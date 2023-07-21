Finish of UCI cycling event moved to Scone Palace as new Perth road closures announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Finish of UCI cycling event moved to Scone Palace as new Perth road closures announced

The race was previously set to finish on Tay Street but has been changed due to safety concerns.

By Kieran Webster
Cyclists taking part in a UCI World Championship road cycling event in Australia.
The UCI event will take place on August 4. Image: Nigel Owen/Action Plus/Shutterstock.

The finishing line of a major UCI cycling event in Perthshire has been moved to Scone Palace.

The Gran Fondo, on August 4, was initially set to conclude on Tay Street, where the race starts.

However, the change means both the Gran and smaller Medio Fondo will now finish at the historic palace.

A statement on the UCI website said the change was due to safety concerns regarding the duration of some of the road closures in Perth.

It said: “This has some significant advantages regarding a reduction to the inconvenience in Perth city centre.

“Additional stress on the road network will be minimised as the official parking shall now be located at Scone.”

The route will now finish at Scone Palace (click to see full size). Image: UCI

It means a stretch of the A83 between Guildtown and Scone Palace will be closed between 11.30am and 6.30pm – reopening 15 minutes earlier.

Furthermore, the A85 will no longer have any restrictions between the Scone Palace turnoff and Perth, having previously been set to close between 11am and 7pm.

The Gran Fondo route begins at Perth city centre and finishes at Scone Palace.
The route begins at Perth city centre and finishes at Scone Palace. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

Charlotte Street and Athol Street will now reopen at noon, having previously been set to close for the full day.

The change will mean the winners will be crowned in the palace grounds – home of the Stone of Destiny.

UCI event ‘biggest cycling event ever held’

UCI Cycling World Championships CEO for 2023, Trudy Lindblade, said: “We thank Perth and Kinross Council and the communities across Perth and Perthshire for allowing us to bring this first-time global event to your region.”

“The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships is set to be the biggest cycling event ever held and is an opportunity to showcase Scotland as the perfect stage for major events.”

Perth and Kinross Council leader, Gran Laing, added: “The Gran Fondo will be an unforgettable event and will showcase Perth and Kinross to a worldwide audience.

“Scone Palace will make a spectacular backdrop to the finishing line and people all over the world will be able to see our stunning scenery and learn about the Stone of Destiny.”

The event will finish at Scone Palace. Image: Scone Palace.

Elsewhere, UCI cycling events will also see the closures of the Queensferry Crossing and the A92 between Dundee and Arbroath.

The UCI Cycling World Championships is the first event of its kind, bringing together several different disciplines for a series of events across Scotland.

Organisers have issued guidance to anyone travelling to the event or through the affected areas.

More from Perth & Kinross

Ladybank railway station. Image: DC Thomson
Railway line reopens after vehicle struck road bridge between Ladybank and Perth
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Knives Picture shows; William Mongan. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 19/07/2023
Aberfeldy man, 57, brandished two knives in flare-up outside chip shop
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rewind 2023 Picture shows; Live favourites The South are fronted by Alison Wheeler and music veteran Gaz Birtles.. na. Supplied by Eddy Taatgen Date; Unknown
The South frontman Gaz Birtles opens up on working with Boy George and 'still…
Laura Findlay from Perth is raising awareness of Perth charity Trauma Healing Together after it helped her with her mental health struggles. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
'Every day is a struggle': How pioneering Perth counsellors help Laura live with Borderline…
Image shows Maureen and Fred Cotterell on Ben Vorlich on one side, and their late son Iain Cotterell on the other.
Perth couple fulfil son's dying wish to scatter his ashes on Ben Vorlich
The former NHS dental unit in Ukraine thanks to a Tayside charity effort. Image: Tayside and Strathearn Help for Ukraine
'We're not stopping for red lights': Roadside cheers as NHS dental van speeds to…
Pony in green costume, with small child dressed as a bee on its back at a previous Braco Show..
All roads lead to Braco as Strathearn's surviving summer show prepares to welcome farming…
The Broch, in Monart Road, Perth. Image: Google.
Owner of flat in 'Perth's most premium apartment block' seeks Airbnb permission
Phillip Skinazi outside the Coorie Inn
Gleneagles chef hands in his notice to reopen Perthshire restaurant and hotel
A man and a woman standing outside Sliderz on Perth Street, Blairgowrie holding a burger each
First-time chef's Blairgowrie burger joint takes off - with help from his mum and…