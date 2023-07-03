Beautiful Perthshire house featured in Scotland’s Home of the Year on sale for £800k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beautiful Perthshire house featured in Scotland’s Home of the Year on sale for £800k

Mansefield won the third episode of the hit BBC Scotland property show.

By Jack McKeown
Mansefield reached the final of Scotland's Home of the Year. Image: Savills.
Mansefield reached the final of Scotland's Home of the Year. Image: Savills.

A former manse in Auchterarder that featured in Scotland’s Home of the Year has gone on sale for offers over £800,000.

Mansefield reached the final of the hit BBC One Scotland show, which concluded its fifth season last month.

The C listed property dates back to the mid 1800s and sits on Auchterarder’s High Street. Built in an Italianate style, it has a spectacular south facing garden with views to the Ochil Hills.

The formal living room has a wood burning stove and views over the garden. Image: Savills.

Mansefield featured in the third episode of Scotland’s Home of the Year. The episode focused on the Central Belt and also featured properties in Bridge of Allan and Dunblane.

However it was Mansefield which wowed judges Michael Angus, Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale. All three of them awarded Mansefield 10 out of 10. That perfect score ensured the house went through to the grand final with the other regional winners.

Renovation

It’s owned by Kelly and Michel Hillard, who carried out a dramatic overhaul to create their dream family home.

The previous owners had lived at the Old Manse for upwards of 20 years and the house was in need of upgrading and repairs.

The newly created open plan kitchen/dining room. Image: Savills.

“Part of the roof needed overhauled and we had to replace the sewage pipes as well,” Kelly said. “There was a bit of upheaval but I loved every minute of it – even when we had water pouring out of pipes and had to cook in the garden because we had no kitchen.”

Stone steps lead up to the front door at Mansefield and into a vestibule. An inner door opens into the main hall which has a mix of original and restored oak flooring.

The sitting room is used as a cinema room. Image: Savills.

At the heart of the home is the open plan kitchen/dining room. Kelly and Michel knocked two rooms into one to create this fabulous open plan space.

The kitchen has a large window with shutters and a window seat overlooking the garden. Meanwhile, French doors in the dining area open onto a garden terrace.

A formal living room also has superb views over the garden.

Cinema room

Michel uses a second sitting room as his cinema room/man cave and it has a fitted bar and vintage style wine rack. The dining room, living room and sitting room all have wood burning stoves, making Mansefield an easy home to heat.

On the upper level are five bedrooms, two with en suite shower rooms.

The garden stretches to almost two-thirds of an acre. Image: Savills.

The large gardens extend to around two-thirds of an acre. The main section is to the front of the house and is enclosed by high walls.

At the foot of the garden is a children’s play area surrounded by mature trees. A garage, stores and off street parking are at the back of the house.

The garden is a delight to explore. Image: Savills.

Mansefield delighted the Scotland’s Home of the Year judges.

Michael Angus said of it: “This is a wonderful, fine building with a real Italianesque quality to it. It’s very elegant.”

Banjo Beale put it more simply: “If I could change one thing it would be replacing the owners with myself.”

 

Mansefield, High Street, Auchterarder is on sale with Savills for offers over £800,000. 

