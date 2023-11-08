New tenants ‘honoured’ to take over historic Perthshire inn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

New tenants ‘honoured’ to take over historic Perthshire inn

The couple say they want to build on the inn's "strong reputation" and support the community.

By Gavin Harper
Claire and Gary MacLeod with owner John MacGregor. Image: Graham and Sibbald.
Claire and Gary MacLeod with owner John MacGregor. Image: Graham and Sibbald.

A historic Perthshire hotel has new operators, who say they are “honoured” to take over the business.

The Bein Inn in Glenfarg, a 12-bedroom country inn, has been leased to Gary and Claire MacLeod.

It is the first time they have operated a business, but they have experience in the industry, having worked as a chef and in front-of-house management.

Mr MacLeod said: “We are both delighted and honoured to have the historical Bein Inn as our first venture.

The Bein Inn in Glenfarg. Image: Graham and Sibbald.

“We look forward to sustain this well-established local hotel into the future.

“Our plans are to build on the strong reputation and to focus our food offering in a sustainable, locally sourced way that supports local businesses and provides a quality service to the community we serve.”

Bein Inn has ‘original character’

The property was marketed by Graham + Sibbald, which described it as “well established”.

The agents added: “Proud of its traditional origins, The Bein Inn, whilst sympathetically expanding to provide additional bedrooms, creating an excellent range of letting rooms, has retained much of its original character.

“The property has two quaint bars, with original stone walls and a host of original features, a bright and inviting restaurant area, comfortable lounge, and an impressive outdoor terrace for alfresco activities.”

