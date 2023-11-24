Dunfermline pest who flashed women and 12-year-old child gets curfew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline pest who flashed women and 12-year-old child gets curfew

Kenneth Grindlay had been ordered to be of good behaviour but offended again.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kenneth Grindlay.
Kenneth Grindlay.

A Dunfermline serial pest who followed two women in the street and weeks later exposed himself to them and a 12-year-old child, has been placed on curfew.

At the end of May, Kenneth Grindlay was given six months by a sheriff to show he could be of good behaviour after admitting the flashing offence.

But the 38-year-old found himself back in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in July for committing another crime which involved causing alarm to female strangers.

Sheriff Francis Gill imposed an 11-week curfew order on Grindlay when he appeared this week for sentencing on both matters.

The sheriff told him he had “caused a great deal of alarm and concern” to the complainers.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said her client has managed to be of good behaviour since July.

Women felt threatened

Prosecutor Laura McManus told the court that around 9.30pm on June 24 this year two females – an adult and 14-year-old – were walking their dog near Woodmill Road when they noticed Grindlay approaching.

He crossed the road and started shouting at them, calling them “mongos,” and continually asked the adult to fight him.

They tried to walk away but Grindlay kept shouting at them and the adult stated she would get someone to come down and “get him away”.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused pulled out a wine bottle and swung it about, shouting ‘come on then’.”

The court heard a male nearby made Grindlay aware of his presence and the females were able to leave the area.

Police were contacted and Grindlay, of Mackie Place, Dunfermline, was later charged.

In July, Grindlay pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and brandishing a wine bottle on Woodmill Road.

His defence lawyer in court at the time, Alexander Flett, said on occasions, particularly when his client drinks alcohol, he misreads social cues and acts in an unacceptable manner.

Further offences

In May, Grindlay admitted shouting at and following two women in an area of Dunfermline on a date in October 2022.

He also pled guilty to approaching a vehicle in Dalcross Way and pulling down his trousers and exposing his genitals to its occupants, on November 16 last year.

Ms McManus said on the earlier occasion the women were walking at around 8pm when they saw Grindlay on the other side of the road, walking in their direction.

He started shouting and gesticulating at them and continued to follow them, causing them to run away in alarm.

Police were not contacted at the time but in mid-November the two women and one of their daughters, then aged 12, were in a car at a junction when they saw Grindlay again.

The driver parked and got out of the car and was alarmed to see him approach.

He reached into his jogging bottoms, causing one of the women to warn the child to look away.

Grindlay then pulled down his trousers and exposed his genitals.

He also appeared to be holding a bottle of wine in his hand.

At the earlier hearing, prosecutors accepted there was not a significant sexual element to this offending.

Speaking then, defence lawyer Aime Allan said her client was under the influence at the time and has “limited recollection” of what happened.

