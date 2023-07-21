Forfar new boy Finn Robson leaves Dundee United dream behind after 14 YEARS at Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Forfar new boy Finn Robson leaves Dundee United dream behind after 14 YEARS at Tannadice

Robson is keen to make an impact at Forfar after 'big decision' to sign permanent deal with Angus side following his release from United.

By Ewan Smith
Finn Robson is determined to kick-start his career at Forfar after being released by Dundee United. Image: SNS / Paul Reid / DCT Media
Finn Robson is determined to kick-start his career at Forfar after being released by Dundee United. Image: SNS / Paul Reid / DCT Media

Finn Robson spent more than three-quarters of his life at Dundee United dreaming that one day he’d run out at Tannadice.

His dream did come true, once, in a 32-minute substitute appearance in a 6-1 League Cup win over Elgin City in 2021.

But despite being in and around the matchday squad many times, Robson’s 14-year association with United ended in the summer.

Midfielder Robson was one of several youngsters released as United trimmed their squad following relegation to the Championship.

And at 19, he was suddenly faced with a very tough decision over his future.

He eventually chose to sign a permanent deal at Forfar and return to his ‘happy place.’

Finn Robson played just 32 minutes for Dundee United’s first team. Image: SNS

“It was coming up for 14 years at Dundee United when I left,” said Robson.

“I started when I was six, officially signed at 10 and was with them all the way through until I was 19.

“That’s why I didn’t want to rush my decision in the summer. I wanted to think it over and make the right choice.

“It was hard leaving United after so long but I accept that’s football.

“They were relegated and had to make the decision to let some of the younger players go.

“A few of us went. It’s harsh but it happens. You can’t get too down and dwell on bad news.

“It’s happened now and I need to keep fighting to prove them wrong.”

Finn Robson ‘feels wanted’ at Forfar

Finn Robson starring for Forfar in their win over Montrose. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media

Robson’s determination to bounce back is part of the attraction to Forfar boss Ray McKinnon.

Robson has been described by McKinnon as an ‘elegant footballer.’

And McKinnon has made it clear he wants ‘young, hungry players’ with ambitions of making it back to full-time football.

And after spending the latter part of last season on loan at the Angus side, Robson feels at home in Forfar.

“When I first left Dundee United I wanted to see what was around,” Robson told Courier Sport.

“I didn’t rush into it. It was a big decision but I spoke to Ray and his assistant Faldo (Steve Fallon) a lot.

“Faldo kept texting me and it showed how keen they were to get me.

“It’s good to be somewhere you are wanted. That was a big factor in my decision to sign.

Ray McKinnon hopes youngsters like Adam Hutchinson, Kieran Inglis and Finn Robson can impress. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media.

“I’ve also got Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson here from my time at United.

“They signed early on in the summer and I was in regular contact with them.

“They were very positive about the club and the ambitions.

“But I already knew from last year that it was somewhere I loved. I spent six months here and I thrived at Forfar.

“I really enjoyed playing every week for the manager and I’m looking forward to this season.

“We have a young, energetic group of players who are hoping to push for play-offs so I’m delighted to be here.”

More from Football

Euan Murray this week returned to Raith Rovers. Images: Raith Rovers and StatsBomb.
Scout report: Returning Raith Rovers star Euan Murray under the microscope
Dundee United have announced James Robertson as their new finance director. Image: Dundee United FC
James Robertson announced as new Dundee United finance director with a remit to make…
Dundee's Jordan McGhee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's Jordan McGhee: Where will he play under new boss Tony Docherty?
Jim Goodwin on the touchline during Dundee United vs Partick Thistle at Tannadice, Dundee.
Jim Goodwin to 'keep an eye on' transfer market as Dundee United hints at…
Paul Hegarty showed off his Scotland memorabilia during his visit to the Football Memories group. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee United icon Paul Hegarty on marking Maradona and what he thinks of his…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone still waiting for Luke Jephcott Fifa clearance, as Steven MacLean gives loan…
New Dundee signings Diego Pineda (left) and Antonio Portales with young fans at Dens Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
16 best pictures as Dundee fans meet new Mexican signings Antonio Portales and Diego…
James McPake's Dunfermline are interested in David Wotherspoon, according to reports. Images: SNS.
James McPake responds to Dunfermline 'interest' in former St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon
Liam Smith is all smiles ahead of a Dundee United fixture at Kilmarnock
Liam Smith lands new club as former Dundee United man welcomes 'new challenge'
Cowdenbeath manager Calum Elliot.
Calum Elliot says Cowdenbeath 'absolutely deserved' Arbroath point after 'working their a*** off'