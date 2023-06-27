Blairgowrie boy with stammer on how he answered school bullies and won top award

A Blairgowrie boy has scooped a top accolade after overcoming the bullies who targeted him for having a stammer.

Cameron Coupar, 13, picked up a Young Scot award in the equality and diversity category.

He was recognised at an event in Glasgow for his resilience in raising awareness of both stammering and dyslexia, which was discovered when he was eight years old.

Cameron said: “I just want people to be happy with themselves and let no one put them down.”

Family similarities

It was clear as soon as Cameron first started talking that he had a stammer.

Though it didn’t come as a complete surprise because his father Stewart and elder brother Alasdair, now 23, also have stammers.

“Communication has been quite difficult for Cameron,” said his mother Tessa.

“It is hard for him to talk to people he doesn’t know and talking out in class.”

And his dyslexia has also been a challenge.

Reading is slower and spelling is harder.

Creative youngster ready for piping

But there is another, more welcoming side.

“Being dyslexic he is very creative and that is shown in the things he does,” Tessa said.

“He loves writing and creates amazing stories.

“He enjoys rugby, he plays drums and the chanter as part of the Strathmore School pipe band.

“He should be getting his first set of bagpipes soon.”

Turned taunts ‘into a positive’

The Blairgowrie High pupil has also shown resilience in the face of difficulties at school.

“When he got to an age when other kids were aware of his speech it made him aware of it,” Tessa said.

“There was a bit of teasing and bullying but Cameron’s a very outgoing lad and very open about his stammer which has helped him to accept it himself.

“He is really open about it and doesn’t let it get him down.

“He turns negativity from other children into a positive thing.

“He uses his creative skills to help others.”

Thanks from teacher

This approach impressed Young Scot judges.

One example was him designing material for a weekly club for neurodivergent children.

Another was a poster he created for a Scottish Stammering Network campaign on how job specification forms requiring ‘good communication skills’ can deter those with a stammer from applying.

“Just by being him he has encouraged an adult we know with a stammer to actually seek speech therapy,” Tessa said.

“This adult was very inspired by everything Cameron does and also how outgoing he is, which is fantastic to hear.

“A school teacher actually thanked Cameron recently for being so honest and open about his stammer.

“It helps them understand stammering and how to support children who come to the high school.”

‘Complete surprise to win it’

Modesty is another of Cameron’s attributes.

Tessa recalls asking him if he would like to be nominated for the Young Scot Awards, which is now in its 17th year.

His response was “why, what have I done?”

She replied: “You are just you – and that’s fantastic.”

The ceremony took place at Platform Glasgow, where Cameron was present with Stewart, Tessa, Alasdair and sister Ellen, 20.

“It was a complete surprise to win it,” Tessa said.

“Hundreds of people were put forward for these awards.

“Cameron was delighted. He had a great night.”

‘Wonderful, kind and naturally funny’

The Young Scot award complements the Blue Peter badge Cameron achieved for winning a competition to design a t-shirt for Dyslexia Scotland.

Tessa couldn’t be prouder of her youngest son.

“Cameron has many strengths and uses these with compassion and empathy to help support others.

“Even though talking, holding a conversation, or a simple thing like answering a question, these things most of us take for granted, can be a daily challenge for Cameron.

“But he is resilient. His stammer has made him a good listener, full of expression, respectful and a good friend to others.

“His dyslexic strengths shine through in his creativity and wonderful, kind and naturally funny personality.”

‘You are not alone’

Cameron concluded with a message to others.

“You are not alone in trying your best in life,” he said.

“You may have ups and downs, but that’s okay, because everyone does.

“You are normal in your own way, and if you learn to accept yourself, then there is nothing else in the way of achieving great things in life.”

Liven up your inbox with our new Perth and Kinross newsletter. Sign up now to get all the most important stories delivered to you each week.