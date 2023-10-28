Dick Campbell reckons ‘Christmas came early’ for Dundee United as fuming Arbroath boss serves warning to players

Dick Campbell reckons Arbroath gifted Dundee United a handsome victory due to a host of defensive failings.

And the fuming Arbroath boss has warned that his players will realise just how angry he is when they report for training on Saturday.

The Lichties slumped to a woeful 6-0 defeat at Tannadice as the Championship leaders ran riot on home soil.

Louis Moult bagged a brace, adding to goals from Ross Docherty, Kai Fotheringham, Tony Watt and Mathew Cudjoe, extending the Tangerines’ lead at the summit to the Championship to seven points.

“We were poor,” rued the experienced coach. “People who know my team will know we are better than that.

“I feel sorry for our fans. We had 600 at Tannadice and we let them down badly.

“I am a very angry man and they will know that [on Saturday] when they are in training.

“Christmas has maybe come early for Dundee United because they didn’t have to work hard for their goals. You can’t lose those goals on a Sunday morning at a picnic.”

He added: “I’m not going to hang my team out to dry after winning six of the previous seven (games), I’m just angry.

“I get angry when my team doesn’t defend properly. That wasn’t our game-plan and it didn’t look like a Dick Campbell team.”

Favourites’

Arbroath have now shipped 10 goals in two fixtures against United after losing 4-0 on the opening day of the Championship season and, despite his bullish belief that the Lichties would be a tougher proposition this time, it was another capitulation.

The Tangerines, meanwhile, moved seven points clear at the summit of the table and are on a 14-match unbeaten run.

“You don’t need a crystal ball to know they are (title) favourites,” added Campbell. “They are top of the league and someone needs to take them off the top.

“I watched them a fortnight ago against Raith Rovers in Kirkcaldy and they could have lost that game, so let’s not get kidded on.

“But I’ve said from the start of the season, with the quality of players they have, Dundee United are worthy favourites.”