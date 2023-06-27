Scone teen who cracked schoolboy’s skull with golf club spared detention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Scone teen who cracked schoolboy’s skull with golf club spared detention

Dean Williamson's 15-year-old victim was left "unable to speak" following the brutal assault on Perth's Dunkeld Road.

By Jamie Buchan
Dean Williamson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
A teenage thug who cracked a schoolboy’s skull in a brutal golf club attack was spared custody because of his young age.

Dean Williamson brought down the club so hard on his victim’s head that it snapped in two.

The 15-year-old was left “unable to speak” and may never fully recover, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Williamson admitted the broad daylight assault on Dunkeld Road in June 2021, when he was 16.

He pled guilty to a charge of assaulting the youngster to his severe injury, permanent impairment and disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Sheriff David Hall said he took into consideration his young age.

“Like your victim, you were a youth at the time of this offence,” he said.

Tagged

The sheriff told Williamson, now 18: “You need to understand that you were not acting in self defence.

“You are still a young man and you appear before me with no previous convictions.”

The court heard that social workers recommended the teenager be put on the Right Track programme for young offenders as part of a structured deferred sentence.

“With some hesitation, I am persuaded by your youth and lack of record that I should place you on this programme.

“This order is being imposed today as a direct alternative to custody.”

Williamson, of Catmoor Avenue, Scone, was also electronically tagged as part of a five-month Restriction of Liberty Order.

He was told he must stay home between 7pm and 7am each day.

Beyond ‘self defence’

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said a witness claimed the victim hit Williamson with a Buckfast bottle.

“It seems there was some kind of contact between Mr Williamson and the complainer but Mr Williamson went far beyond what could have been described as self defence.”

The cycle lane was supposed to run down Dunkeld Road
The attack happened on Dunkeld Road

The court previously heard Williamson’s victim walked down Dunkeld Road with friends just after 7pm, when he approached the accused.

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford said Williamson was seen raising a golf club, before striking it down on the schoolboy’s head.

“This caused the club to snap in two,” said Mr Letford.

The court was told the boy threw a Buckfast bottle at Williamson. It whizzed past a passer-by and bounced off her car.

The attack was witnessed by passing police officers.

The boy was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary, but was later transferred to Ninewells with “life threatening” injuries.

A CT scan revealed the youngster had suffered a fractured skull.

He spent five days in a high dependency unit.

Doctors were unable to say whether he would ever fully recover, while a clinical psychologist noted he was left with “severe disruption to verbal and speech skills”.

