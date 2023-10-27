Jim Goodwin delighted to celebrate Tangerines milestone in style as Dundee United boss reveals weather fear and hails attacking duo

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin feared the torrential conditions in Tayside would rain on Dundee United’s parade.

Instead, the Tangerines produced a deluge of goals at a sodden Tannadice.

A crowd of 8489 braved horrendous conditions on Friday night as the Terrors faced Arbroath exactly 100 years to the day since their maiden match as “Dundee United FC”

Doris McLean, the widow of United icon Jim McLean, brought the match-ball to the pitch, while a host of club legends were paraded at half-time.

Amid a party atmosphere, Goodwin was desperate for his side to live up to the occasion — and they did, with bells on.

Louis Moult bagged a brace, adding to goals from Ross Docherty, Kai Fotheringham, Tony Watt and Mathew Cudjoe, extending the Tangerines’ lead at the summit to the Championship to seven points.

“We were really keen to put on a performance to acknowledge the occasion but to also show the gratitude to the supporters that turned up in those conditions,” said Goodwin. “I was slightly concerned when driving over, looking at the forecast!

“I wondered if it might turn a few people off from coming, but credit to them — 8,500 fans were here and they made themselves heard and got behind the team.

“I’m delighted the team could give them a good few goals to celebrate.”

Keeping feet on the ground

United’s handsome triumph follows hot on the heels of their 5-0 dismantling of Partick Thistle.

They have scored 18 goals in their last five games.

However, Goodwin is not allowing himself to get carried away.

“We stay grounded as a group and, as much as we are enjoying the position we are in, it is still very early days,” head continued.

“Although it’s seven points (lead), we know Raith Rovers have two games in hand.

“If they win those games — which they are capable of — then it’s back to where it was.

“But It isn’t easy being favourites in every game and you need to step up. The players and my backroom team deserve credit, because a hell of a lot of work goes into performances like that.”

Confidence and self-belief

While slightly churlish to pick out individuals after a stellar team performance, Fotheringham and Glenn Middleton were sensational.

Middleton has registered seven assists and one goal in his last five matches.

No player in the SPFL has more league assists than his eight.

Goodwin added: “Glenn and Kai are flying.

“Kai has stepped up and taken his opportunity to shine after an unfortunate injury to Matty Cudjoe.

“And Glenn on the other side has found the form we all knew he had. He has a lot of confidence and self-belief.

“Both of their goal contributions have been key top the success up to now.”