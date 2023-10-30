Glenn Middleton in ‘no egos’ Dundee United assessment as on-song winger thanks supporters

Dundee United winger Glenn Middleton insists he is “playing with a smile on his face” as he enjoys a rich vein of form with the Tangerines.

Middleton, 23, claimed another two assists for the clinical Louis Moult as United hammered Arbroath 6-0 on Friday night.

He has now teed up SEVEN goals in his last five appearances, while he also found the net against Peterhead during this hot-streak.

Middleton concedes that it can feel like “the world is ending” after a few games without making an impact in the final third — but he is relishing the flip-side of that as Jim Goodwin’s men continue to set the pace in the Championship.

“I am really enjoying it,” said Middleton. “I don’t want to get too excited, but numbers are important — especially for a forward player.

“It is not always going to be like that. I know that. I know what it was like at the start of the season when I went a couple of games without a goal or an assist.

“It seems like the world is ending and you feel every bit of criticism.

“But I am genuinely just enjoying my football; the day-to-day stuff, the sessions that are being put on and the way it comes together on the pitch. I am playing with a smile on my face.

“I feel confident, regardless of what situation I am in, to take the ball and hopefully make something happen.”

Great expectations

Middleton is undoubtedly benefitting from being part of a Dundee United that is purring at the moment.

The Tannadice outfit have scored 11 goals in their last two games (and 18 in their last five), have the best defensive record in British league football and are yet to taste defeat in the Championship.

“Everyone really works for each other,” continued Middleton. “No-one is getting ahead of themselves and there are no egos.

“We work hard every day and it is paying off in games.

“We knew the expectations on us from the outside going into the campaign. But it all comes down to us remaining calm and ensuring we do what we have to do every week.”

Gratitude to United faithful

As well as Moult’s brace, Ross Docherty, Kai Fotheringham, Tony Watt and Mathew Cudjoe all found the net on Friday night as United put on a show for the 8,498 fans in attendance.

The hosts lived up to the occasion, with the players greeted by a massive tifo display and a host of club legends paraded at half-time to mark 100 years since Dundee Hibernian became Dundee United.

“The way they have supported us since the start of the season, after the way last year went; we can’t thank them enough,” Middleton added. “Friday night was special and hopefully there are many more to come.”