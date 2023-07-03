St Johnstone dealt blow as Celtic youngster Adam Montgomery joins Fleetwood Town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone dealt blow as Celtic youngster Adam Montgomery joins Fleetwood Town

Montgomery had a successful loan spell with the Perth side last year but has agreed a season-long deal with Scott Brown's side.

By Ewan Smith
Adam Montgomery celebrates at Kilmarnock as Saints get the win they needed to stay up.
Adam Montgomery helped St Johnstone clinch their top flight survival. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have been dealt a blow with the news that Celtic youngster Adam Montgomery has joined Fleetwood Town on loan.

Montgomery, 20, impressed during a loan spell in Perth last term, playing 33 games, netting once and having four assists.

And Saints boss Steven MacLean said the player was ‘fantastic’ at McDiarmid Park.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean is unclear whether the Perth club will try to bring Celtic full-back Adam Montgomery back to Perth.
Adam Montgomery was a big hit with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

He also admitted the Scotland under-21 star would be ‘much in demand’ as he stopped short of declaring full-blown interest in a return move for Monty.

Montgomery, who has also had a stint at Aberdeen, is under contract with Celtic until 2025.

Any deal to sign him was always likely to be short-term with Celtic unlikely to release him without a fee.

But while he caught the eye at Saints he is heading to England.

Monty will link up with ex-Celtic team-mate Scott Brown at Fleetwood until the next summer.

