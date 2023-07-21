James Robertson announced as new Dundee United finance director with a remit to make Tannadice club ‘competitive yet sustainable’

Dundee United have continued their staff restructure with the appointment of James Robertson as the club’s new finance director.

Robertson has left his accountancy role at Arnold Clark’s Autoparts division to takeover from Derek Bond.

Bond exited United several weeks after his former Revolution Sports colleague Tony Asghar left his role as sporting director in February.

💼 Dundee United are pleased to announce that James Robertson has been appointed the club’s new Finance Director Read more 👇 | #DUFC — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 21, 2023

Chartered accountant Robertson, 32, graduated from Glasgow Caledonian University with an Honours Degree in Business and Management.

He spent five-and-a-half years at Arnold Clark – including years as branch accountant in their Autoparts division.

And Robertson says his experience there will help him steady the finances at United.

Robertson said: “I’m really excited to have joined Dundee United and get my teeth stuck into an industry I am passionate about.

“I’m used to working in a high-pressure environment. I’m excited to play a key role in achieving our strategic vision of being competitive yet sustainable.”

Robertson was selected by United after what has been described by chief executive Luigi Capuano as a ‘thorough recruitment process.’

“James demonstrated an impressive track record in his previous roles within a multi-national organisation,” added Capuano.

“He is someone who can cope with the high demands of a fast-paced industry with the objective of delivering results. We’re excited to have him on board.”