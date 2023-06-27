Primary school horror stories prompt Angus Council to back call for ban on disposable vapes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Primary school horror stories prompt Angus Council to back call for ban on disposable vapes

Local headteachers say children as young as 10 are picking up discarded single-use vapes from local parks to try them out.

By Graham Brown
Fife Council has backed a call to ban disposable vapes in Scotland.
Angus has followed other Scots councils in calling for a ban on disposable vapes. Image: Shutterstock.

Primary school pupils in Angus are hunting discarded disposable vapes to get their first nicotine fix from the throwaway scourge.

And some of the area’s headteachers say they fear for kids as young as 10 becoming hooked on the craze.

It has led to Angus Council joining the growing call for the Scottish Government to ban the single-use devices.

Full council motion

The authority backed a motion brought by SNP councillor Serena Cowdy condemning the health and environmental issues they create.

“It’s my belief the disposable vapes with their lower price point, bright colours and cute candy flavours are, at least in part, designed to appeal to children and that is completely beyond the pale,” said the Arbroath West and Letham SNP member.

“Constituents of mine have reported seeing children puffing away on disposable vapes who can be no more than 12 years old.

“These can’t be people trying to give up smoking.

“For the majority, a disposable vape will be their first experience of a nicotine product.”

Children and learning convener’s concerns

Her motion was seconded by Angus children and learning convener Lynne Devine.

The Forfar SNP councillor revealed vaping horror stories shared by local head teachers.

“I have been visiting schools and head teachers have commented how worried they are for the health of their children.

“They see a lot of them vaping and hear about even more.

Angus councillor Lynne Devine.

“These colourful, persuasively-named disposable vapes are so small they fit into a hand and are easily hidden from the view of parents or teachers.

“One of the worst stories I heard was from a primary head who had been made aware of P5 children picking up thrown away vapes in the nearby park and inhaling them.

“These are targeted at young people to ensure the tobacco industry has a future market.

“Nicotine is a very addictive drug and incredibly difficult to come off – even more difficult than heroin I’m led to believe.

“Here we are talking about young, vulnerable bodies being subjected to this strong, addictive drug, which I consider unforgivable,” she said.

The debate also covered the environmental damage caused by discarded vapes, including fire risk from the batteries they contain.

2022 research suggested at least 1.3 million disposable vapes were thrown away each week in the UK.

A snapshot across Courier country earlier this year revealed the issue to be widespread.

And Dundee environmental campaigner Laura Young is among those backing a ban.

The UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) has produced a vaping “greenprint“.

The action plan has had input from the waste industry, vape manufacturers, regulators and consumer behaviour experts.

Earlier this month, England’s Children’s Commissioner called for tougher controls on the ‘Wild West’ e-cigarette market to protect children.

 

 

