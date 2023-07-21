Dundee dealer admits horrific Stanley blade attack in Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee dealer admits horrific Stanley blade attack in Forfar

Kenneth Nicoll will be sentenced for the assault on the same day as he is dealt with for his involvement with a cannabis-dealing Dundee gang.

By Ross Gardiner
Kenneth Nicoll leaving court. Image: DCT Media
Kenneth Nicoll leaving court. Image: DCT Media

A cannabis dealer has admitted a horror Stanley blade attack in Forfar town centre.

Kenneth Nicoll appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted repeatedly striking Connor Graham with a knife on May 6, 2021.

The 30-year-old’s victim needed staples to close the wound left by the attack.

Sentence was deferred on Nicoll, of Court Street, Dundee, until next month when he is due to be sentenced with two other men after a cannabis raid at a city flat.

Assault

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told the court Nicoll had a Stanley knife in his hand during the altercation.

Mr Graham suffered cuts to his shoulder and neck, Mr Duncan said.

Nicoll dropped the knife when his hand was grabbed.

Police later recovered the blade and found Nicoll’s DNA on it.

Dundee Sheriff Court

Mr Graham made a video recording on the night of the attack.

He was also able to identify him at an ID parade.

Guilty

Nicoll pled guilty to assaulting Mr Graham on Forfar’s East High Street by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with a knife.

He admitted that the attack left his victim “severely” injured.

His lawyer James Laverty said: “That is accepted.

“Your Lordship has another case involving Mr Nicoll.

“Mr Nicoll has co-operated throughout.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael asked for an already ordered social work report to be updated.

He released Nicoll on bail ahead of sentencing on August 8.

Second case

On that date, Nicoll will also be sentenced having admitted being concerned in the supply of thousands of pounds worth of cannabis.

He appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court earlier this month to admit the offence, dating back to August 2021.

Steven Bracy (centre) leaves Forfar Sheriff Court with co-accused Kenneth Nicoll (left) and Nikodem Szafran.

Police arrived at a property in Gibson Terrace with a search warrant and found Nicoll and two other men inside.

Officers uncovered cannabis worth a five figure sum and almost £1,000 in cash.

Nicoll and the younger man co-operated fully, however the older man in the property carried out a dirty protest.

After being cuffed, he smeared himself and the inside of a police van he was taken to with his own faeces.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

