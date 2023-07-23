4 Dundee United talking points as Jim Goodwin’s side get back to winning ways against Peterhead

Dundee United finally got back to winning ways as they secured a 3-0 victory over Peterhead in the Viaplay Cup on Saturday.

It was United’s first win since a 2-0 defeat of Livingston in April and it ended a sequence of seven straight losses.

It’s been so long since he’s experienced three points on a Saturday night that boss Jim Goodwin even half-joked afterwards that he had ‘forgotten what winning feels like.’

But what does this win mean?

Courier Sport was at Tannadice on Saturday to watch United get off the mark in Group B and here are four talking points:

Tony Watt’s strong work ethic for Dundee United

It’s a new season and clean slate for Tony Watt.

His United career looked over as he headed out on loan to St Mirren last year before serious injury struck.

But after battling back early to take his place in United’s squad for the Viaplay Cup campaign, he looks like he is taking his vice-captain duties seriously.

Saturday wasn’t Watt’s best display in a United shirt. Far from it.

You can’t, however, take anything away from Watt as he put in a power of work on the left side of attack.

He bombed up and down the wing – as did Glenn Middleton on the right.

One ferocious tackle and lung-busting run against Scott Ross to draw a foul summed up his work ethic.

United need Watt’s goals but they also need a driven, determined player who leads by example.

King Louis at Dundee United?

United fans are pinning their hopes on new signing Louis Moult staying fit to turn into a tangerine goal machine.

The fact he’s off the mark in his second game is a big bonus.

Again, it wasn’t the best goal he will score but it tells you all you need to know about what kind of player Moult is.

Moult made space for himself in the penalty box to get on the end of a clever ball from Archie Meekison and stroke home from ten yards.

It was a real striker’s finish and there’s definitely more to come from Moult.

Jim Goodwin still eyeing up transfer deal

Dundee United have signed six players this summer and Jim Goodwin is convinced the new additions will make his squad stronger.

But will it be enough to ensure Championship glory?

Is Goodwin likely to add more before the transfer window closes?

Jim Goodwin reflects on our convincing victory over Peterhead in the #ViaplayCup#UTDPET | #DUFC pic.twitter.com/kCpZDAgAzm — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 22, 2023

He gave strong hints after Saturday’s win that he WILL make further moves in the transfer market

And it seems like a new central defender is top of his shopping list.

Loanee Ollie Denham, rested on Saturday, is still finding his feet at United but clearly comes with real raw potential.

United do, however, still seem light in defence and in need of a commanding centre-back – something Goodwin has clearly noted down.

Goodbye to the Viaplay Cup?

Is it all over for Dundee United in the Viaplay Cup? Just about but not quite yet.

Anything less than a win on Tuesday would see United eliminated on the night.

Victory will take them top of Group B – at least for 24 hours – on six points with all their games played.

Six points won’t be enough to finish as one of the three best second-placed teams and their exit is likely to be confirmed on Saturday.

Currently any of the four other teams in Group B can overtake United.

That means the focus after Tuesday will be entirely on final prep in the Carlisle friendly before the big Championship kick-off at Arbroath on August 4th.