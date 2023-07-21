Railway line reopens after vehicle struck road bridge between Ladybank and Perth

Trains running between Ladybank and Perth were disruped after a railway bridge was hit by a vehicle.

ScotRail said the bridge had to be inspected by engineers before trains could continue to run over it.

Network Rail staff travelled to the site and have declared the bridge safe.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “We’re sorry to customers who have experienced disruption to their journey as a result of this incident, and share their frustration when these things happen.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to claim money back through our Delay Repay Guarantee.

“Just keep hold of your tickets and submit your claim on the ScotRail website or mobile app.”