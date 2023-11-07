Ian Murray gives injury update on several injured Raith Rovers stars

Ian Murray hopes to have strikers Jamie Gullan and Jack Hamilton back for Raith Rovers this weekend.

The duo are back in training after coming through a difficult rehabilitation.

They have been joined by Ross Matthews though extra care will be taken with the midfielder after a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Defender Dylan Corr is also back on the training field though fellow centre-back Keith Watson is another few weeks away from his return.

Been a tough few months , feels good to be back doing what I love ⚽️⏰… pic.twitter.com/Tgk7CoOEyQ — Dylan Corr (@dylancorr1) November 6, 2023

“All the boys have been out and doing stuff on the pitch now, though not with us,” said Murray.

“Jack and Jamie have come through all their rehab – a hard rehab, actually – really well. They’ll join in with us this week at some point. I’m not sure exactly when.

“Ross Matthews is close as well. He’s one that we don’t push as hard as the others because of previous issues.

“Keith will be a little longer. He’s behind Jack and Jamie, that’s for sure. He’ll be a couple of weeks still, I think.

“I’m delighted to have Jack and Hammer back. If they have a good week this week, hopefully they’ll be in the squad for Saturday. Unless there is a setback.”

Ian Murray: We asked Raith players a lot recently

Rovers took seven points from three matches over eight days recently, drawing at home to Airdrie on Saturday.

The Raith boss only had four outfield substitutes for each of those games.

He said he would have changed his line-up at the weekend if he had more options available to him.

“We probably would have freshened up our forward areas if we had Hammer and Jack fit,” said Murray.

“We’ve asked a lot of the players recently.

“It’s good though, it’s good experience for everybody as well because top teams in any division, at a high level, have to do that every single week.

“It is really difficult. As disappointed as we are with dropping two points, we’re very satisfied with our work.

“We go to Hampden this week, a wee change for us all. It’ll be a really tough game against Queen’s Park who fought back brilliantly against Ayr at Somerset.

“Then we have two cup games, so it kind of off-sets the league a little bit. Hamilton will be a tough game, we know they have a good squad.

“Then we have the local derby cup tie, Friday night, live on TV.”