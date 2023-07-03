Freya’s Wish: Fights over donations ‘completely ruin’ Dundee charity day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Freya’s Wish: Fights over donations ‘completely ruin’ Dundee charity day

Founder Brooke Reid says she was left close to tears due to the behaviour at the event held in memory of her daughter, Freya.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Brooke with the team at Freya's Wish HQ. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A community charity event held in memory of a Dundee girl who died in an accident was ruined by the “disgusting” behaviour of attendees.

Organiser Brooke Reid said she is considering the future of the Freya’s Wish giving days after the most recent one, held on Sunday, descended into chaos.

Some people attending the Freya’s Wish Dura Street premises were fighting over donations and disrespecting volunteers, leaving charity founder and Freya’s mum Brooke “seconds from closing the whole thing down”.

Brooke set up Freya’s Wish in 2021 in memory of her daughter  Freya Skene, who died in a river accident in Highland Perthshire in July 2020, at the age of seven.

The charity has supported countless families ever since, including through a monthly “giving day”, where donated clothes, toys and other items can be selected.

Freya Skene who drowned in a freak accident at the Hermitage in Perthshire. Image: Brooke Reid

Brooke wanted to help other parents create memories with their children, and to provide support to people in need, following the tragedy.

However, she said that the event on Sunday was completely ruined by a “free for all”, even throwing donated items.

She said: “At Freya’s Wish our biggest goals are allowing dreams to become a reality and making memories and sharing love with the community.

“Sadly on Sunday it wasn’t fun any more. Because of some people it became a free for all with people arguing and fighting.

Brooke at a Freya’s Wish fundraising event last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Everything was getting thrown about and broken and some people didn’t respect our personal space at all when we asked them to wait.

“Giving days are for taking what you need, with love and respect for all involved.

“We are all in this together and there should be no fighting and hate at all.

“I don’t think it’s malice I just think it is lack of thought and I think many people have forgotten why we started this in the first place.”

Brooke handing out donations at a previous Freya’s Giving Day.

She added: “It wasn’t a nice day at all for anyone.

“The behaviour of some of those there was disgusting. That was by far one of the worst giving days I have ever experienced.

“The lack of respect shown was horrific to deal with – I was seconds from closing the whole thing down.”

Re-think of Freya’s Wish giving days in future

The future of the giving date is now in doubt as Brooke wants to take time to decide how to run the events.

She said: “I’m going to need to re-think the whole procedure on how we move forward.

“Our next giving day will be the first weekend in September, with rules.

“I never wanted to get to this point but it seems its the right way to keep everyone safe and not feeling deflated, overwhelmed and wanting to not come back.

“I’m bringing my focus back to the main purpose at Freya’s Wish and that’s dreams and long lasting memories.”

