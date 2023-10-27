Fife Man taken to hospital after car crashes into wall and parked car in Fife The crash happened in Thornton on Friday afternoon. By Lindsey Hamilton October 27 2023, 5.15pm Share Man taken to hospital after car crashes into wall and parked car in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4795707/car-crash-wall-thornton-fife/ Copy Link A man has been taken to hospital after he crashed a car into a garden wall and another car in Fife. The incident happened in Main Street, Thornton, on Friday afternoon. The extent of his injuries are not known but he is not thought to be seriously injured and was taken to hospital as a precaution. Enquiries into the crash are ongoing. Car hit garden wall and parked car A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm on Friday police were called to a road crash on Main Street, Thornton. Car crash Thornton. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services “One car has hit a parked car and a garden wall. “The driver of the car has been taken to a local hospital as a precaution. “Enquiries are ongoing.”