to yourself and your fans.

Forfar are packed with talented youngsters like Adam Hutchinson, Kieran Inglis and Finn Robson. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media.

“Our manager made it clear after our friendlies that our pre-season was over.

“The Viaplay Cup is real action and a chance to sharpen up your focus for what lies ahead this year.

“We’ve recruited well. There’s a great blend of ambitious and talented young players in our ranks.

“They play with real energy and have fostered a real togetherness in our dressing room.

“It’s down to the older guys like myself, Mark Whatley and Andy Munro to keep everyone on track.”

