Ian Murray gives injury update on several injured Raith Rovers stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray gives injury update on several injured Raith Rovers stars

The Stark's Park boss recently asked many players to play three games over eight days.

By Craig Cairns
Riath Rovers manager Ian Murray hopes to have some inured players back soon. Image: SNS.
Riath Rovers manager Ian Murray hopes to have some inured players back soon. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray hopes to have strikers Jamie Gullan and Jack Hamilton back for Raith Rovers this weekend.

The duo are back in training after coming through a difficult rehabilitation.

They have been joined by Ross Matthews though extra care will be taken with the midfielder after a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Defender Dylan Corr is also back on the training field though fellow centre-back Keith Watson is another few weeks away from his return.

“All the boys have been out and doing stuff on the pitch now, though not with us,” said Murray.

“Jack and Jamie have come through all their rehab – a hard rehab, actually – really well. They’ll join in with us this week at some point. I’m not sure exactly when.

“Ross Matthews is close as well. He’s one that we don’t push as hard as the others because of previous issues.

“Keith will be a little longer. He’s behind Jack and Jamie, that’s for sure. He’ll be a couple of weeks still, I think.

Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson is still a few weeks away. Image: SNS.

“I’m delighted to have Jack and Hammer back. If they have a good week this week, hopefully they’ll be in the squad for Saturday. Unless there is a setback.”

Ian Murray: We asked Raith players a lot recently

Rovers took seven points from three matches over eight days recently, drawing at home to Airdrie on Saturday.

The Raith boss only had four outfield substitutes for each of those games.

He said he would have changed his line-up at the weekend if he had more options available to him.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was happy with a point at weekend after a tough week. Image: SNS.

“We probably would have freshened up our forward areas if we had Hammer and Jack fit,” said Murray.

“We’ve asked a lot of the players recently.

“It’s good though, it’s good experience for everybody as well because top teams in any division, at a high level, have to do that every single week.

“It is really difficult. As disappointed as we are with dropping two points, we’re very satisfied with our work.

“We go to Hampden this week, a wee change for us all. It’ll be a really tough game against Queen’s Park who fought back brilliantly against Ayr at Somerset.

Jamie Gullan could be in the squad for Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

“Then we have two cup games, so it kind of off-sets the league a little bit. Hamilton will be a tough game, we know they have a good squad.

“Then we have the local derby cup tie, Friday night, live on TV.”

More from Football

Miller Thomson celebrates one of his three goals in Montrose colours
How Miller Thomson is making mark at Montrose as Dundee United prospect hails Tannadice…
Martin Boyle asked for advice from a team-mate with Hibs links before making the move to Easter Road. Image: SNS
How Martin Boyle had to be persuaded to leave Dundee for Hibs - in…
Cameron, left, and Newman are both in the Scotland U21 group
Dundee and Dundee United starlets named in Scotland U21 squad — but Dens Park…
St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.
St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov admires Craig Levein 'winning mentality'
Luke McCowan walks off after defeating Livingston. Image: SNS
Dundee star Luke McCowan lifts lid on free-kick training rivalry after super Livi strike
New St Johnstone manager Craig Levein will give all his players a clean slate.
Craig Levein hands St Johnstone stars 'clean slate'
Dundee United manager Jim McLean with his son Gary and wife Doris, after turning down Rangers. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United directors were in tears when Rangers tried to steal Jim McLean
St Johnstone unveil Craig Levein as their new manager.
Craig Levein will ‘stand back and watch’ at St Johnstone after spinning too many…
Dundee United battled back to draw against Inverness at the weekend. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United left door open for Raith Rovers - now they can…
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
Dundee starlet Ally Graham shines as Scotland kick off Victory Shield

Conversation