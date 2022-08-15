By the seaside… these images of Arbroath Bathing Pool are sure to stir some fond memories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
By the seaside… these images of Arbroath Bathing Pool are sure to stir some fond memories

Do you remember your childhood holidays?
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan
August 15 2022, 6.00am
This fantastic image from Angus Council's collection shows the bathing pool with the Seaforth Hotel in the background.
Thousands of people would spend their annual vacation in Arbroath when the town was one of Scotland’s top holiday resorts in the 1950s and 1960s.

Sun, sea and smokies brought the masses flocking to the Angus town!

In the early days of tourism, it was only the well-to-do who had the spare time and money to spend on holiday travel.

By the late 19th Century, thanks to extended holidays and a rising standard of living, an increasing number of working people could now experience speedy travel to places that were different and exciting.

People would travel to the quiet coastal towns to escape the hustle of busy cities.

Town councils invested in facilities that would attract tourists.

People would flock to Arbroath to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. (Angus Council collections).
In 1935 Arbroath opened a new outdoor bathing pool at the western entrance to the town beside the tennis courts and the putting green.

Competition between coastal towns was high and to attract tourists the pool was advertised as “the finest filtered sea-water bathing pool in Scotland and was equipped to please all its patrons”.

There were 800 lockers, 700 baskets and 123 cubicles.

Around the pool there were tiers of teak wood seating which could accommodate more than 5,000 spectators.

Swimming galas drew large crowds, as did bathing beauty competitions, and, by the 1960s, 4,000 people were queuing up for the chance to be crowned Miss Arbroath.

Another busy scene during the glory days of seaside holidays in Arbroath. (Angus Council collections).
In 1965 Arbroath attracted more than 70,000 holiday makers between June and September and the bathing pool was highly popular despite the chilly weather!

The Arbroath Official Guide from 1965 broke it down further.

“When the weather was good, which was frequent, you only had to go through the railway underpass across from the caravan site and there was all the safety and freedom you could wish for, you had the beach, the model train, the fire engine, swings, slides, putting, tennis, paddling pool, swimming – everything for a holiday.

“If you felt more adventurous you could go boating… the children were infatuated with the water tower built like a castle.”

This summer visitors to the Signal Tower Museum in Ladyloan have been enjoying a free exhibition that celebrates the glory days of seaside holidays of the past.

Wish You Were Here showcases a prize-winning oil painting by Michael Cox, created in 1969, of Arbroath outdoor bathing pool, together with archive photographs of the pool, including the regular beauty contests.

And if you were wondering what the fashion of the time was, on display are two bathing costumes, one knitted and one which ensured the bather’s modesty by covering legs down to the knee!

The exhibition captures the essence of a traditional family holiday at the seaside and runs until October 31 from Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.

Visitors can also take part in a summer holiday postcard design competition.

