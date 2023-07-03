Beautiful Perthshire house featured in Scotland’s Home of the Year on sale for £800k

A former manse in Auchterarder that featured in Scotland’s Home of the Year has gone on sale for offers over £800,000.

Mansefield reached the final of the hit BBC One Scotland show, which concluded its fifth season last month.

The C listed property dates back to the mid 1800s and sits on Auchterarder’s High Street. Built in an Italianate style, it has a spectacular south facing garden with views to the Ochil Hills.

Mansefield featured in the third episode of Scotland’s Home of the Year. The episode focused on the Central Belt and also featured properties in Bridge of Allan and Dunblane.

However it was Mansefield which wowed judges Michael Angus, Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale. All three of them awarded Mansefield 10 out of 10. That perfect score ensured the house went through to the grand final with the other regional winners.

Renovation

It’s owned by Kelly and Michel Hillard, who carried out a dramatic overhaul to create their dream family home.

The previous owners had lived at the Old Manse for upwards of 20 years and the house was in need of upgrading and repairs.

“Part of the roof needed overhauled and we had to replace the sewage pipes as well,” Kelly said. “There was a bit of upheaval but I loved every minute of it – even when we had water pouring out of pipes and had to cook in the garden because we had no kitchen.”

Stone steps lead up to the front door at Mansefield and into a vestibule. An inner door opens into the main hall which has a mix of original and restored oak flooring.

At the heart of the home is the open plan kitchen/dining room. Kelly and Michel knocked two rooms into one to create this fabulous open plan space.

The kitchen has a large window with shutters and a window seat overlooking the garden. Meanwhile, French doors in the dining area open onto a garden terrace.

A formal living room also has superb views over the garden.

Cinema room

Michel uses a second sitting room as his cinema room/man cave and it has a fitted bar and vintage style wine rack. The dining room, living room and sitting room all have wood burning stoves, making Mansefield an easy home to heat.

On the upper level are five bedrooms, two with en suite shower rooms.

The large gardens extend to around two-thirds of an acre. The main section is to the front of the house and is enclosed by high walls.

At the foot of the garden is a children’s play area surrounded by mature trees. A garage, stores and off street parking are at the back of the house.

Mansefield delighted the Scotland’s Home of the Year judges.

Michael Angus said of it: “This is a wonderful, fine building with a real Italianesque quality to it. It’s very elegant.”

Banjo Beale put it more simply: “If I could change one thing it would be replacing the owners with myself.”

Mansefield, High Street, Auchterarder is on sale with Savills for offers over £800,000.