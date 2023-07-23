4 Dundee United talking points as Jim Goodwin’s side get back to winning ways against Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee United talking points as Jim Goodwin’s side get back to winning ways against Peterhead

United ended a seven-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over Peterhead.

By Ewan Smith
Tony Watt celebrates with Louis Moult at Dundee United FC
Louis Moult scored as Dundee United beat Peterhead. Image: SNS.

Dundee United finally got back to winning ways as they secured a 3-0 victory over Peterhead in the Viaplay Cup on Saturday.

It was United’s first win since a 2-0 defeat of Livingston in April and it ended a sequence of seven straight losses.

It’s been so long since he’s experienced three points on a Saturday night that boss Jim Goodwin even half-joked afterwards that he had ‘forgotten what winning feels like.’

But what does this win mean?

Courier Sport was at Tannadice on Saturday to watch United get off the mark in Group B and here are four talking points:

Tony Watt’s strong work ethic for Dundee United

Tony Watt put in a power of work in Dundee United’s win over Peterhead. Image: SNS

It’s a new season and clean slate for Tony Watt.

His United career looked over as he headed out on loan to St Mirren last year before serious injury struck.

But after battling back early to take his place in United’s squad for the Viaplay Cup campaign, he looks like he is taking his vice-captain duties seriously.

Saturday wasn’t Watt’s best display in a United shirt. Far from it.

You can’t, however, take anything away from Watt as he put in a power of work on the left side of attack.

Andrew McCarthy of Peterhead FC is beaten to the ball by Tony Watt of Dundee United FC
Tony Watt showeed great determination for Dundee United to drive at Peterhead on Saturday. Image: SNS

He bombed up and down the wing – as did Glenn Middleton on the right.

One ferocious tackle and lung-busting run against Scott Ross to draw a foul summed up his work ethic.

United need Watt’s goals but they also need a driven, determined player who leads by example.

King Louis at Dundee United?

United fans are pinning their hopes on new signing Louis Moult staying fit to turn into a tangerine goal machine.

The fact he’s off the mark in his second game is a big bonus.

Tony Watt celebrates with Louis Moult at Dundee United FC
Louis Moult celebrates with Tony Watt after opening his Dundee United scoring account. Image: SNS.

Again, it wasn’t the best goal he will score but it tells you all you need to know about what kind of player Moult is.

Moult made space for himself in the penalty box to get on the end of a clever ball from Archie Meekison and stroke home from ten yards.

It was a real striker’s finish and there’s definitely more to come from Moult.

Jim Goodwin still eyeing up transfer deal

Dundee United have signed six players this summer and Jim Goodwin is convinced the new additions will make his squad stronger.

But will it be enough to ensure Championship glory?

Is Goodwin likely to add more before the transfer window closes?

He gave strong hints after Saturday’s win that he WILL make further moves in the transfer market 

And it seems like a new central defender is top of his shopping list.

Loanee Ollie Denham, rested on Saturday, is still finding his feet at United but clearly comes with real raw potential.

United do, however, still seem light in defence and in need of a commanding centre-back – something Goodwin has clearly noted down.

Goodbye to the Viaplay Cup?

Dundee United are very likely to exit the Viaplay Cup this week. Image: SPFL

Is it all over for Dundee United in the Viaplay Cup? Just about but not quite yet.

Anything less than a win on Tuesday would see United eliminated on the night.

Victory will take them top of Group B – at least for 24 hours – on six points with all their games played.

Six points won’t be enough to finish as one of the three best second-placed teams and their exit is likely to be confirmed on Saturday.

Currently any of the four other teams in Group B can overtake United.

That means the focus after Tuesday will be entirely on final prep in the Carlisle friendly before the big Championship kick-off at Arbroath on August 4th.

