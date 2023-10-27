Jim Goodwin delighted to celebrate Tangerines milestone in style as Dundee United boss reveals weather fear and hails attacking duo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin delighted to celebrate Tangerines milestone in style as Dundee United boss reveals weather fear and hails attacking duo

United swept Arbroath aside 6-0.

By Alan Temple
The Dundee United tifo celebrating their centenary.
The sight that greeted the players. Image: SNS

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin feared the torrential conditions in Tayside would rain on Dundee United’s parade.

Instead, the Tangerines produced a deluge of goals at a sodden Tannadice.

A crowd of 8489 braved horrendous conditions on Friday night as the Terrors faced Arbroath exactly 100 years to the day since their maiden match as “Dundee United FC”

Doris McLean, the widow of United icon Jim McLean, brought the match-ball to the pitch, while a host of club legends were paraded at half-time.

Amid a party atmosphere, Goodwin was desperate for his side to live up to the occasion — and they did, with bells on.

Louis Moult bagged a brace, adding to goals from Ross Docherty, Kai Fotheringham, Tony Watt and Mathew Cudjoe, extending the Tangerines’ lead at the summit to the Championship to seven points.

Ross Docherty celebrates his first Dundee United goal.
Ross Docherty bagged his first goal for the club. Image: Richard Wiseman

“We were really keen to put on a performance to acknowledge the occasion but to also show the gratitude to the supporters that turned up in those conditions,” said Goodwin. “I was slightly concerned when driving over, looking at the forecast!

“I wondered if it might turn a few people off from coming, but credit to them — 8,500 fans were here and they made themselves heard and got behind the team.

“I’m delighted the team could give them a good few goals to celebrate.”

Keeping feet on the ground

United’s handsome triumph follows hot on the heels of their 5-0 dismantling of Partick Thistle.

They have scored 18 goals in their last five games.

However, Goodwin is not allowing himself to get carried away.

Jim Goodwin demanding more on the touchline
Goodwin demanding more on the touchline. Image: SNS

“We stay grounded as a group and, as much as we are enjoying the position we are in, it is still very early days,” head continued.

“Although it’s seven points (lead), we know Raith Rovers have two games in hand.

“If they win those games — which they are capable of — then it’s back to where it was.

“But It isn’t easy being favourites in every game and you need to step up. The players and my backroom team deserve credit, because a hell of a lot of work goes into performances like that.”

Confidence and self-belief

While slightly churlish to pick out individuals after a stellar team performance, Fotheringham and Glenn Middleton were sensational.

Middleton has registered seven assists and one goal in his last five matches.

No player in the SPFL has more league assists than his eight.

The excellent Kai Fotheringham got in on the act for Dundee United against Arbroath
The excellent Kai Fotheringham got in on the act. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “Glenn and Kai are flying.

“Kai has stepped up and taken his opportunity to shine after an unfortunate injury to Matty Cudjoe.

“And Glenn on the other side has found the form we all knew he had. He has a lot of confidence and self-belief.

“Both of their goal contributions have been key top the success up to now.”

