10 Dundee, Fife and Perthshire properties showcased on TV

Property shows remain hugely popular and homes from Courier Country are no stranger to taking centre stage on the TV favourites.

Here are 10 properties in Dundee, Fife and Perthshire that have all featured on the small screen in the past few years.

1 – Auchterarder finalist

A former manse in Auchterarder reached the final of this year’s Scotland’s Home of the Year on the BBC.

The C-listed property dates back to the mid-1800s and sits on the town’s High Street.

Built in an Italianate style, it has a spectacular south facing garden with views to the Ochil Hills.

Mansefield featured in the third episode of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

The episode focused on the Central Belt and also featured properties in Bridge of Allan and Dunblane.

However it was Mansefield which wowed judges Michael Angus, Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale, with all three giving it 10 out of 10.

That perfect score ensured the house went through to the grand final with the other regional winners.

Shortly after it appeared on the show its owners put Mansefield up for sale, with an asking price of o/o £800,000.

2 – ‘Exquisite’ Kinross house

A 150-year-old property near Kinross was given a bold ‘black box’ extension by a couple from Edinburgh on Channel 4’s Grand Designs in 2021.

Iain Shillady and his wife Jenny bought the property at Briglands for £225,000, building an extension to a bothy in the property’s walled garden.

The property sits on the site of a former Georgian farmhouse, originally designed by architect Sir Robert Lorimer in 1898.

Presenter Kevin McCloud described the finished house as “exquisite.”

3 – Highland Perthshire pad

A couple from the South East of England searched Highland Perthshire for their perfect home earlier this month on the BBC show Escape to the Country.

Phil and Andrea Vivian discovered the area after visiting on their honeymoon in 2016.

The pair told Escape to The Country how it was Pitlochry that inspired their love of Perthshire and the surrounding area.

Phil said: “We went to Pitlochry Festival Theatre for the first time and loved the town and surrounding area.”

The couple had a budget of £425,000 and set out to find a spacious “character” home, complete with a library for book-lover Phil, in a peaceful location.

Presenter Sonali Shah first showed the couple a property in Kenmore, meeting them on the banks of Loch Tay.

They then checked out a property in Stanley with a kitchen view over the River Tay and a house in Abernethy before finally buying a home in Pitlochry.

4 – Markinch ‘dream home’

One of two Fife properties to appear in the fifth season of Scotland’s Home of the Year, Mount Frost is a detached house dating from the early 1990s.

It was extensively overhauled by Emma and Scott Gillespie who have turned it into their dream home.

Located in quiet cul-de-sac on the edge of Balbirnie Park it’s in a fantastic location.

The house is spread over four levels, with the ground floor featuring a shower room and an office.

On the first floor is a fantastic open plan kitchen, dining area and snug.

Up another level is the formal living room, while the bedrooms are on the top floor.

The couple’s work drew praise from the judges, with Banjo Beale calling it a “vibrant home filled with colour and pattern and love.”

5 – Kirkcaldy flat

The other home to feature in the same episode was a beautiful double upper flat in Kirkcaldy.

Owner Gary Gourlay bought it in 2019 and spent years turning it into his ideal home.

The flat has a lovely semi open-plan layout, with the living room flowing into the kitchen and windows to both front and rear.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has a bay window and rooftop views to the sea.

Scotland’s Home of the Year judge Michael Angus called the flat a “beautiful exercise in composition” and a “pure and easy home.”

6 – Fife Coast contender

Back in 2021, Scotland’s Home of the Year featured this striking property on the Forth Coast in Fife.

Iron Mill Bay was built on a 2.3 acre site that was formerly part of the Elgin Estate.

The home’s name is taken from the nearby bay.

The five-bedroom, two-storey home has a T-shaped floor plan with a large open plan living, kitchen dining area that has a double height ceiling and gallery above.

The reception room and most of the bedrooms are located to take advantage of the sweeping views across the river.

Eco features were a priority and the house has an air source heat pump, solar panels and a rainwater harvesting system.

7 – Crail conversion

A converted water storage tank in Fife made it to last year’s final of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

The Old Waterworks is a remarkable property near Crail that’s been made from an abandoned concrete water storage tank.

It’s owned by Sam and Ewan Robertson, who bought the Old Waterworks when they were just 18 years old.

The abandoned building sat in a quiet corner of the farm owned by Ewan’s family.

The Old Waterworks is an extraordinary three-bedroom home. The vaulted concrete structure has a living roof covered in grass.

Inside, the main living area is open plan and the beautiful barrel concrete ceiling forms a remarkable feature.

There is a double-height living area and a beautiful sunroom that is accessed from the decking outside.

Judges Michael Angus, Anna Campbell-Jones and Kate Spiers loved the repurposing of the concrete tank and the amount of natural light that floods into the home.

All three judges gave it the maximum score of 10 out of 10.

8 – Perthshire property

Earlier in the year this property in Carpow – which had two bedrooms, a large garden and a private jetty for the river – piqued the interest of a couple from Brighton in the Beeb’s Escape to the Country.

Partners Emma and Anja were looking for a quieter lifestyle and thought Tayside and Fife could be the answer.

After a visit to Kirkcaldy, they went to see the converted riverside barn on the edge of Carpow, near Abernethy in Perthshire.

But despite organising a second viewing, the pair decided against buying it and revealed they had opted for an Ayrshire holding instead.

9 – Dundee semi-detached

A semi-detached house in Dundee, modified for a disabled child, featured on Scotland’s Home of the Year in 2022.

Katie and Daniel Radtke own Our Adapted Home, a semi-detached new build house in Ballumbie.

The house has been extensively modified for the couple’s disabled daughter Jessica.

It has runners and hoists in the ceiling, an accessible wet-room, a profiling bed, and other equipment designed to make life easier for her.

One of the factors behind Katie and Daniel’s decision to take part in the show was a desire to help other families with disabled children.

Katie sad: “We want people to watch the show and see that you can have a home that is adapted but is still a family home.

“When we were doing the work we had an Instagram page – our_adapted_home – so that people could see what we were doing.

“It turned out there was a really good community on Instagram for this sort of thing.

“We had a lot of questions and messages of support from other families in similar positions to ours.”

10 – Glen Quaich beauty

A beautiful home in Highland Perthshire was crowned Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year 2022.

Easter Shian sits in Glen Quaich, midway between Crieff, Dunkeld and Aberfeldy.

Debbie Halls-Evans and her husband Dave bought the house in August 2020 and set about turning it into their dream home.

Debbie and Dave were overjoyed when their home won last year’s festive edition of the popular property TV show.

“We were just delighted,” she said. “Our style is quite different so we weren’t sure how it would go down with the judges.

“They were all so lovely. Banjo was really complimentary. Anna is just beautiful.

“And Michael had a wee cry in our living room, which was so lovely.

“They gave nothing but good feedback about the house. It’s such a positive show and we just love watching it.

“We had friends, family and the local community round for a watch party when the show was broadcast. It went on until around 1.30am.”