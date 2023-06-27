Fife Council to tackle record staff absence rates as sick pay hits £21m

Fife Council paid out more than £21 million in sick pay to stressed-out staff in a year.

Absence levels are at their highest ever level with local authority workers off for an average of 13.2 days each in 2021-22.

And last year’s figure is expected to be even higher when it is published.

Fife Council leader David Ross says the issue is a major cause for concern.

He adds: “It’s a reflection of the tougher working conditions, financial challenges and stretched resources across our public services post-pandemic.

“Not just council services, but the health services that support our workforce too.”

The council is now considering setting up a new attendance support unit.

This would provide support to staff who are unwell and help them get back to work more quickly.

More pressure on remaining staff

Mr Ross says Fife Council sickness absence levels have been exacerbated by covid.

And it’s a situation reflected in councils and businesses across the country.

It is a particular problem with care home workers and home carers, who each lost an average of 28 days through ill health last year.

Mr Ross says: “More staff are being signed off long-term sick, particularly with mental health and musculoskeletal issues.

“And those absences are now lasting much longer.

“That not only affects our ability to maintain service levels, it puts more pressure on remaining colleagues.”

Waiting longer for treatment as demand soars

Long waits to receive treatment is another issue.

“We know the NHS is under strain and mental health and physio services can’t cope with demand,” says Mr Ross.

“People are waiting longer for treatment, which is exacerbating the problem.

“As a council, we have no control over that but we must act now and do what we can to improve employee absence rates.”

Status quo cannot be maintained

In a report to go to Thursday’s cabinet committee, head of human resources Sharon McKenzie reveals the attendance unit would cost £805,000 a year.

However she warns it would be risky not to go ahead with it.

Risks include an increase in stress claims from remaining staff due to additional pressures placed on them.

She adds high sickness absence levels could also affect public perception if someone receives a poor service as a result.

Fife Council chief executive Ken Gourlay says the status quo cannot be maintained.

“We need to halt and reverse this trend in absence for the good of our staff as well as the public we serve,” he says.

He points out however, that high sickness rates do not reflect the dedication of staff.

He says it’s about people working in physically hard jobs under additional stress for the past three years.