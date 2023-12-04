Second teen, 17, injured after Perth stabbing incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Second teen, 17, injured after Perth stabbing incident

It comes after an 18-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

By Kieran Webster
Police officers at the scene in South Methven Street.
Police officers at the scene in South Methven Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

A second teen has been injured after a stabbing incident in Perth city centre on Saturday night.

A 17-year-old man was traced following Saturday night’s incident on South Methven Street, but his injuries did not require further medical attention.

It comes after an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the city centre and taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.

His condition was described as serious but non-life-threatening.

Large police presence witnessed in Perth city centre.
Large police presence witnessed in Perth city centre. Image: Stuart Cowper

An eyewitness at the scene described seeing multiple emergency service vehicles.

He said: “Police were everywhere and very quickly taped off South Methven Street.

“I also saw one officer standing outside a block of flats where a fatal stabbing happened earlier this year.

“There were also three police vehicles and an ambulance parked on Kinnoull Street in the city centre at around the same time.”

Appeal for witnesses after Perth stabbing

Detective Inspector Simon Murray said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any disturbance in the area to come forward.

South Methven Street was sealed off by police.
South Methven Street was sealed off by police. Image: Supplied.

“We believe a number of people may have been involved so if you can help please get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV from the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3776 of 2 December, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

More from Perth & Kinross

A9 at Gleneagles. Image: Dc Thomson.
Perth speeder charged EIGHT times in 18 days during A9 crackdown
Darren Ritchie braving the elements to walk dogs Toby (left) and Gracie (right) on Tay Street in Perth on Monday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife wake up to 'ice rink Monday' as council chiefs issue gritting…
Spud and Renton flee after shoplifting in T2 Trainspotting. The crime - often to feed addiction - has surged in Tayside and Fife.
Shoplifting surge in Tayside and Fife — We examine the rise in store crime
Passengers on an Xplore Dundee bus. The firm has released its Christmas timetable.
Christmas bus timetables for Xplore Dundee and Stagecoach East Scotland revealed
The A9 just south of Dunkeld.
Person in hospital after two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Dunkeld
Boney M take to the stage. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Boney M, N-Trance and Chico take to the stage for Perth…
New yellow weather warning for ice and snow.
New snow and ice warning for Monday as temperatures to drop to -3C overnight
Police seal off South Methven Street in Perth.
Teen hospitalised with serious injuries after being stabbed in Perth city centre
Fancy dress was encouraged as Perth Park Run celebrates it's 10th year. Image: Phil Hannah
Best pictures as Perth Parkrun celebrates 10 years on the trot
Dogs enjoy snow in Moonzie. Image: Jill Uss / Gilvenbank Park Glenrothres. Image: Alison Huskie.
READERS PHOTOS: Here's how people woke up to a winter wonderland of snow across…

Conversation