Fife village pub set to be saved after successful £590,000 grant award

The funding will help plans for a community hub that will include a pub, restaurant, café and shop.

By Gavin Harper
The Inn at Kingsbarns.
The Inn at Kingsbarns.

A Fife village pub is set to be saved thanks to a grant of more than £500,000 given to a local group.

Kingsbarns Community Development Trust has been awarded a six-figure grant by the Scottish Land Fund.

The group has ambitious plans to save its only pub, the Inn at Kingsbarns.

Now, the community development trust has been awarded £590,000 to help its bid to buy the property.

The group wants to transform the building, which has been on sale since 2020, into a community hub.

They hope it will include rooms to let, a pub, restaurant, café and community shop.

It is on the market for £753,000.

Funding ‘first step’ to save Fife village pub

The Scottish Land Fund is funded by the Scottish Government and delivered in partnership with the National Lottery Community Fund and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

It supports communities to become more resilient and sustainable through the ownership and management of land and assets. It offers grants of up to £1 million.

The group wants to buy The Inn at Kingsbarns and transform it into a community hub.

Sharon Makin, a member of Kingsbarns Community Development Trust, said: “This will enable us to keep the pub open.

“It is the first step to realising our dream of creating a lively and welcoming community hub in the village.

“Everyone on the team has worked tirelessly to get us to this point.

“We are so thankful to the Scottish Land Fund, for their guidance and for seeing the amazing potential this funding will mean for the community.”

The group also has plans to launch a fundraising campaign to help with the costs of the project.

In 2001, residents won a battle to stop the then-Cambo Arms being converted into accommodation.

Fife Council agreed the listed building, which dates back to the 1800s, should be retained as a pub because of its importance to the community.

Funds to ’empower local people’

Cara Gillespie is chair of the Scottish Land Fund committee.

She said: “The Scottish Land Fund continues to empower local people to deliver services that meet their needs.

“It is about listening to communities and helping them to address their unique local challenges, through ownership of land and buildings.”

Mairi Gougeon, cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands, welcomed the funding.

She said: “The Scottish Land Fund is continuing to help community groups take control of local land and buildings and manage them in a way which benefits people in their neighbourhoods.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

“The successful projects will help to create jobs, mitigate climate change and tackle social isolation and loneliness.

“I commend them for their efforts so far and wish them all the best in the future.”

