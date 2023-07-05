Oldest member of Dundee cannabis gang’s dirty protest in police van after raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Oldest member of Dundee cannabis gang’s dirty protest in police van after raid

Steven Bracy stripped and smeared faeces on himself and the van after being arrested.

By Ross Gardiner
Steven Bracy exposed police to risk from his dirty protest.
Steven Bracy exposed police to risk from his dirty protest. Image: Facebook.

The oldest member of a gang of Dundee cannabis dealers soiled himself when police arrived to search his flat.

56-year-old Steven Bracy then stripped naked in a police van and smeared both himself and the vehicle’s interior with faeces.

He had been removed from a flat in which police discovered cannabis worth up to £11,500 and almost £1000 in cash

Co-accused Kenneth Nicoll, 30, and Nikodem Szafran, 20, were also in the Gibson Terrace property in the Maryfield area of Dundee.

All three men will be sentenced next month.

Fighting stance

At Forfar Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Christine Allan explained police obtained a search warrant after gaining intelligence “large amounts of cannabis” were being dealt at the property where Bracy and Nicoll lived.

Officers arrived just after 9.20am on August 2 2021.

Kenneth Nicoll, Steven Bracy and Nikodem Szafran.
Steven Bracy (centre) leaves Forfar Sheriff Court with co-accused Kenneth Nicoll (left) and Nikodem Szafran.

They found Bracy in the living room and Nicoll and Szafran – who also stayed there at the time – in separate bedrooms.

The younger men were placed in handcuffs but Bracy resisted arrest.

He tensed his arms and refused police demands to desist.

Bracy took on a “fighting stance” but then defecated and was brought to the ground.

He continued to make threats and as he was being led to a police vehicle outside, attempted to headbutt one of the constables.

‘Unbearable smell’

Ms Allan said once inside the van, Bracy told police: “I’m going to start carrying a blade and find you now.”

While within the rear of the vehicle, he reached into his underwear to collect faeces, which he smeared within the cage and on his person.

Ms Allan said: “The smell was unbearable for all persons.”

Kenneth Nicoll.
Kenneth Nicoll leave Forfar Sheriff Court.

When the vehicle arrived West Bell Street HQ, Bracy was naked and covered in faeces.

Police in white hazmat suits had to attend.

After being charged, he said: “Treat me like an animal, I’ll behave like an animal.”

Drug admissions

Back in Maryfield, police had searched Bracy’s co-accused.

Nicoll had £240 in his tracksuit pocket.

He admitted he had cannabis and pointed to his wardrobe.

Police found items including scales and bags, as well as £999.70 in cash.

In total, a little over a kilo of cannabis was recovered, valued at between £7,030 and £11,530.

Nikodem Szafren
Nikodem Szafren will be sentenced with his accomplices next month.

All three men admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Bracy also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner, resisting arrest and acting in a culpable and reckless manner by exposing police to hazardous waste and risk of infectious disease by smearing faeces on himself and the van.

Nicoll has previous convictions for assault, possession of a weapon and culpable and reckless conduct, while Bracy has a record which includes drug-related offending, threatening or abusive behaviour and assault to injury.

Szafran, now of Seaforth Road in Broughty Ferry, is a first offender.

The trio will be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court on August 8 by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael after background reports have been prepared.

Rachael Bisset, assistant manager at Assai Records on Union Street says the pedestrian and cycle zone is great for their business.
