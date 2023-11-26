Property Four Montrose High Street flats going to auction with guide price of less than £300k The properties sit above Redcaps cafe in the centre of the town's High Street. By Ben MacDonald November 26 2023, 9.00am Share Four Montrose High Street flats going to auction with guide price of less than £300k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4820722/montrose-flats-auction/ Copy Link 0 comment The apartments are on High Street in Montrose. Image: Prime Property Auctions Four flats above a cafe in the centre of Montrose’s High Street are going to auction – with a collective guide price of less than £300,000. The properties, which sit above Redcaps – formerly Madison’s – will go under the hammer as one lot. Each of the apartments features two double bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen and a spacious lounge. The lounge in one of the flats. Image: Prime Property Auctions A open-plan living and kitchen area. Image: Prime Property Auctions The flats are decorated to a modern standard. Image: Prime Property Auctions All the flats have double bedrooms. Image: Prime Property Auctions The small but modern kitchen area: Image: Prime Property Auctions The flats come as a lot. Image: Prime Property Auctions Although the flats are decorated to a modern standard, some historic features remain – such as the feature arches and pillars. The first floor hallway also features a stained glass window. The flats share an entrance and a courtyard at the back, and a path provides access to a public car park. Feature arches have been retained. Image: Prime Property Auctions The rooms retain plenty of historic character. Image: Prime Property Auctions The flats are in the centre of the town. Image: Prime Property Auctions The modern bathroom. Image: Prime Property Auctions Each bathroom is tiled. Image: Prime Property Auctions A carpeted staircase leads you to each flat. Image: Prime Property Auctions A stained glass window in communal hallway. Image: Prime Property Auctions The communal vestibule has post boxes for each apartment. Image: Prime Property Auctions The courtyard at the rear of the building. Image: Prime Property Auctions The entrance to the flats. Image: Prime Property Auctions The flats are going to auction through Prime Property Auctions on Thursday December 14. Despite the guide price of £295,000, the flats are estimated to have a combined value of £375,000. Elsewhere in Angus, a barn conversion with ceiling beams, original stone walls and wood-burning stove is up for sale for £295,000.
