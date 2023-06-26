Adam Montgomery: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean opens up on likelihood of ‘fantastic’ Celtic starlet returning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adam Montgomery: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean opens up on likelihood of ‘fantastic’ Celtic starlet returning

The Scotland under-21 international was 'fantastic' in his first spell at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean is unclear whether the Perth club will try to bring Celtic full-back Adam Montgomery back to Perth.
Adam Montgomery has been a big hit with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Celtic defender Adam Montgomery is set to be a man in demand this summer.

But whether St Johnstone will be one of the clubs looking to take him on loan remains to be seen.

The full-back was “fantastic” for Saints in his year at McDiarmid Park, according to Perth boss Steven MacLean.

Fleetwood Town are understood to be keen to bring the Scotland under-21 international down south, if new Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers believes another loan is in Montgomery’s best interests.

Other English clubs also have him on their radar.

With Callum Booth on the comeback trail and Tony Gallacher hoping to get his chance in pre-season, Saints will hopefully soon have two fit left-backs.

And MacLean admitted that it’s a case of “we’ll see what happens” as far as Montgomery is concerned.

Adam Montgomery celebrates at Kilmarnock as Saints get the win they needed to stay up.
Adam Montgomery celebrates at Kilmarnock as Saints get the win they needed to stay up. Image: SNS.

“I don’t know what will happen with Monty,” he said.

“I’m sure there will be a few clubs interested in taking him on loan if Celtic decide that’s best for him.

“Monty was fantastic for us.

“I’ve got two left-backs in the building – and both of them will hopefully be fit.

“We’ll see what happens.

“Hopefully they’re both flying.”

Gallacher’s big chance

Remi Matthews told Courier Sport that Gallacher has positioned himself well to stake his claim for a first team start.

And MacLean confirmed that the former Liverpool and Falkirk man was very close to getting selected after he succeeded Callum Davidson.

“Tony was unfortunate,” he said. “Monty’s form was so good that I couldn’t leave him out after I took over.

“He was playing well so deserved to stay in the team. I don’t think anybody could argue with that

“I did think about playing Monty higher and putting Tony at left-back because he did so well in our closed-doors game against Hearts.

“There’s an opportunity there for all the players in pre-season.”

