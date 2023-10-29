4 Dundee United talking points: A scoring streak 58 years in the making

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 Dundee United talking points: A scoring streak 58 years in the making

The Tangerines are building a superb head of steam in the Championship.

Dundee United's Louis Moult celebrates his opening goal against Arbroath
Louis Moult celebrates his opening goal on Friday. Image: Richard Wiseman.
By Alan Temple

Dundee United continued their sparkling form with a 6-0 demolition of Arbroath on Friday night.

Louis Moult (2), Ross Docherty, Kai Fotheringham, Tony Watt and Mathew Cudjoe all rippled the net as the hosts ran riot, extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to 14 games.

United sit four points above Raith Rovers, are yet to taste defeat in the Championship and boast the best defensive record (four goals conceded) and goal difference (+24) in Scotland and England.

The Dundee United tifo celebrating their centenary.
The sight that greeted the players as United celebrated the centenary of their name change. Image: SNS

Courier Sport analyses the state of play at Tannadice.

11 goals in 2 games

United have found their shooting boots. 

The Tangerines’ early success this season was founded on hard graft and diligent defending. While those virtues still underpin their play, Jim Goodwin has taken the handbrake off in recent weeks.

In United’s last two fixtures, they have fielded an old fashioned 4-4-2 which readily transforms into four up front when they are attacking. Allied with flying full-backs, the Terrors have simply swamped their opponents’ box.

Dundee United's Tony Watt celebrates making it 4-0 against Arbroath
Tony Watt celebrates making it 4-0 against Arbroath. Image: SNS

A 5-0 victory at Partick Thistle was a statement. To follow that up with a 6-0 win against Arbroath is ominous for the rest of the division.

It is the first time United have scored five or more goals in successive league fixtures since September 1965, when Jerry Kerr’s men followed up the iconic Dens Park Massacre with a 5-1 hammering of St Johnstone.

Those results were achieved amid a remarkable run of 28 goals in six games. 

While not quite at that pace, Goodwin’s side have scored 18 in their last five and are starting to purr.

United’s wingers are causing havoc

Glenn Middleton is the most prolific creative force in the SPFL on current form, boasting seven assists and one goal from his last five matches. His eight Championship assists represents the best tally in Scottish league football.

Middleton was again terrific against the Lichties and tormented the visitors to such an extent that the shell-shocked Aaron Steele was hooked after 29 minutes.

The excellent Kai Fotheringham got in on the act for Dundee United against Arbroath
Kai Fotheringham, left, capitalised on a Derek Gaston error to score.<br />Image: SNS

On the other side, Fotheringham is now undoubtedly a senior regular for United was visibly brimming with confidence last Friday night — albeit his goal owed much to a huge Derek Gaston error. 

Fotheringham has eight scoring contributions (four goals and four assists) in 14 appearances.

And Cudjoe climbed from the bench to score a wonderful solo goal, illustrating deceptive power, pace and technique to make it six; serving a reminder, should it be required, that he is desperate to regain his place.

That’s four goals in seven Championship appearances for the gifted Ghanaian.

Mathew Cudjoe curls home a sweet strike for Dundee United against Arbroath.
Mathew Cudjoe curls home a sweet strike. Image: SNS

Given Watt can also play out wide, United’s options in that area are fearsome for Championship level. 

Spreading the goals — as skipper deservedly gets off the mark

There are few men in the United side more deserving of notching his maiden goal for the club than captain Ross Docherty.

His performances in the heart of midfield — tenacious tackling, intelligent positioning and crisp passing — allied with his dressing room influence have made him one of the most impactful signings made by Goodwin.

His strike on Friday night wasn’t bad either, producing a classy shimmy in the box before smashing a ferocious drive past Gaston.

With Docherty opening his account, 11 different players now account for their 38 goals in all competitions.

Any fears of an over-reliance on Louis Moult have been swept away.

Stubborn Raith Rovers show their mettle

Given United have enjoyed an unbeaten start the Championship season, Rovers deserve immense credit for keeping pace. Win their game in hand, and they will be just a point off the summit.

Ian Murray’s outfit were fairly poor in Saturday’s Fife derby, relying on goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski to make a string of fine saves.

United man Sam Stanton then popped up with a 93rd-minute winner; the sort of moment genuine promotion contenders produce.

While it would take a brave forecaster to tip a side other than United to win this title, the men from Kirkcaldy — the only team to take league points off the Tangerines away from Tannadice — won’t go quietly.

Conversation