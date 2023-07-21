Finish of UCI cycling event moved to Scone Palace as new Perth road closures announced

The finishing line of a major UCI cycling event in Perthshire has been moved to Scone Palace.

The Gran Fondo, on August 4, was initially set to conclude on Tay Street, where the race starts.

However, the change means both the Gran and smaller Medio Fondo will now finish at the historic palace.

A statement on the UCI website said the change was due to safety concerns regarding the duration of some of the road closures in Perth.

It said: “This has some significant advantages regarding a reduction to the inconvenience in Perth city centre.

“Additional stress on the road network will be minimised as the official parking shall now be located at Scone.”

It means a stretch of the A83 between Guildtown and Scone Palace will be closed between 11.30am and 6.30pm – reopening 15 minutes earlier.

Furthermore, the A85 will no longer have any restrictions between the Scone Palace turnoff and Perth, having previously been set to close between 11am and 7pm.

Charlotte Street and Athol Street will now reopen at noon, having previously been set to close for the full day.

The change will mean the winners will be crowned in the palace grounds – home of the Stone of Destiny.

UCI event ‘biggest cycling event ever held’

UCI Cycling World Championships CEO for 2023, Trudy Lindblade, said: “We thank Perth and Kinross Council and the communities across Perth and Perthshire for allowing us to bring this first-time global event to your region.”

“The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships is set to be the biggest cycling event ever held and is an opportunity to showcase Scotland as the perfect stage for major events.”

Perth and Kinross Council leader, Gran Laing, added: “The Gran Fondo will be an unforgettable event and will showcase Perth and Kinross to a worldwide audience.

“Scone Palace will make a spectacular backdrop to the finishing line and people all over the world will be able to see our stunning scenery and learn about the Stone of Destiny.”

Elsewhere, UCI cycling events will also see the closures of the Queensferry Crossing and the A92 between Dundee and Arbroath.

The UCI Cycling World Championships is the first event of its kind, bringing together several different disciplines for a series of events across Scotland.

Organisers have issued guidance to anyone travelling to the event or through the affected areas.