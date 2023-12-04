Second teen, 17, injured after Perth stabbing incident

A second teen has been injured after a stabbing incident in Perth city centre on Saturday night.

A 17-year-old man was traced following Saturday night’s incident on South Methven Street, but his injuries did not require further medical attention.

It comes after an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the city centre and taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.

His condition was described as serious but non-life-threatening.

An eyewitness at the scene described seeing multiple emergency service vehicles.

He said: “Police were everywhere and very quickly taped off South Methven Street.

“I also saw one officer standing outside a block of flats where a fatal stabbing happened earlier this year.

“There were also three police vehicles and an ambulance parked on Kinnoull Street in the city centre at around the same time.”

Appeal for witnesses after Perth stabbing

Detective Inspector Simon Murray said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any disturbance in the area to come forward.

“We believe a number of people may have been involved so if you can help please get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV from the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3776 of 2 December, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”