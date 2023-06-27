Primary school horror stories prompt Angus Council to back call for ban on disposable vapes

Primary school pupils in Angus are hunting discarded disposable vapes to get their first nicotine fix from the throwaway scourge.

And some of the area’s headteachers say they fear for kids as young as 10 becoming hooked on the craze.

It has led to Angus Council joining the growing call for the Scottish Government to ban the single-use devices.

Full council motion

The authority backed a motion brought by SNP councillor Serena Cowdy condemning the health and environmental issues they create.

“It’s my belief the disposable vapes with their lower price point, bright colours and cute candy flavours are, at least in part, designed to appeal to children and that is completely beyond the pale,” said the Arbroath West and Letham SNP member.

“Constituents of mine have reported seeing children puffing away on disposable vapes who can be no more than 12 years old.

“These can’t be people trying to give up smoking.

“For the majority, a disposable vape will be their first experience of a nicotine product.”

Children and learning convener’s concerns

Her motion was seconded by Angus children and learning convener Lynne Devine.

The Forfar SNP councillor revealed vaping horror stories shared by local head teachers.

“I have been visiting schools and head teachers have commented how worried they are for the health of their children.

“They see a lot of them vaping and hear about even more.

“These colourful, persuasively-named disposable vapes are so small they fit into a hand and are easily hidden from the view of parents or teachers.

“One of the worst stories I heard was from a primary head who had been made aware of P5 children picking up thrown away vapes in the nearby park and inhaling them.

“These are targeted at young people to ensure the tobacco industry has a future market.

“Nicotine is a very addictive drug and incredibly difficult to come off – even more difficult than heroin I’m led to believe.

“Here we are talking about young, vulnerable bodies being subjected to this strong, addictive drug, which I consider unforgivable,” she said.

The debate also covered the environmental damage caused by discarded vapes, including fire risk from the batteries they contain.

2022 research suggested at least 1.3 million disposable vapes were thrown away each week in the UK.

A snapshot across Courier country earlier this year revealed the issue to be widespread.

And Dundee environmental campaigner Laura Young is among those backing a ban.

The UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) has produced a vaping “greenprint“.

The action plan has had input from the waste industry, vape manufacturers, regulators and consumer behaviour experts.

Earlier this month, England’s Children’s Commissioner called for tougher controls on the ‘Wild West’ e-cigarette market to protect children.