Four Montrose High Street flats going to auction with guide price of less than £300k

Four flats above a cafe in the centre of Montrose’s High Street are going to auction – with a collective guide price of less than £300,000.

The properties, which sit above Redcaps – formerly Madison’s – will go under the hammer as one lot.

Each of the apartments features two double bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen and a spacious lounge.

Although the flats are decorated to a modern standard, some historic features remain – such as the feature arches and pillars.

The first floor hallway also features a stained glass window.

The flats share an entrance and a courtyard at the back, and a path provides access to a public car park.

The flats are going to auction through Prime Property Auctions on Thursday December 14.

Despite the guide price of £295,000, the flats are estimated to have a combined value of £375,000.

