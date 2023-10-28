Dick Campbell reckons ‘Christmas came early’ for Dundee United as fuming Arbroath boss serves warning to players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dick Campbell reckons ‘Christmas came early’ for Dundee United as fuming Arbroath boss serves warning to players

Campbell was alarmed by his side's porous defending.

By Alan Temple
Dick Campbell on the touchline during Dundee United 6-0 Arbroath
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was irate at his side's defending. Image: SNS

Dick Campbell reckons Arbroath gifted Dundee United a handsome victory due to a host of defensive failings.

And the fuming Arbroath boss has warned that his players will realise just how angry he is when they report for training on Saturday.

The Lichties slumped to a woeful 6-0 defeat at Tannadice as the Championship leaders ran riot on home soil.

Christmas has maybe come early for Dundee United as they didn’t have to work hard for their goals. You can’t lose those goals on a Sunday morning at a picnic.

Dick Campbell

Louis Moult bagged a brace, adding to goals from Ross Docherty, Kai Fotheringham, Tony Watt and Mathew Cudjoe, extending the Tangerines’ lead at the summit to the Championship to seven points.

The excellent Kai Fotheringham got in on the act for Dundee United against Arbroath
Kai Fotheringham, left, capitalised on a Derek Gaston error to score.<br />Image: SNS

“We were poor,” rued the experienced coach. “People who know my team will know we are better than that.

“I feel sorry for our fans. We had 600 at Tannadice and we let them down badly.

“I am a very angry man and they will know that [on Saturday] when they are in training.

Christmas has maybe come early for Dundee United because they didn’t have to work hard for their goals. You can’t lose those goals on a Sunday morning at a picnic.”

He added: “I’m not going to hang my team out to dry after winning six of the previous seven (games), I’m just angry.

“I get angry when my team doesn’t defend properly. That wasn’t our game-plan and it didn’t look like a Dick Campbell team.”

Favourites’

Arbroath have now shipped 10 goals in two fixtures against United after losing 4-0 on the opening day of the Championship season and, despite his bullish belief that the Lichties would be a tougher proposition this time, it was another capitulation.

The Tangerines, meanwhile, moved seven points clear at the summit of the table and are on a 14-match unbeaten run.

Tony Watt slams home from the edge of the box for Dundee United
Watt slams home United’s fourth goal. Image: SNS

You don’t need a crystal ball to know they are (title) favourites,” added Campbell. “They are top of the league and someone needs to take them off the top.

“I watched them a fortnight ago against Raith Rovers in Kirkcaldy and they could have lost that game, so let’s not get kidded on.

“But I’ve said from the start of the season, with the quality of players they have, Dundee United are worthy favourites.”

