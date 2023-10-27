Jim Goodwin receives Mark Ogren green light for Dundee United reinforcements if Championship charge needs boost

Jim Goodwin is adamant Dundee United will not hesitate to strengthen in the January transfer window if necessary to bolster their Championship charge.

United owner and chairman Mark Ogren arrived in Scotland last week and was present at Firhill to watch the rampant Tangerines dismantle Partick Thistle 5-0 on Saturday.

That certainly brightened the American businessman’s mood ahead of a board meeting on Tuesday, with Goodwin joking: “Those board meetings can go one of two ways!…this was a positive one.”

During the discussions, the topic of winter business was broached, albeit United’s squad — at the summit of the Championship and on a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions — already looks strong compared to their league rivals.

“We looked a little towards January and making sure everything is in place to ensure we get the success we want this season,” confirmed Goodwin.

“I’m always looking to try and strengthen and improve. I never want to stand still.

“January is still a fair bit away and sometimes that window can be affected by injuries or different things. At the moment, we are in a very healthy position and I don’t need anything desperately.

“But if there was an individual who became available that we felt could make a difference in the second half of the campaign, then I would certainly have the backing and support of the board to do that.”

Goodwin: Contracts will take care of themselves if United go up

However, potential contract extensions are a less pressing issue, with Goodwin stating that he wants no distractions until the Tangerines know what division they will be in next term.

Impressive performers such as Kevin Holt, Scott McMann, Craig Sibbald, Louis Moult and Mathew Cudjoe will all be free to talk to potential suitors in January.

But Goodwin said: “There will be no decisions made on contracts until we know where we are as a club. We can’t have those conversations and we don’t want anyone to be getting distracted thinking about contract negotiations.

“The focus for everyone has to be on getting promotion back to the Premiership and, if that’s the case and people have played a significant part in that, then everything else takes care of itself.”

Setting standards

United will seek to continue their table-topping momentum when Arbroath visit Tannadice this evening.

A win would see Goodwin’s charges move SEVEN points clear at the summit by the end of the night, albeit Raith Rovers will have two games in hand.

And the Irishman has lavished praise on the “character” of his group following a largely successful summer recruitment drive, believing that to be every bit as important as their ability.

“I’ve always tried to look at the character of players, most importantly,” continued Goodwin. “Of course, they need to be technically gifted and suit the system we want to play in. But the character of the individual is massive to me.

“We’ve brought a lot of leaders and good professionals. That helps with everything — both on and off the pitch.

“My staff and I will drive the standards from the top but the guys in that dressing room need to implement those.”

Declan Glass will return to the match-day squad after missing out against Thistle. Archie Meekison will be absent but is slated to resume full training at the start of next week.