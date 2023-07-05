Oldest member of Dundee cannabis gang’s dirty protest in police van after raid

The oldest member of a gang of Dundee cannabis dealers soiled himself when police arrived to search his flat.

56-year-old Steven Bracy then stripped naked in a police van and smeared both himself and the vehicle’s interior with faeces.

He had been removed from a flat in which police discovered cannabis worth up to £11,500 and almost £1000 in cash

Co-accused Kenneth Nicoll, 30, and Nikodem Szafran, 20, were also in the Gibson Terrace property in the Maryfield area of Dundee.

All three men will be sentenced next month.

Fighting stance

At Forfar Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Christine Allan explained police obtained a search warrant after gaining intelligence “large amounts of cannabis” were being dealt at the property where Bracy and Nicoll lived.

Officers arrived just after 9.20am on August 2 2021.

They found Bracy in the living room and Nicoll and Szafran – who also stayed there at the time – in separate bedrooms.

The younger men were placed in handcuffs but Bracy resisted arrest.

He tensed his arms and refused police demands to desist.

Bracy took on a “fighting stance” but then defecated and was brought to the ground.

He continued to make threats and as he was being led to a police vehicle outside, attempted to headbutt one of the constables.

‘Unbearable smell’

Ms Allan said once inside the van, Bracy told police: “I’m going to start carrying a blade and find you now.”

While within the rear of the vehicle, he reached into his underwear to collect faeces, which he smeared within the cage and on his person.

Ms Allan said: “The smell was unbearable for all persons.”

When the vehicle arrived West Bell Street HQ, Bracy was naked and covered in faeces.

Police in white hazmat suits had to attend.

After being charged, he said: “Treat me like an animal, I’ll behave like an animal.”

Drug admissions

Back in Maryfield, police had searched Bracy’s co-accused.

Nicoll had £240 in his tracksuit pocket.

He admitted he had cannabis and pointed to his wardrobe.

Police found items including scales and bags, as well as £999.70 in cash.

In total, a little over a kilo of cannabis was recovered, valued at between £7,030 and £11,530.

All three men admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Bracy also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner, resisting arrest and acting in a culpable and reckless manner by exposing police to hazardous waste and risk of infectious disease by smearing faeces on himself and the van.

Nicoll has previous convictions for assault, possession of a weapon and culpable and reckless conduct, while Bracy has a record which includes drug-related offending, threatening or abusive behaviour and assault to injury.

Szafran, now of Seaforth Road in Broughty Ferry, is a first offender.

The trio will be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court on August 8 by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael after background reports have been prepared.

