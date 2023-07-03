Freya’s Wish: Fights over donations ‘completely ruin’ Dundee charity day

A community charity event held in memory of a Dundee girl who died in an accident was ruined by the “disgusting” behaviour of attendees.

Organiser Brooke Reid said she is considering the future of the Freya’s Wish giving days after the most recent one, held on Sunday, descended into chaos.

Some people attending the Freya’s Wish Dura Street premises were fighting over donations and disrespecting volunteers, leaving charity founder and Freya’s mum Brooke “seconds from closing the whole thing down”.

Brooke set up Freya’s Wish in 2021 in memory of her daughter Freya Skene, who died in a river accident in Highland Perthshire in July 2020, at the age of seven.

The charity has supported countless families ever since, including through a monthly “giving day”, where donated clothes, toys and other items can be selected.

Brooke wanted to help other parents create memories with their children, and to provide support to people in need, following the tragedy.

However, she said that the event on Sunday was completely ruined by a “free for all”, even throwing donated items.

She said: “At Freya’s Wish our biggest goals are allowing dreams to become a reality and making memories and sharing love with the community.

“Sadly on Sunday it wasn’t fun any more. Because of some people it became a free for all with people arguing and fighting.

“Everything was getting thrown about and broken and some people didn’t respect our personal space at all when we asked them to wait.

“Giving days are for taking what you need, with love and respect for all involved.

“We are all in this together and there should be no fighting and hate at all.

“I don’t think it’s malice I just think it is lack of thought and I think many people have forgotten why we started this in the first place.”

She added: “It wasn’t a nice day at all for anyone.

“The behaviour of some of those there was disgusting. That was by far one of the worst giving days I have ever experienced.

“The lack of respect shown was horrific to deal with – I was seconds from closing the whole thing down.”

Re-think of Freya’s Wish giving days in future

The future of the giving date is now in doubt as Brooke wants to take time to decide how to run the events.

She said: “I’m going to need to re-think the whole procedure on how we move forward.

“Our next giving day will be the first weekend in September, with rules.

“I never wanted to get to this point but it seems its the right way to keep everyone safe and not feeling deflated, overwhelmed and wanting to not come back.

“I’m bringing my focus back to the main purpose at Freya’s Wish and that’s dreams and long lasting memories.”