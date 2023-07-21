James Robertson announced as new Dundee United finance director with a remit to make Tannadice club ‘competitive yet sustainable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

James Robertson announced as new Dundee United finance director with a remit to make Tannadice club ‘competitive yet sustainable’

Tannadice club appoint former Arnold Clark accountant Robertson following the departure of Derek Bond.

By Ewan Smith
Dundee United have announced James Robertson as their new finance director. Image: Dundee United FC
Dundee United have continued their staff restructure with the appointment of James Robertson as the club’s new finance director.

Robertson has left his accountancy role at Arnold Clark’s Autoparts division to takeover from Derek Bond.

Bond exited United several weeks after his former Revolution Sports colleague Tony Asghar left his role as sporting director in February.

Chartered accountant Robertson, 32, graduated from Glasgow Caledonian University with an Honours Degree in Business and Management.

He spent five-and-a-half years at Arnold Clark – including years as branch accountant in their Autoparts division.

And Robertson says his experience there will help him steady the finances at United.

Robertson said: “I’m really excited to have joined Dundee United and get my teeth stuck into an industry I am passionate about.

“I’m used to working in a high-pressure environment. I’m excited to play a key role in achieving our strategic vision of being competitive yet sustainable.”

Luigi Capuano discusses Dundee United's relegation at Tannadice Park
Luigi Capuano has welcomed the appointment of James Robertson at Dundee United. Image: DCT / Kim Cessford

Robertson was selected by United after what has been described by chief executive Luigi Capuano as a ‘thorough recruitment process.’

“James demonstrated an impressive track record in his previous roles within a multi-national organisation,” added Capuano.

“He is someone who can cope with the high demands of a fast-paced industry with the objective of delivering results. We’re excited to have him on board.”

