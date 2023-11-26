Four Montrose High Street flats going to auction with guide price of less than £300k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Four Montrose High Street flats going to auction with guide price of less than £300k

The properties sit above Redcaps cafe in the centre of the town's High Street.

By Ben MacDonald
Four apartments on Montrose High Street going to auction
The apartments are on High Street in Montrose. Image: Prime Property Auctions

Four flats above a cafe in the centre of Montrose’s High Street are going to auction – with a collective guide price of less than £300,000.

The properties, which sit above Redcaps – formerly Madison’s – will go under the hammer as one lot.

Each of the apartments features two double bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen and a spacious lounge.

The lounge in one of the flats. Image: Prime Property Auctions
A open-plan living and kitchen area. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The flats are decorated to a modern standard. Image: Prime Property Auctions
All the flats have double bedrooms. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The small but modern kitchen area: Image: Prime Property Auctions
The flats come as a lot. Image: Prime Property Auctions

Although the flats are decorated to a modern standard, some historic features remain – such as the feature arches and pillars.

The first floor hallway also features a stained glass window.

The flats share an entrance and a courtyard at the back, and a path provides access to a public car park.

Feature arches have been retained. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The rooms retain plenty of historic character. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The flats are in the centre of the town. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The modern bathroom. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Each bathroom is tiled. Image: Prime Property Auctions
A carpeted staircase leads you to each flat. Image: Prime Property Auctions
A stained glass window in communal hallway. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The communal vestibule has post boxes for each apartment. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The courtyard at the rear of the building. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The entrance to the flats. Image: Prime Property Auctions

The flats are going to auction through Prime Property Auctions on Thursday December 14.

Despite the guide price of £295,000, the flats are estimated to have a combined value of £375,000.

Elsewhere in Angus, a barn conversion with ceiling beams, original stone walls and wood-burning stove is up for sale for £295,000.

More from Property

Coastal Fife home - 43 West End, St Monans
Coastal Fife home with panoramic sea views on the market for under £500k
Louvain is in the centre of Kinross and has been beautifully upgraded. Image: Andersons LLP.
Handsome Victorian house on Kinross High Street has been magnificently restored and upgraded
Lazy Meadows in Fife. Image: Rettie
Fife country home with turret and stunning modern interior hits market for £635k
The apartment overlooks the Firth of Forth.
Fife flat with stunning Forth views for sale at £165k after price drop
The entrance to Blossom House in Auchterarder.
Perthshire home with stables and equestrian yard on sale for £1.2 million
Helena Davidson in her recently-renovated St Andrews house. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
St Andrews Renovation Journey: Helena took a Victorian terrace from shabby to chic
The house at Boreland Farm.
Wonderful £1.2m Perthshire smallholding has main house, outbuildings, holiday chalets and 70 acres of…
Mature couple getting advice
3 reasons you need to get Power of Attorney now
The Seed is a Passivhaus designed for shared living. Image: David Barbour.
Stunning Passivhaus lifts top prize at Dundee Institute of Architects Awards
The cottage in Culross has a "hidden" garden. Image: Amazing Results
Cosy cottage in Fife village where Christmas film was shot has 'hidden' garden

Conversation