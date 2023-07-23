3 St Johnstone talking points: Cammy Ballantyne’s best position, Mannus v Clark all over again and Tony Gallacher takes his chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

3 St Johnstone talking points: Cammy Ballantyne’s best position, Mannus v Clark all over again and Tony Gallacher takes his chance

There was a lot of encouragement for Steven MacLean in the 4-0 Viaplay Cup win at Alloa.

Tony Gallacher, Dimitar Mitov and Cammy Ballantyne all had excellent games for St Johnstone at Alloa.
Tony Gallacher, Dimitar Mitov and Cammy Ballantyne all had excellent games for St Johnstone at Alloa. Images: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

Two more wins will be needed if St Johnstone are to progress to the last 16 of the Viaplay Cup.

But after Saints’ 4-0 victory over League One side, Alloa Athletic on Saturday that’s now looking like a realistic possibility with back-to-back home games to come this week.

Courier Sports picks out three talking points from Saturday’s one-sided contest in Clackmannanshire.

A more balanced midfield

Ryan McGowan and Cammy Ballantyne are both versatile footballers.

The latter was deployed in various midfield positions in his multiple loan spells with Montrose and the former has performed impressively in the top flight for Saints across the backline and as a holding central midfielder.

At the weekend we probably saw both in the roles that will best suit them in a Steven MacLean team.

I always feel more comfortable watching Saints when McGowan is anchoring the midfield and that was certainly the case at the Indodrill Stadium.

The Australian international breaks up play, fills spaces, turns defence into attack quickly and provides a ‘streetwise’ quality only years of experience can give you.

Most of those characteristics were encapsulated by the manner in which McGowan instinctively snuffed out of an Alloa counter-attack when a Drey Wright-Max Kucheriavyi one-two was turned over on the edge of the Saints box.

Ballantyne, meanwhile, is better further forward.

Saints should still be in the market for a midfielder who can make penetrating runs beyond defenders but that’s exactly what the 23-year-old did tellingly for the opening goal.

And the lob finish was sublime.

By setting-up two other goals, Ballantyne, arguably more than any other Perth player, answered MacLean’s call for better quality in attacking areas.

Rugby Park last season will define his St Johnstone career but, albeit against far lower quality opposition, this was his strongest all-round display.

Mannus v Clark all over again

Dimitar Mitov didn’t put a foot wrong on debut.

One save stood out – in the 18th minute after Bradley Rodden raced past Andy Considine and got his shot in the box away.

Saints were under a bit of pressure at the time and their decisive second goal was scored by McGowan less than two minutes later.

There were two other interventions that showcased the Bulgarian’s skillset.

The first was when he came a long way to claim a diagonal free-kick into his box midway through the first half and quickly put his team on the offensive.

The second was just after the break when the former Cambridge United man put himself in the perfect spot to cut-out a dangerous low ball across his six-yard box.

Mitov is loud, authoritative and good with both feet. Or, at least, so it would appear thus far.

Ross Sinclair has also been impressive since Remi Matthews returned to London.

MacLean has the ‘two number ones’ selection dilemma he was seeking.

The quiet success story of pre-season

Tony Gallacher hasn’t had it easy at St Johnstone.

A mistake on debut contributed to that Kelty Hearts goal.

Then, after finding some form in Callum Davidson’s reshaped 2021/22 team, his season was ended with a leg break at the start of spring.

Tony Gallacher is tackled by Livingston's Nicky Devlin which leads to his broken leg.
Tony Gallacher is tackled by Livingston’s Nicky Devlin which leads to his broken leg.

By the time he returned, Gallacher found Adam Montgomery in front of him.

There was certainly no shame in the ex-Liverpool man being unable to dislodge one of Saints’ best players from a wing-back role perfectly suited to the Celtic youngster.

But seeing right-footed James Brown deputise on occasions must have hurt.

When Saints fans were putting together their summer ‘positions that need strengthened’ list, left-back would have featured on plenty of them.

Gallacher is changing minds.

He has always looked defensively sound and Remi Matthews’ close-season comments on his training ground attitude and standards backed up the school of thought that the 24-year-old deserved first shot at replacing Montgomery.

The big question mark was whether he could impact the game in the opposition half.

Saturday was a big step forward in that regard.

If ever there was a performance that highlighted a player visibly growing in confidence it was this one.

From demanding the ball off Andy Considine on the over-lap to feeding short and sharp balls into the strikers’ feet around the box, in the second half at Alloa, Gallacher was the auxiliary forward MacLean wants when his team is in possession in the opposition half.

A fit Callum Booth will give him competition for a start but Gallacher is looking more and more like a St Johnstone first team regular in the making.

