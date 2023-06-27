How Dundee’s Samo’r Cafe trio are transforming sports centre food in Menzieshill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

How Dundee’s Samo’r Cafe trio are transforming sports centre food in Menzieshill

For two years, Samir Al-nadaf and Omar Sohail planned to open their own cafe. Some motherly encouragement finally made the dream come true.

By Maria Gran
Two men and a woman sitting around a table in Samo'r Cafe holding coffee cups
The trio behind Samo'r Cafe, Omar Sohail, Zayneb Al-Khairalla and Samir Al-nadaf. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The trio behind the new Samo’r Cafe found a space in Menzieshill Community Hub to serve up coffee, cakes and meals thanks to one persistent mum.

It was fate when Samir Al-nadaf’s mum spotted a sign about the vacant space in the hub.

Right away, she had a candidate in mind: her son.

The 25-year-old says: “She came home and told me to call them up. Obviously when it comes to mums, sometimes you think ‘I can’t be bothered’, so I said I’d call later and I never did.

“Then she reminded me two weeks later, I gave them a call and they wanted to meet us. We presented the project and they told us to come in.”

Alongside entrepreneur Omar Sohail, the pair had planned their cafe for years. 32-year-old Omar is a keen barista, while Samir can cook, but they needed a baker.

Inside Samo'r Cafe in Menzieshill Community Hub
Samo’r Cafe boasts some great views of River Tay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Luckily for them, Samir’s mum was able to help solve that problem too.

One of her friends, home baker Zayneb Al-Khairalla was looking for a job.

“She just mentioned it one day and it’s funny, I was hoping something would happen because I was at that stage in my life where I was unsure what to do,” says the mum-of-three.

“She gave me a call and asked what I thought of the project, it was as if she could read my mind.”

Samo’r Cafe pledges high quality and low prices

Samo’r Cafe opened at the start of May on the first floor of Menzieshill Community Hub.

The trio offer hot and cold drinks, cakes, toasties, baguettes, soup and their popular mac and cheese.

A man grilling two toasties inside the kitchen at Samo'r Cafe
Samir’s mac and cheese toasties surprised many visitors at first, but now they’re a favourite. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

When deciding on the menu, delicious food was their top priority.

Omar says: “In a leisure club, you might expect low quality food at a low price, and that’s where we thought we can do something.

“We focused on high quality food, but keeping the prices low. That was a challenge, but at the same time fun, because you get to give people more than they expect.”

The menu is fully halal, both because of the trio’s diet and “in the community spirit” as it means anyone can enjoy the offering.

At the start, many visitors didn’t realise Samo’r had opened and only stumbled across it when feeling ravenous after a workout.

A slice of Biscoff cheesecake sitting on a white plate
A slice of Zayneb’s Biscoff cheesecake goes great with one of Omar’s coffees. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The team must have impressed, as they now see many familiar faces – from kids and parents to pensioners – stop by the café regularly.

Menzieshill great fit for community cafe

While the food keeps visitors coming in the door, behind the scenes Samo’r Cafe is driven by passion and entrepreneurial spirit.

Samir says: “Without Omar and Zayneb, this business wouldn’t exist, because this is their passion.

“They put in so many hours of effort because they love this so much.

“When we started, the only thing we focused on was quality, and I think you can tell because people enjoy it so much, it’s quite rewarding.”

For Zayneb, commuting through from Perth to Menzieshill brings back memories of being a Dundee University student.

Two men and a woman walking down a hallway wearing Samo'r Cafe aprons
Omar, Zayneb and Samir are grateful for their cafe space inside the communtiy hub. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The colourful graffiti outside the cafe windows makes her smile as she remembers what the plot looked like back in the day.

Not only does the cafe have a great view of the Tay, but the trio praise the great working environment inside the hub, allowing them to strive to reach their goals.

Zayneb says: “My baking style is rustic and comforting, so I want people to feel the love that’s been put into the food. I want them to say ‘let’s go to Samo’r and have really good, homemade food.’

“That means so much to me.”

Harris Academy graduate Samir continues: “We want to be a place people can rely on. A lot of people come in, see people from their community and enjoy good food. We want to give value to people, and hope that will grow our business.”

More from The Courier

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's opening pre-season fixture will give clues to Tony Docherty approach at…
Raymond Graham, left, and Steven Barnie, right, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image DCT Media
Dundee drug-dealing duo snared when cops find cocaine, cannabis and cash in kitchen safe
Max Kucheriavyi wants to be a St Johnstone first team regular.
St Johnstone young star Max Kucheriavyi excited to be back at McDiarmid and ready…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Last Class 2023 Picture shows; Last Class 1 Eastern Primary. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Dundee – PART ONE
Caitlin McLeod works with Species on the Edge to protect the Small Blue butterfly in Angus. Image: Alan Richardson
How can you help the Small Blue butterfly in Carnoustie and beyond?
Autistic Fife teenager Alannah Quin, who refused to return to secondary school due to fear of bullies, and her mum Liza.
'She was literally terrified to go to school': Autistic Fife teenager Alannah missed her…
Schoolgirl looking frightened with bullies whispering behind her.
'Kids are paralysed with fear': Fife counsellor says bullying and violence can make children…
Michael McColl leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee creep snared by paedophile hunters told ‘schoolgirl’ that ‘age isn’t an issue’
Alex Smith has half a century of experience working the North Sea off Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Dismissal letter that ended 22 years of RNLI volunteering by Arbroath operations manager
Dean Williamson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone teen who cracked schoolboy's skull with golf club spared detention