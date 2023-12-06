Fife apartment surrounded by scenic East Neuk golf courses on the market

An apartment surrounded by scenic Fife golf courses has gone on the market in the East Neuk of Fife.

The ground-floor flat forms part of the converted Craighead Farmhouse near Crail.

The house has views over Craighead and Balcomie links and the North Sea.

The apartment offers three bedrooms, an open-plan living room and kitchen, and two shower rooms.

The property’s private front door opens into an entrance vestibule with space for furniture and storage.

A welcoming hall then leads to the heart of the home; the kitchen and living room.

The space is fronted by a bay window, framing views of the sea and golf courses, while French doors open onto a patio in the front garden.

The apartment has three double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite shower room.

A separate shower room with a double shower cubicle serves the rest of the property.

The apartment has a large, private front garden enjoying wonderful views across the golf links and sea.

There is also a low-maintenance garden to the rear and private parking.

The apartment in the East Neuk of Fife is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £415,000.

