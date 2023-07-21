Dundee dealer admits horrific Stanley blade attack in Forfar

A cannabis dealer has admitted a horror Stanley blade attack in Forfar town centre.

Kenneth Nicoll appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted repeatedly striking Connor Graham with a knife on May 6, 2021.

The 30-year-old’s victim needed staples to close the wound left by the attack.

Sentence was deferred on Nicoll, of Court Street, Dundee, until next month when he is due to be sentenced with two other men after a cannabis raid at a city flat.

Assault

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told the court Nicoll had a Stanley knife in his hand during the altercation.

Mr Graham suffered cuts to his shoulder and neck, Mr Duncan said.

Nicoll dropped the knife when his hand was grabbed.

Police later recovered the blade and found Nicoll’s DNA on it.

Mr Graham made a video recording on the night of the attack.

He was also able to identify him at an ID parade.

Guilty

Nicoll pled guilty to assaulting Mr Graham on Forfar’s East High Street by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with a knife.

He admitted that the attack left his victim “severely” injured.

His lawyer James Laverty said: “That is accepted.

“Your Lordship has another case involving Mr Nicoll.

“Mr Nicoll has co-operated throughout.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael asked for an already ordered social work report to be updated.

He released Nicoll on bail ahead of sentencing on August 8.

Second case

On that date, Nicoll will also be sentenced having admitted being concerned in the supply of thousands of pounds worth of cannabis.

He appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court earlier this month to admit the offence, dating back to August 2021.

Police arrived at a property in Gibson Terrace with a search warrant and found Nicoll and two other men inside.

Officers uncovered cannabis worth a five figure sum and almost £1,000 in cash.

Nicoll and the younger man co-operated fully, however the older man in the property carried out a dirty protest.

After being cuffed, he smeared himself and the inside of a police van he was taken to with his own faeces.

