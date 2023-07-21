Forfar new boy Finn Robson leaves Dundee United dream behind after 14 YEARS at Tannadice

Finn Robson spent more than three-quarters of his life at Dundee United dreaming that one day he’d run out at Tannadice.

His dream did come true, once, in a 32-minute substitute appearance in a 6-1 League Cup win over Elgin City in 2021.

But despite being in and around the matchday squad many times, Robson’s 14-year association with United ended in the summer.

Midfielder Robson was one of several youngsters released as United trimmed their squad following relegation to the Championship.

And at 19, he was suddenly faced with a very tough decision over his future.

He eventually chose to sign a permanent deal at Forfar and return to his ‘happy place.’

“It was coming up for 14 years at Dundee United when I left,” said Robson.

“I started when I was six, officially signed at 10 and was with them all the way through until I was 19.

“That’s why I didn’t want to rush my decision in the summer. I wanted to think it over and make the right choice.

“It was hard leaving United after so long but I accept that’s football.

“They were relegated and had to make the decision to let some of the younger players go.

“A few of us went. It’s harsh but it happens. You can’t get too down and dwell on bad news.

“It’s happened now and I need to keep fighting to prove them wrong.”

Finn Robson ‘feels wanted’ at Forfar

Robson’s determination to bounce back is part of the attraction to Forfar boss Ray McKinnon.

Robson has been described by McKinnon as an ‘elegant footballer.’

And McKinnon has made it clear he wants ‘young, hungry players’ with ambitions of making it back to full-time football.

And after spending the latter part of last season on loan at the Angus side, Robson feels at home in Forfar.

“When I first left Dundee United I wanted to see what was around,” Robson told Courier Sport.

“I didn’t rush into it. It was a big decision but I spoke to Ray and his assistant Faldo (Steve Fallon) a lot.

“Faldo kept texting me and it showed how keen they were to get me.

“It’s good to be somewhere you are wanted. That was a big factor in my decision to sign.

“I’ve also got Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson here from my time at United.

“They signed early on in the summer and I was in regular contact with them.

“They were very positive about the club and the ambitions.

“But I already knew from last year that it was somewhere I loved. I spent six months here and I thrived at Forfar.

“I really enjoyed playing every week for the manager and I’m looking forward to this season.

“We have a young, energetic group of players who are hoping to push for play-offs so I’m delighted to be here.”