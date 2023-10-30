Glenn Middleton in ‘no egos’ Dundee United assessment as on-song winger thanks supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Glenn Middleton in ‘no egos’ Dundee United assessment as on-song winger thanks supporters

Middleton is in a rich vein of form.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United duo Glenn Middleton, left, and Louis Moult celebrate in the rain at Tannadice
Glenn Middleton, left, and Louis Moult celebrate in the rain at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Dundee United winger Glenn Middleton insists he is “playing with a smile on his face” as he enjoys a rich vein of form with the Tangerines.

Middleton, 23, claimed another two assists for the clinical Louis Moult as United hammered Arbroath 6-0 on Friday night.

He has now teed up SEVEN goals in his last five appearances, while he also found the net against Peterhead during this hot-streak.

Middleton concedes that it can feel like “the world is ending” after a few games without making an impact in the final third — but he is relishing the flip-side of that as Jim Goodwin’s men continue to set the pace in the Championship.

“I am really enjoying it,” said Middleton. “I don’t want to get too excited, but numbers are important — especially for a forward player.

“It is not always going to be like that. I know that. I know what it was like at the start of the season when I went a couple of games without a goal or an assist.

“It seems like the world is ending and you feel every bit of criticism.

“But I am genuinely just enjoying my football; the day-to-day stuff, the sessions that are being put on and the way it comes together on the pitch. I am playing with a smile on my face.

“I feel confident, regardless of what situation I am in, to take the ball and hopefully make something happen.”

Great expectations

Middleton is undoubtedly benefitting from being part of a Dundee United that is purring at the moment.

The Tannadice outfit have scored 11 goals in their last two games (and 18 in their last five), have the best defensive record in British league football and are yet to taste defeat in the Championship.

Dundee United winger Glenn Middleton skips past Arbroath's Scott Stewart
Glenn Middleton skips past Scott Stewart in another foray forward. Image: SNS

“Everyone really works for each other,” continued Middleton. “No-one is getting ahead of themselves and there are no egos.

“We work hard every day and it is paying off in games.

We knew the expectations on us from the outside going into the campaign. But it all comes down to us remaining calm and ensuring we do what we have to do every week.”

Gratitude to United faithful

As well as Moult’s brace, Ross Docherty, Kai Fotheringham, Tony Watt and Mathew Cudjoe all found the net on Friday night as United put on a show for the 8,498 fans in attendance.

The Dundee United tifo celebrating their centenary.
The sight that greeted the players as United celebrated the centenary of their name change. Image: SNS

The hosts lived up to the occasion, with the players greeted by a massive tifo display and a host of club legends paraded at half-time to mark 100 years since Dundee Hibernian became Dundee United.

“The way they have supported us since the start of the season, after the way last year went; we can’t thank them enough,” Middleton added. “Friday night was special and hopefully there are many more to come.”

More from Dundee United

Louis Moult is in red hot form for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Louis Moult reveals burning desire fuelling Dundee United hot streak
Dundee United players celebrate against Arbroath.
LEE WILKIE: How Dundee United are becoming the Celtic of the Championship
Agustin Mervic shows his colours at Tannadice.
Meet Dundee United's Argentinian superfan who travelled 7,000 miles to watch beloved Tangerines
2
The Scottish Cup has reached the third round stage.
Scottish Cup: Dundee United draw QoS as Dunfermline are paired with Raith and Jeanfield…
No9 Michael Mellon celebrates his hat-trick goal. Image: Paul Thompson/ProSports/Shutterstock.
Son of former Dundee United boss nets first senior hat-trick in English football
Dundee United's Louis Moult celebrates his opening goal against Arbroath
4 Dundee United talking points: A scoring streak 58 years in the making
Dick Campbell on the touchline during Dundee United 6-0 Arbroath
Dick Campbell reckons 'Christmas came early' for Dundee United as fuming Arbroath boss serves…
The Dundee United tifo celebrating their centenary.
Jim Goodwin delighted to celebrate Tangerines milestone in style as Dundee United boss reveals…
Dundee United players celebrate against Arbroath.
Dundee United 6-0 Arbroath: Abject Lichties hit for six as Tangerines celebrate centenary in…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (left) and manager Jim Goodwin are together on the club's needs. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren and Jim Goodwin solidly on same page as Dundee United…

Conversation