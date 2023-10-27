Jim Goodwin receives Mark Ogren green light for Dundee United reinforcements if Championship charge needs boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin receives Mark Ogren green light for Dundee United reinforcements if Championship charge needs boost

Goodwin is confident he'll be backed in the January window if a new arrival will aid the Tangerines' promotion push

By Alan Temple
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice
Mark Ogren, right, will be at Tannadice tonight. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin is adamant Dundee United will not hesitate to strengthen in the January transfer window if necessary to bolster their Championship charge.

United owner and chairman Mark Ogren arrived in Scotland last week and was present at Firhill to watch the rampant Tangerines dismantle Partick Thistle 5-0 on Saturday.

That certainly brightened the American businessman’s mood ahead of a board meeting on Tuesday, with Goodwin joking: “Those board meetings can go one of two ways!…this was a positive one.”

I’m always looking to try and strengthen and improve. I never want to stand still.

Jim Goodwin

During the discussions, the topic of winter business was broached, albeit United’s squad — at the summit of the Championship and on a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions — already looks strong compared to their league rivals.

Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin insists he doesn’t want to ‘stand still’. Image: SNS

“We looked a little towards January and making sure everything is in place to ensure we get the success we want this season,” confirmed Goodwin.

“I’m always looking to try and strengthen and improve. I never want to stand still.

“January is still a fair bit away and sometimes that window can be affected by injuries or different things. At the moment, we are in a very healthy position and I don’t need anything desperately.

“But if there was an individual who became available that we felt could make a difference in the second half of the campaign, then I would certainly have the backing and support of the board to do that.”

Goodwin: Contracts will take care of themselves if United go up

However, potential contract extensions are a less pressing issue, with Goodwin stating that he wants no distractions until the Tangerines know what division they will be in next term.

Impressive performers such as Kevin Holt, Scott McMann, Craig Sibbald, Louis Moult and Mathew Cudjoe will all be free to talk to potential suitors in January.

Louis Moult in action for Dundee United against Inverness
Louis Moult is a pivotal player for Dundee United. Image: SNS

But Goodwin said: “There will be no decisions made on contracts until we know where we are as a club. We can’t have those conversations and we don’t want anyone to be getting distracted thinking about contract negotiations.

“The focus for everyone has to be on getting promotion back to the Premiership and, if that’s the case and people have played a significant part in that, then everything else takes care of itself.”

Setting standards

United will seek to continue their table-topping momentum when Arbroath visit Tannadice this evening.

A win would see Goodwin’s charges move SEVEN points clear at the summit by the end of the night, albeit Raith Rovers will have two games in hand.

And the Irishman has lavished praise on the “character” of his group following a largely successful summer recruitment drive, believing that to be every bit as important as their ability.

Dundee United defender Kevin Holt celebrates with Craig Sibbald
Holt, right, and Sibbald together contributed four of United’s five goals at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

“I’ve always tried to look at the character of players, most importantly,” continued Goodwin. “Of course, they need to be technically gifted and suit the system we want to play in. But the character of the individual is massive to me.

We’ve brought a lot of leaders and good professionals. That helps with everything — both on and off the pitch.

“My staff and I will drive the standards from the top but the guys in that dressing room need to implement those.”

Declan Glass will return to the match-day squad after missing out against Thistle. Archie Meekison will be absent but is slated to resume full training at the start of next week.

