St Johnstone dealt blow as Celtic youngster Adam Montgomery joins Fleetwood Town

St Johnstone have been dealt a blow with the news that Celtic youngster Adam Montgomery has joined Fleetwood Town on loan.

Montgomery, 20, impressed during a loan spell in Perth last term, playing 33 games, netting once and having four assists.

And Saints boss Steven MacLean said the player was ‘fantastic’ at McDiarmid Park.

He also admitted the Scotland under-21 star would be ‘much in demand’ as he stopped short of declaring full-blown interest in a return move for Monty.

Montgomery, who has also had a stint at Aberdeen, is under contract with Celtic until 2025.

Any deal to sign him was always likely to be short-term with Celtic unlikely to release him without a fee.

But while he caught the eye at Saints he is heading to England.

Monty will link up with ex-Celtic team-mate Scott Brown at Fleetwood until the next summer.