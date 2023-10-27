JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren and Jim Goodwin solidly on same page as Dundee United don promotion blinkers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren and Jim Goodwin solidly on same page as Dundee United don promotion blinkers

Talk out of Tannadice has been strong from on and off-field leaders.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (left) and manager Jim Goodwin are together on the club's needs. Images: SNS
By Jim Spence

News that Jim Goodwin is keeping player contract talks at bay and that Mark Ogren will back strengthening the team in January, should it be required, is positive for Dundee United fans.

The Tangerines owner needs to ensure promotion to make any future sale of the club as attractive as possible, while the manager needs players whose minds are firmly fixed on the task in hand on the pitch.

I’m sure that nods and winks will have been exchanged – and heavy hints dropped for top performing players that they’ll be looked after – but distractions that might derail the success story unfolding at Tannadice should be avoided like the plague.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice
Mark Ogren, right, has been visiting Dundee. Image: SNS

United’s season is going exceedingly well and no diversions are needed on their journey back to the Premiership.

The fans have stuck by United superbly well and are backing the club in great numbers home and away.

They’ll continue to back everyone who’s giving maximum effort and concentration to the job in hand – but the reverse will be true for anyone who rocks the boat when things are so positive.

I wrote here in 2017 about the changing nature of club ownership and the multi-club model, wondering what was to stop Dundee FC linking with others to strengthen their brand.

Now suggestions of a link between Burnley and the Dark Blues have emerged.

I’m in favour of anything that strengthens our clubs, but caution is advisable.

Former Dee Charlie Adam is Burnley’s loan manager. Image: SNS

Celtic were once linked with creating a new club or a stake in an existing one in Boston or Philadelphia, for their Irish diaspora.

They haven’t done so, which might suggest that, while such ideas sound good, they’re not as straightforward in practice.

Football is finding the old adage: ‘If you sup with the devil you better have a long spoon,’ is true.

In this case, the devil is VAR and football has sold its soul and is going to hell in a handcart because of it.

The introduction of Video Assistant Referees was meant to be the panacea to cure the ills of bad refereeing.

All it has done is amplify bad decision making – and compound it.

The extra, expensive layer of bureaucracy would be fine if it was working, but the ridiculous failure of the VAR team at Pittodrie in midweek to even notice that a blatant penalty should have been awarded to the Dons summed up the disaster which VAR is inflicting on the game.

It’s robbed us of all spontaneity when a goal is scored as players and fans alike celebrate, only to immediately crease their faces into a frown waiting nervously to see if the goal is given.

We now see offside decisions being judged with the kind of mathematical precision that Pythagoras would have baulked at.

We got here because we were unable to accept that referees get things wrong in a fast flowing environment on calls that are ultimately subjective.

Now we’ve simply added another layer of subjectivity to the proceedings and we’re ruining the game with it.

It’s too late now with so much invested in the technology, but personally I’d scrap it tomorrow.

