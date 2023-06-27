Castle Green play park has put the fun in Broughty Ferry for decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Castle Green play park has put the fun in Broughty Ferry for decades

We have opened DC Thomson's archives for images of summer fun at Castle Green play park, which has kept generations of children entertained. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Castle Green play park in 1977, which remains at the heart of Broughty Ferry life. Image: DC Thomson.
A 14-point plan for a “Brighter Broughty” including a children’s playground and paddling pool was delivered to Dundee Corporation in 1953.

The old harbour at Broughty Ferry being converted into a large open air swimming pool fuelled by burning rubbish was among the other proposals considered.

A refuse dump would have been installed alongside the open-air pool under the plans, with the excess heat generated from the incinerator being used to keep the water warm.

Would you have taken a dip beside a waste tip?

The Town Clerk was also asked to approach the Scottish Tourist Board to publicise the area as a holiday resort with the suggestion it could become the “Brighton of the North”.

The children’s playground, rest garden, putting green, picnic area and flower garden at Castle Green costing £2,600 was voted through by Dundee Corporation in 1954.

It has been a popular and permanent fixture in the Ferry ever since.

It’s given us the perfect excuse to trawl DC Thomson’s archives for images of summer fun at Castle Green play park, which has kept generations of children entertained.

1960

Children play on the new igloo climbing frame on Castle Green in July 1960. Image: DC Thomson.
The igloo climbing frame probably wouldn’t pass modern health and safety standards!

These cold metal structures used to feature in almost every play park and these children were getting to feel the enjoyment of climbing up for the very first time in July 1960.

1970

View of Broughty Castle with the Castle Green play park in the foreground. Image: DC Thomson.
Welcome to the 1970s.

A number of injuries were made on the concrete playground, alongside the risk of getting your bum or legs burned when the metal slide heated up in the sun!

1971

Photograph showing a general view of the paddling pool area. Image: DC Thomson.
Photograph showing a general view of the paddling pool area. Image: DC Thomson.

Crowds of children were enjoying the summer sun in July 1971.

Competition between coastal towns was high and Castle Green drew large crowds in the summer where the kids would spend hours splashing around in the paddling pool.

1973

Children and families play and picnic in July sunshine. Image: DC Thomson.

Castle Green, pictured above in 1973, is arguably still one of Broughty Ferry’s greatest assets today.

Dundonians of a certain vintage will, of course, have hazy memories of the striking, concrete sculptures in the paddling pool, which usually became climbing frames!

1976

Some youngsters at Castle Green in 1976. Image: DC Thomson.
Recognise any of these scamps around the picnic tables in 1976?

Sandcastles were being made by the group of children in the foreground while a young lad takes a breather and uses the Soviet-style concrete sculpture as a hammock.

1977

The paddling pool at Castle Green in 1977. Image: DC Thomson.
People of all ages were enjoying the sunshine in July 1977.

Trunks and swimsuits give some indication of the mercury scale but has anyone ever looked happier than the young girl splashing through the pool with a full bucket of water?

1978

Castle Green playground in 1978. Image: DC Thomson.
Cuts and bruises and grazed knees were not uncommon at Castle Green.

It’s easy to see why when you consider what appears to be some scaffolding from a nearby building site was masquerading as a climbing frame at the play park in 1978.

1983

Children splashing at Castle Green in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
A warm sunny day in 1983 and the paddling pool was the perfect place to cool off.

Although one girl seems a wee bit cold!

1990

An aerial view of the park filled with people. Image: DC Thomson.
A bird’s eye view of the Castle Green play park from August 1990.

The light blue rim round the famous paddling pool simply jumps out of this busy shot, while the adjacent kiddie car track can just be seen at the right of the picture.

1990

Photograph showing kids at the paddling pool. Image: DC Thomson.
By now the cracks were beginning to show in the Castle Green paintwork.

These kids didn’t mind one bit, however, back in 1990 as they jumped and splashed around while young and old sat having a picnic or sunbathing in the background.

1991

Having fun on the swings at Castle Green. Image: DC Thomson.
The park has changed beyond all recognition since this snap from 1991.

A steep walk up a set of concrete steps with the risk of a serious head injury if you lost your footing was what you had to negotiate if you wanted to slide down the blue chute.

2005

Shona Smith of Broughty Ferry enjoys the new water feature. Image: DC Thomson.
The new play area opened in 2005 and was made up of a number of different zones, with sand and safety surfaces to cater for children of all ages and abilities.

As well as installing the new towers, contractors refurbished the paddling pool to include water jet features, such as a spray arch and sequenced “rolling” wave water jets.

The play park became more popular than ever!

It still is.

Sadly, the play park was targeted by vandals this year.

Not for the first time.

Thankfully, the repairs being carried out will ensure it returns to full health this summer – to make even more memories for the next generation of children.

The concrete has gone but the fun times remain.

