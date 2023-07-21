Delight as first turbine installed at Fife offshore wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Delight as first turbine installed at Fife offshore wind farm

The tall turbine towers have been assembled at the Port of Dundee since May.

By Rob McLaren
The first turbine has been installed at offshore wind farm Neart na Gaoithe. Image: Spreng Thomson.
The first turbine has been installed at the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) wind farm, 10 miles off the coast of Fife.

The turbine towers, each measuring almost 90 metres, have been assembled at the Port of Dundee for the past two months.

NnG will ultimately supply enough low carbon electricity for around 375,000 homes.

Process of installing NnG wind turbine

The turbine, with a tip height of over 200 metres, was installed by Siemens Gamesa from the specialist jack-up wind turbine construction vessel, the Blue Tern.

It initially placed the 87.5 metre turbine tower on its pre-installed steel jacket.

This was followed by the installation of the 350 tonne nacelle, containing the turbine generator, on top of the tower.

The turbine towers leaving the Port of Dundee. Image: Spreng Thomson.

Finally, its three blades, each 81 metres in length, were bolted to the nacelle.

Its power will be sent via the subsea inter-array cable to its offshore substation then onwards to shore via the subsea export cable to Thorntonloch Beach in East Lothian.

An underground onshore export cable will transmit its power to the national grid.

NnG project milestone

The NnG project is jointly owned by EDF Renewables UK and ESB and has a capacity of around 450MW.

The project covers an area of 105 kilmometres squared and will be fully operational in 2024.

NnG project director Matthias Haag said: “This is truly a pivotal moment for the NnG offshore wind farm. The construction of the first NnG wind turbine was a momentous sight.

“It’s a great achievement for our team and our contractors and we’ve taken a massive step towards our goal of generating 450MW of clean, green energy and helping Scotland achieve its net zero targets.”

The NnG turbine in place. Image: Spreng Thomson.

David Webster, director of energy at Forth Ports, hailed the Port of Dundee contribution to the project.

He said: “The Port of Dundee has demonstrated that Scotland can build world class port infrastructure to support the delivery of major offshore wind farms.”

He said the project had been a “catalyst for local supply chain development and industry collaboration”.

