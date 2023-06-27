Blairgowrie boy with stammer on how he answered school bullies and won top award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Blairgowrie boy with stammer on how he answered school bullies and won top award

Inspirational Cameron Coupar: "I just want people to be happy with themselves and let no one put them down."

By Stephen Eighteen
Cameron Coupar with his Young Scot award.
Cameron Coupar with his Young Scot award. Image: Young Scot Awards.

A Blairgowrie boy has scooped a top accolade after overcoming the bullies who targeted him for having a stammer.

Cameron Coupar, 13, picked up a Young Scot award in the equality and diversity category.

He was recognised at an event in Glasgow for his resilience in raising awareness of both stammering and dyslexia, which was discovered when he was eight years old.

Cameron said: “I just want people to be happy with themselves and let no one put them down.”

Family similarities

It was clear as soon as Cameron first started talking that he had a stammer.

Though it didn’t come as a complete surprise because his father Stewart and elder brother Alasdair, now 23, also have stammers.

Blairgowrie boy Cameron Coupar.
The Blairgowrie teen hasn’t let communication challenges hold him back. Image: Tessa Coupar.

“Communication has been quite difficult for Cameron,” said his mother Tessa.

“It is hard for him to talk to people he doesn’t know and talking out in class.”

And his dyslexia has also been a challenge.

Reading is slower and spelling is harder.

Creative youngster ready for piping

But there is another, more welcoming side.

Cameron Coupar drumming,
The youngster enjoys drumming and has certificates to show for it. Image: Tessa Coupar.

“Being dyslexic he is very creative and that is shown in the things he does,” Tessa said.

“He loves writing and creates amazing stories.

“He enjoys rugby, he plays drums and the chanter as part of the Strathmore School pipe band.

“He should be getting his first set of bagpipes soon.”

Turned taunts ‘into a positive’

The Blairgowrie High pupil has also shown resilience in the face of difficulties at school.

Cameron and Tessa Coupar.
Cameron and Tessa Coupar. Image: Tessa Coupar.

“When he got to an age when other kids were aware of his speech it made him aware of it,” Tessa said.

“There was a bit of teasing and bullying but Cameron’s a very outgoing lad and very open about his stammer which has helped him to accept it himself.

“He is really open about it and doesn’t let it get him down.

“He turns negativity from other children into a positive thing.

“He uses his creative skills to help others.”

Thanks from teacher

This approach impressed Young Scot judges.

One example was him designing material for a weekly club for neurodivergent children.

Another was a poster he created for a Scottish Stammering Network campaign on how job specification forms requiring ‘good communication skills’ can deter those with a stammer from applying.

Cameron Coupar won the drum kit solo category in the 2022 Perform in Perth event.
Cameron won the drum kit solo category in the 2022 Perform in Perth event. Image:, Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Just by being him he has encouraged an adult we know with a stammer to actually seek speech therapy,” Tessa said.

“This adult was very inspired by everything Cameron does and also how outgoing he is, which is fantastic to hear.

“A school teacher actually thanked Cameron recently for being so honest and open about his stammer.

“It helps them understand stammering and how to support children who come to the high school.”

‘Complete surprise to win it’

Modesty is another of Cameron’s attributes.

Tessa recalls asking him if he would like to be nominated for the Young Scot Awards, which is now in its 17th year.

His response was “why, what have I done?”

She replied: “You are just you – and that’s fantastic.”

Ellen, Cameron, Tessa and Stewart Coupar at the Young Scot Awards.
Ellen, Cameron, Tessa and Stewart Coupar at the Young Scot Awards. Image: Tessa Coupar.

The ceremony took place at Platform Glasgow, where Cameron was present with Stewart, Tessa, Alasdair and sister Ellen, 20.

“It was a complete surprise to win it,” Tessa said.

“Hundreds of people were put forward for these awards.

“Cameron was delighted. He had a great night.”

‘Wonderful, kind and naturally funny’

The Young Scot award complements the Blue Peter badge Cameron achieved for winning a competition to design a t-shirt for Dyslexia Scotland.

Cameron Coupar with his Blue Peter badge.
The award accompanies his Blue Peter badge. Image: Tessa Coupar.

Tessa couldn’t be prouder of her youngest son.

“Cameron has many strengths and uses these with compassion and empathy to help support others.

“Even though talking, holding a conversation, or a simple thing like answering a question, these things most of us take for granted, can be a daily challenge for Cameron.

“But he is resilient. His stammer has made him a good listener, full of expression, respectful and a good friend to others.

“His dyslexic strengths shine through in his creativity and wonderful, kind and naturally funny personality.”

‘You are not alone’

Cameron concluded with a message to others.

“You are not alone in trying your best in life,” he said.

“You may have ups and downs, but that’s okay, because everyone does.

“You are normal in your own way, and if you learn to accept yourself, then there is nothing else in the way of achieving great things in life.”

