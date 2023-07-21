Jim Goodwin explains Ilmari Niskanen absence as Dundee United boss demands Tannadice response

Jim Goodwin is determined Dundee United will return to winning ways after losing their first two games of the season.

The Terrors have endured a miserable start to the campaign in the Viaplay Cup, being beaten 1-0 by The Spartans last weekend at Ainslie Park before slumping to another 2-1 defeat at home on Tuesday night to Partick Thistle.

United are back at Tannadice on Saturday — playing League 2 Peterhead — and boss Goodwin admits his team simply have to end their losing streak.

The Irishman said: “The three goals we have conceded in the last two games have been very frustrating for the group as a whole.

“We have analysed them and we have learned from them. I am hoping that tomorrow we will see a better reaction.

“It is a game we are expected to win and one we believe we can win but we won’t be underestimating the opposition. It is important that in front of our own fans we show a really positive reaction.”

Niskanen update

Goodwin has close to a full squad to choose from with Ilmari Niskanen the only absentee. The Finland international is yet to feature in a match-day squad this term.

What a moment for Ilmari Niskanen 🙌 The Finn's first goal since October 2021! 🇫🇮#cinchPrem | @dundeeunitedfc pic.twitter.com/ieaGxte1HU — SPFL (@spfl) April 17, 2023

The manager said: “Ilmari will probably be back at the start of next week. We are just trying to protect him a bit at the moment.

“He has a little niggle and we will look towards the Falkirk game for potentially getting him back into things. It is not a serious injury but it is just one we are trying to look after.”

Building strength

New signing Louis Moult made his debut on Tuesday night and Goodwin is now keen to get more minutes into the striker and his fellow forward Tony Watt.

Goodwin added: “We have Louis and Tony who haven’t played a lot of minutes at the tail end of last season, with both of them coming off ankle surgery.

“But both of them are in a very good place mentally and physically, it is just trying to get that match sharpness and fitness. They both played 45 minutes the other night and they will both play again against Peterhead.

“We will try and stretch their minutes that little bit longer and hopefully come that first league game of the season, everybody is where they need to be.”