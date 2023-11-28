5-bedroom home on stunning Fife coast has auction guide price of just £195k

A five-bedroom home on the stunning Fife coast is going to auction with a guide price of just £195,000.

The semi-detached property at 4 Caves Cottages, East Weymss, boasts panoramic views across the Firth of Forth and is just a stone’s throw from the water’s edge.

With a home report value of £230,000, the house offers prospective buyers huge potential for development.

However, parts of the home will need redecorating and modernising.

The ground floor of the property features an entrance hall, kitchen/diner, bathroom and bedroom.

While in need of refurbishment, the large rooms offer huge potential and give buyers a blank canvas.

The first floor consists of three good-sized bedrooms, a lounge, a rear sitting room and a further dining room.

Two shower rooms and a porch onto the elevated back garden complete the first floor of the home.

There is also a spacious converted attic which has been used to create two large rooms, which have previously been used as a bedroom and a sitting room.

Both spaces benefit from Velux windows – offering plenty of natural lighting and stunning views over the Firth of Forth.

The East Wemyss house also benefits from double-glazed windows and gas central heating.

The property is set to go under the hammer at noon on December 18 with Wilsons Auctions in Glasgow.

