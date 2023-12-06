Fife apartment surrounded by scenic East Neuk golf courses on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Fife apartment surrounded by scenic East Neuk golf courses on the market

The £415,000 property near Crail is part of a farmhouse conversion.

By Ellidh Aitken
The apartment near Crail overlooks Balcomie and Craighead links. Image: Thorntons
The apartment near Crail overlooks Balcomie and Craighead links. Image: Thorntons

An apartment surrounded by scenic Fife golf courses has gone on the market in the East Neuk of Fife.

The ground-floor flat forms part of the converted Craighead Farmhouse near Crail.

The house has views over Craighead and Balcomie links and the North Sea.

The apartment offers three bedrooms, an open-plan living room and kitchen, and two shower rooms.

The apartment forms part of a converted farmhouse. Image: Thorntons
There are views towards the North Sea. Image: Thorntons

The property’s private front door opens into an entrance vestibule with space for furniture and storage.

A welcoming hall then leads to the heart of the home; the kitchen and living room.

The space is fronted by a bay window, framing views of the sea and golf courses, while French doors open onto a patio in the front garden.

The entrance vestibule has plenty of space for furniture and storage. Image: Thorntons
The hallway. Image: Thorntons
The living area has French doors leading out to the front garden. Image: Thorntons
The living area and adjoined kitchen. Image: Thorntons
The kitchen. Image: Thorntons
There is space for a six-seat dining table. Image: Thorntons
The kitchen is modern and fully fitted. Image: Thorntons

The apartment has three double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite shower room.

A separate shower room with a double shower cubicle serves the rest of the property.

The apartment has a large, private front garden enjoying wonderful views across the golf links and sea.

There is also a low-maintenance garden to the rear and private parking.

There are three double bedrooms. Image: Thorntons
The bedrooms all have similar decor. Image: Thorntons
The main bedroom has an en-suite. Image: Thorntons
The accommodation is completed by a separate shower room. Image: Thorntons
There is an enclosed garden at the front of the property. Image: Thorntons
There is also a small garden to the rear of the property. Image: Thorntons
The property offers private parking to the rear. Image: Thorntons
The apartment is on the lower floor of the converted farmhouse. Image: Thorntons

The apartment in the East Neuk of Fife is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £415,000.

Elsewhere in the kingdom, a five-bedroom home in East Weymss is going to auction later this month, with a guide price of just £195,000.

And a country home between Kelty and Saline with a castle-like turret and a stunning modern interior has hit the market.

More from Property

A flat in a traditional divided villa near central Broughty Ferry was TSPC's top property for November.
Broughty Ferry apartment was most viewed property on TSPC in November
Four-bedroom property on Balmyle Road, Broughty Ferry.
Grand Victorian villa on 'leafy' Broughty Ferry street for sale
The front of Woodside in Glenfarg.
£850k Kinross-shire home with party room, hot tub and 'helipad' on the market
The property described as the 'Rock House' in Dundee. Image: Image: Jon Frullani Architect/LinkedIn
Spectacular three-tier Dundee 'Rock House' set to be built
The Seed is a striking Passivhaus with innovative co-living.
Inside the Seed: Spectacular Passivhaus that won Dundee Institute of Architects' Supreme Award
Jon Frullani Architect can help you to get creative with your home design to reflect your personality.
4 incredible before and after creative home transformations
6 Whitehall Crescent, Dundee
Dundee flat overlooking Waterfront for sale at £138k
An open plan living area forms the centrepiece of Iron Mill Bay. Image: BBC.
10 Dundee, Fife and Perthshire properties showcased on TV
4 Cave Cottages, East Wemyss.
5-bedroom home on stunning Fife coast has auction guide price of just £195k
The upper four levels of Robertson's Bond are for sale. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Robertson's Bond: 4 floors of iconic Dundee City Centre building being auctioned for just…

Conversation