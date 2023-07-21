Jim Goodwin explains Ilmari Niskanen absence as Dundee United boss demands Tannadice response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin explains Ilmari Niskanen absence as Dundee United boss demands Tannadice response

The Finland international could be back in contention for the trip to Falkirk

By Neil Robertson
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin speaks to the media at St Andrews
Jim Goodwin speaks to the media at St Andrews. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin is determined Dundee United will return to winning ways after losing their first two games of the season.

The Terrors have endured a miserable start to the campaign in the Viaplay Cup, being beaten 1-0 by The Spartans last weekend at Ainslie Park before slumping to another 2-1 defeat at home on Tuesday night to Partick Thistle.

United are back at Tannadice on Saturday — playing League 2 Peterhead — and boss Goodwin admits his team simply have to end their losing streak.

The Irishman said: “The three goals we have conceded in the last two games have been very frustrating for the group as a whole.

“We have analysed them and we have learned from them. I am hoping that tomorrow we will see a better reaction.

“It is a game we are expected to win and one we believe we can win but we won’t be underestimating the opposition. It is important that in front of our own fans we show a really positive reaction.”

Niskanen update

Goodwin has close to a full squad to choose from with Ilmari Niskanen the only absentee. The Finland international is yet to feature in a match-day squad this term.

The manager said: “Ilmari will probably be back at the start of next week. We are just trying to protect him a bit at the moment.

“He has a little niggle and we will look towards the Falkirk game for potentially getting him back into things. It is not a serious injury but it is just one we are trying to look after.”

Building strength

New signing Louis Moult made his debut on Tuesday night and Goodwin is now keen to get more minutes into the striker and his fellow forward Tony Watt.

Louis Moult in action for Dundee United at Tannadice
Louis Moult in action. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “We have Louis and Tony who haven’t played a lot of minutes at the tail end of last season, with both of them coming off ankle surgery.

“But both of them are in a very good place mentally and physically, it is just trying to get that match sharpness and fitness. They both played 45 minutes the other night and they will both play again against Peterhead.

“We will try and stretch their minutes that little bit longer and hopefully come that first league game of the season, everybody is where they need to be.”

