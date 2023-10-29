4 Dundee United talking points: A scoring streak 58 years in the making

Dundee United continued their sparkling form with a 6-0 demolition of Arbroath on Friday night.

Louis Moult (2), Ross Docherty, Kai Fotheringham, Tony Watt and Mathew Cudjoe all rippled the net as the hosts ran riot, extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to 14 games.

United sit four points above Raith Rovers, are yet to taste defeat in the Championship and boast the best defensive record (four goals conceded) and goal difference (+24) in Scotland and England.

Courier Sport analyses the state of play at Tannadice.

11 goals in 2 games

United have found their shooting boots.

The Tangerines’ early success this season was founded on hard graft and diligent defending. While those virtues still underpin their play, Jim Goodwin has taken the handbrake off in recent weeks.

In United’s last two fixtures, they have fielded an old fashioned 4-4-2 which readily transforms into four up front when they are attacking. Allied with flying full-backs, the Terrors have simply swamped their opponents’ box.

A 5-0 victory at Partick Thistle was a statement. To follow that up with a 6-0 win against Arbroath is ominous for the rest of the division.

It is the first time United have scored five or more goals in successive league fixtures since September 1965, when Jerry Kerr’s men followed up the iconic Dens Park Massacre with a 5-1 hammering of St Johnstone.

Those results were achieved amid a remarkable run of 28 goals in six games.

While not quite at that pace, Goodwin’s side have scored 18 in their last five and are starting to purr.

United’s wingers are causing havoc

Glenn Middleton is the most prolific creative force in the SPFL on current form, boasting seven assists and one goal from his last five matches. His eight Championship assists represents the best tally in Scottish league football.

Middleton was again terrific against the Lichties and tormented the visitors to such an extent that the shell-shocked Aaron Steele was hooked after 29 minutes.

On the other side, Fotheringham is now undoubtedly a senior regular for United was visibly brimming with confidence last Friday night — albeit his goal owed much to a huge Derek Gaston error.

Fotheringham has eight scoring contributions (four goals and four assists) in 14 appearances.

And Cudjoe climbed from the bench to score a wonderful solo goal, illustrating deceptive power, pace and technique to make it six; serving a reminder, should it be required, that he is desperate to regain his place.

That’s four goals in seven Championship appearances for the gifted Ghanaian.

Given Watt can also play out wide, United’s options in that area are fearsome for Championship level.

Spreading the goals — as skipper deservedly gets off the mark

There are few men in the United side more deserving of notching his maiden goal for the club than captain Ross Docherty.

His performances in the heart of midfield — tenacious tackling, intelligent positioning and crisp passing — allied with his dressing room influence have made him one of the most impactful signings made by Goodwin.

His strike on Friday night wasn’t bad either, producing a classy shimmy in the box before smashing a ferocious drive past Gaston.

With Docherty opening his account, 11 different players now account for their 38 goals in all competitions.

Any fears of an over-reliance on Louis Moult have been swept away.

Stubborn Raith Rovers show their mettle

Given United have enjoyed an unbeaten start the Championship season, Rovers deserve immense credit for keeping pace. Win their game in hand, and they will be just a point off the summit.

Ian Murray’s outfit were fairly poor in Saturday’s Fife derby, relying on goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski to make a string of fine saves.

📹 Today’s Dugout Cam 93rd minute winner against our Fife rivals to keep the unbeaten home run going. Full highlights at midnight.#COYR pic.twitter.com/TQb74opZg2 — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) October 28, 2023

United man Sam Stanton then popped up with a 93rd-minute winner; the sort of moment genuine promotion contenders produce.

While it would take a brave forecaster to tip a side other than United to win this title, the men from Kirkcaldy — the only team to take league points off the Tangerines away from Tannadice — won’t go quietly.