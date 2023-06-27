Castle Green play park has put the fun in Broughty Ferry for decades

A 14-point plan for a “Brighter Broughty” including a children’s playground and paddling pool was delivered to Dundee Corporation in 1953.

The old harbour at Broughty Ferry being converted into a large open air swimming pool fuelled by burning rubbish was among the other proposals considered.

A refuse dump would have been installed alongside the open-air pool under the plans, with the excess heat generated from the incinerator being used to keep the water warm.

Would you have taken a dip beside a waste tip?

The Town Clerk was also asked to approach the Scottish Tourist Board to publicise the area as a holiday resort with the suggestion it could become the “Brighton of the North”.

The children’s playground, rest garden, putting green, picnic area and flower garden at Castle Green costing £2,600 was voted through by Dundee Corporation in 1954.

It has been a popular and permanent fixture in the Ferry ever since.

It’s given us the perfect excuse to trawl DC Thomson’s archives for images of summer fun at Castle Green play park, which has kept generations of children entertained.

1960

The igloo climbing frame probably wouldn’t pass modern health and safety standards!

These cold metal structures used to feature in almost every play park and these children were getting to feel the enjoyment of climbing up for the very first time in July 1960.

1970

Welcome to the 1970s.

A number of injuries were made on the concrete playground, alongside the risk of getting your bum or legs burned when the metal slide heated up in the sun!

1971

Crowds of children were enjoying the summer sun in July 1971.

Competition between coastal towns was high and Castle Green drew large crowds in the summer where the kids would spend hours splashing around in the paddling pool.

1973

Castle Green, pictured above in 1973, is arguably still one of Broughty Ferry’s greatest assets today.

Dundonians of a certain vintage will, of course, have hazy memories of the striking, concrete sculptures in the paddling pool, which usually became climbing frames!

1976

Recognise any of these scamps around the picnic tables in 1976?

Sandcastles were being made by the group of children in the foreground while a young lad takes a breather and uses the Soviet-style concrete sculpture as a hammock.

1977

People of all ages were enjoying the sunshine in July 1977.

Trunks and swimsuits give some indication of the mercury scale but has anyone ever looked happier than the young girl splashing through the pool with a full bucket of water?

1978

Cuts and bruises and grazed knees were not uncommon at Castle Green.

It’s easy to see why when you consider what appears to be some scaffolding from a nearby building site was masquerading as a climbing frame at the play park in 1978.

1983

A warm sunny day in 1983 and the paddling pool was the perfect place to cool off.

Although one girl seems a wee bit cold!

1990

A bird’s eye view of the Castle Green play park from August 1990.

The light blue rim round the famous paddling pool simply jumps out of this busy shot, while the adjacent kiddie car track can just be seen at the right of the picture.

1990

By now the cracks were beginning to show in the Castle Green paintwork.

These kids didn’t mind one bit, however, back in 1990 as they jumped and splashed around while young and old sat having a picnic or sunbathing in the background.

1991

The park has changed beyond all recognition since this snap from 1991.

A steep walk up a set of concrete steps with the risk of a serious head injury if you lost your footing was what you had to negotiate if you wanted to slide down the blue chute.

2005

The new play area opened in 2005 and was made up of a number of different zones, with sand and safety surfaces to cater for children of all ages and abilities.

As well as installing the new towers, contractors refurbished the paddling pool to include water jet features, such as a spray arch and sequenced “rolling” wave water jets.

The play park became more popular than ever!

It still is.

Sadly, the play park was targeted by vandals this year.

Not for the first time.

Thankfully, the repairs being carried out will ensure it returns to full health this summer – to make even more memories for the next generation of children.

The concrete has gone but the fun times remain.