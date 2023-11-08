New tenants ‘honoured’ to take over historic Perthshire inn

A historic Perthshire hotel has new operators, who say they are “honoured” to take over the business.

The Bein Inn in Glenfarg, a 12-bedroom country inn, has been leased to Gary and Claire MacLeod.

It is the first time they have operated a business, but they have experience in the industry, having worked as a chef and in front-of-house management.

Mr MacLeod said: “We are both delighted and honoured to have the historical Bein Inn as our first venture.

“We look forward to sustain this well-established local hotel into the future.

“Our plans are to build on the strong reputation and to focus our food offering in a sustainable, locally sourced way that supports local businesses and provides a quality service to the community we serve.”

Bein Inn has ‘original character’

The property was marketed by Graham + Sibbald, which described it as “well established”.

The agents added: “Proud of its traditional origins, The Bein Inn, whilst sympathetically expanding to provide additional bedrooms, creating an excellent range of letting rooms, has retained much of its original character.

“The property has two quaint bars, with original stone walls and a host of original features, a bright and inviting restaurant area, comfortable lounge, and an impressive outdoor terrace for alfresco activities.”