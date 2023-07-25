Dundee United nearing Declan Gallagher deal as Jim Goodwin reveals ‘admiration’

Jim Goodwin is set to seal a reunion with Scotland international Declan Gallagher at Dundee United.

The former Aberdeen and Motherwell centre-half is a free agent following the expiry of his contract with St Mirren.

And talks with the Tangerines are at an advanced stage, with an agreement expected to be struck in the next 24 hours.

Goodwin has spoken about his desire to make an experienced defender his seventh summer signing— and Gallagher, who played under the Irishman at Pittodrie, firmly fits the bill.

The United boss said: “Deccy (Gallagher) is a player I worked with in the past and still admire.

“I’ve said that we still need to strengthen in the backline and we are working on one or two things.

“He’s a very experienced defender and we’ll just need to wait to see what comes tomorrow.”

Falkirk finale

Goodwin was speaking in the aftermath of United’s 1-0 win against Falkirk in the Viaplay Cup group stage.

Kai Fotheringham notched the only goal of the game to move to the summit of Group B, albeit early defeats against Spartans and Partick Thistle have rendered progress all-but impossible.

“In the first half the shape of our team and the press was very good and that was where the goal came from,” added Goodwin.

“In the second half, especially in the last 25 minutes, Falkirk started to go a bit more direct and our centre-halves had to stand up and be counted.

“We showed a gritty side to the team that we’ve maybe not seen in the previous three games which was pleasing for me. It was a collective effort from the team with everyone putting in a shift.”

“The big negative”

Fotheringham, however, only lasted 37 minutes before being withdrawn due to injury.

Goodwin added: “That’s probably the big negative on the night. It’s disappointing to see him limp off with what looks like a thigh strain. It’s too early to diagnose it but hopefully it’s nothing too serious.”

Louis Moult was rested as a precaution while Logan Chalmers missed out with a slight knock.