5-bedroom home on stunning Fife coast has auction guide price of just £195k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

5-bedroom home on stunning Fife coast has auction guide price of just £195k

The East Wemyss property is a stone's throw from the Firth of Forth.

By Andrew Robson
4 Cave Cottages, East Wemyss.
4 Cave Cottages, East Wemyss, is going to auction. Image: Wilsons Auctions

A five-bedroom home on the stunning Fife coast is going to auction with a guide price of just £195,000.

The semi-detached property at 4 Caves Cottages, East Weymss, boasts panoramic views across the Firth of Forth and is just a stone’s throw from the water’s edge.

With a home report value of £230,000, the house offers prospective buyers huge potential for development.

However, parts of the home will need redecorating and modernising.

The Fife home has sought-after views over the Firth of Forth
The house is just yards from the water. Image: Wilsons Auctions
4 Cave Cottages, East End, East Wemyss, Fife, KY1 4RT
The East Wemyss home has huge potential. Image: Wilsons Auctions

The ground floor of the property features an entrance hall, kitchen/diner, bathroom and bedroom.

While in need of refurbishment, the large rooms offer huge potential and give buyers a blank canvas.

The spacious living room in the Fife property.
The spacious living room needs some TLC. Image: Wilsons Auctions
The Fife property gives prospective buyers a blank canvas
The property gives prospective buyers a blank canvas. Image: Wilsons Auctions
The downstairs bathroom at the Fife home
The downstairs bathroom. Image: Wilsons Auctions

The first floor consists of three good-sized bedrooms, a lounge, a rear sitting room and a further dining room.

Two shower rooms and a porch onto the elevated back garden complete the first floor of the home.

The first floor space at 4 Cave Cottages. Image: Wilsons Auctions
The first-floor space at 4 Cave Cottages. Image: Wilsons Auctions
One of the five bedrooms at the Eat Wemyss home. Image: Wilsons Auctions
One of the five bedrooms at the East Wemyss home. Image: Wilsons Auctions

There is also a spacious converted attic which has been used to create two large rooms, which have previously been used as a bedroom and a sitting room.

Both spaces benefit from Velux windows – offering plenty of natural lighting and stunning views over the Firth of Forth.

The East Wemyss house also benefits from double-glazed windows and gas central heating.

shower room in Fife coastal home set to go to auction
The property has three bath or shower rooms in total. Image: Wilsons Auctions
shower room in 5-bed property on Fife coast
Another of the shower rooms. Image: Wilsons Auctions

The property is set to go under the hammer at noon on December 18 with Wilsons Auctions in Glasgow.

Elsewhere in Fife, a St Monans home with panoramic sea views is on the market for under £500,000.

And four flats in the centre of Montrose’s High Street are also going to auction – with a collective guide price of less than £300,000.

More from Property

The upper four levels of Robertson's Bond are for sale. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Robertson's Bond: 4 floors of iconic Dundee City Centre building being auctioned for just…
This six bedroom flat on Commercial Street is on sale for just £95k. Image: Zoopla.
Chance to buy six bedroom flat in Dundee City Centre for just £95k
Four apartments on Montrose High Street going to auction
Four Montrose High Street flats going to auction with guide price of less than…
Coastal Fife home - 43 West End, St Monans
Coastal Fife home with panoramic sea views on the market for under £500k
Louvain is in the centre of Kinross and has been beautifully upgraded. Image: Andersons LLP.
Handsome Victorian house on Kinross High Street has been magnificently restored and upgraded
Lazy Meadows in Fife. Image: Rettie
Fife country home with turret and stunning modern interior hits market for £635k
The apartment overlooks the Firth of Forth.
Fife flat with stunning Forth views for sale at £165k after price drop
The entrance to Blossom House in Auchterarder.
Perthshire home with stables and equestrian yard on sale for £1.2 million
Helena Davidson in her recently-renovated St Andrews house. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
St Andrews Renovation Journey: Helena took a Victorian terrace from shabby to chic
The house at Boreland Farm.
Wonderful £1.2m Perthshire smallholding has main house, outbuildings, holiday chalets and 70 acres of…

Conversation