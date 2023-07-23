Man arrested following one-vehicle crash in Fife village

A man has been arrested following a one-vehicle crash in Fife on Sunday morning.

The crash happened on Lochleven Road, Lochhore at around 2.15am near Benarty Primary School.

The driver of the car was checked over by the Scottish Ambulance Service on the scene and later arrested.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 2.15am on Sunday, July 23, to a report of a one car crash on Lochleven Road, Lochore.

“Emergency services attended and a man, the driver, was checked by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“He has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.

A spokesperson for the fire service added: “We received a call to a crash involving one vehicle.

“Two pumps were in attendance.

“We received the call at 2.22am and left the scene at 3.26am.”