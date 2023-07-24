Marc McCallum says Forfar’s ‘feet are firmly on ground’ in bid to reach last 16 of Viaplay Cup

Forfar keeper Marc McCallum is refusing to get carried away with his dream of reaching the last 16 of the Viaplay Cup.

McCallum will face his old side Arbroath on Tuesday in an Angus derby that could go a long way towards Forfar’s qualification from Group H.

Top with two wins from two over Cowdenbeath and Montrose, Loons are in a commanding position to advance for the first time since 2019.

McCallum was in goal in 2019 as Forfar beat St Johnstone at the same stage to clinch their place in the last 16.

But McCallum knows Forfar’s biggest two games – against Arbroath at St Mirren – are yet to come.

“There’s no pressure on us,” said McCallum.

“We’re not the favourites to go through. We’re the underdogs and can go and give it our best shot then see where it takes us.

“Yes we’ve started well but our feet are firmly on the ground and we are going about our business quietly.

“It has to be that way and our focus will, ultimately, be on League Two.

“But we’ve had a good start to the Viaplay Cup campaign and we’re all looking forward to an Angus derby.”

Marc McCallum talks up Viaplay Cup value

While McCallum is playing down his side’s hopes of progression, he is taking the Viaplay Cup very seriously.

Forfar are unbeaten in pre-season and in their first two competitive games.

With a new-look squad packed with young players who are all keen to make the step back into full-time football, Forfar have impressed this summer.

At 30, McCallum is now considered of the elder statesmen of the Forfar squad.

But he’s very positive about the future.

“I’ve read a lot of comments from people at other clubs about the Viaplay Cup,” added McCallum.

“Some seem to be treating it like pre-season and a warm-up for the league.

“We are not viewing it as that at all. The real ball is out. This is competitive football.

“By not taking it seriously you are doing a disservice to yourself and your fans.

“Our manager made it clear after our friendlies that our pre-season was over.

“The Viaplay Cup is real action and a chance to sharpen up your focus for what lies ahead this year.

“We’ve recruited well. There’s a great blend of ambitious and talented young players in our ranks.

“They play with real energy and have fostered a real togetherness in our dressing room.

“It’s down to the older guys like myself, Mark Whatley and Andy Munro to keep everyone on track.”