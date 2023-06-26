Adam Montgomery: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean opens up on likelihood of ‘fantastic’ Celtic starlet returning

Celtic defender Adam Montgomery is set to be a man in demand this summer.

But whether St Johnstone will be one of the clubs looking to take him on loan remains to be seen.

The full-back was “fantastic” for Saints in his year at McDiarmid Park, according to Perth boss Steven MacLean.

Fleetwood Town are understood to be keen to bring the Scotland under-21 international down south, if new Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers believes another loan is in Montgomery’s best interests.

Other English clubs also have him on their radar.

With Callum Booth on the comeback trail and Tony Gallacher hoping to get his chance in pre-season, Saints will hopefully soon have two fit left-backs.

And MacLean admitted that it’s a case of “we’ll see what happens” as far as Montgomery is concerned.

“I don’t know what will happen with Monty,” he said.

“I’m sure there will be a few clubs interested in taking him on loan if Celtic decide that’s best for him.

“Monty was fantastic for us.

“I’ve got two left-backs in the building – and both of them will hopefully be fit.

“We’ll see what happens.

“Hopefully they’re both flying.”

Gallacher’s big chance

Remi Matthews told Courier Sport that Gallacher has positioned himself well to stake his claim for a first team start.

And MacLean confirmed that the former Liverpool and Falkirk man was very close to getting selected after he succeeded Callum Davidson.

“Tony was unfortunate,” he said. “Monty’s form was so good that I couldn’t leave him out after I took over.

“He was playing well so deserved to stay in the team. I don’t think anybody could argue with that

“I did think about playing Monty higher and putting Tony at left-back because he did so well in our closed-doors game against Hearts.

“There’s an opportunity there for all the players in pre-season.”