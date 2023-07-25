Dundee United nearing Declan Gallagher deal as Jim Goodwin reveals ‘admiration’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United nearing Declan Gallagher deal as Jim Goodwin reveals ‘admiration’

Goodwin was speaking in the aftermath of United's showdown against the Bairns

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin and Declan Gallagher at Aberdeen
Goodwin and Gallagher in the Dons days. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin is set to seal a reunion with Scotland international Declan Gallagher at Dundee United.

The former Aberdeen and Motherwell centre-half is a free agent following the expiry of his contract with St Mirren.

And talks with the Tangerines are at an advanced stage, with an agreement expected to be struck in the next 24 hours.

Goodwin has spoken about his desire to make an experienced defender his seventh summer signing— and Gallagher, who played under the Irishman at Pittodrie, firmly fits the bill.

Goodwin has been keen to strengthen his defensive options. Image: SNS

The United boss said: “Deccy (Gallagher) is a player I worked with in the past and still admire.

“I’ve said that we still need to strengthen in the backline and we are working on one or two things.

“He’s a very experienced defender and we’ll just need to wait to see what comes tomorrow.”

Falkirk finale

Goodwin was speaking in the aftermath of United’s 1-0 win against Falkirk in the Viaplay Cup group stage.

Kai Fotheringham notched the only goal of the game to move to the summit of Group B, albeit early defeats against Spartans and Partick Thistle have rendered progress all-but impossible.

Fotheringham, right, celebrates the winning goal with Tony Watt
Fotheringham, right, celebrates the winning goal with Tony Watt. Image: SNS

“In the first half the shape of our team and the press was very good and that was where the goal came from,” added Goodwin.

“In the second half, especially in the last 25 minutes, Falkirk started to go a bit more direct and our centre-halves had to stand up and be counted.

“We showed a gritty side to the team that we’ve maybe not seen in the previous three games which was pleasing for me. It was a collective effort from the team with everyone putting in a shift.”

“The big negative”

Fotheringham, however, only lasted 37 minutes before being withdrawn due to injury.

Goodwin added: “That’s probably the big negative on the night. It’s disappointing to see him limp off with what looks like a thigh strain. It’s too early to diagnose it but hopefully it’s nothing too serious.”

Louis Moult was rested as a precaution while Logan Chalmers missed out with a slight knock.

