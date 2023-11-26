First work of fiction for Dundee’s George Burton – author of Wee Georgie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First work of fiction for Dundee’s George Burton – author of Wee Georgie

Balgay Park is the setting for some strange goings-on as well known Dundee memoir writer George Burton turns his hand to fiction.

Image shows author George Burton in Balgay Park, Dundee. His new book is set in the park. George is pictured standing on a bridge looking over the railings.
George pictured in Balgay Park, the title and setting for his new book. Image: George Burton.
By Nora McElhone

A born storyteller, George Burton has found success publishing tales from his childhood and beyond. For his latest book though, the writer has taken his first steps into fiction with his first novel, Balgay Park.

For the little boy growing up in Dundee, reading was a way to explore life outside the city.

“Reading was the basis of discovering what the world is like,” George said, ahead of  the book launch on December 2nd.

“Books like Treasure Island and Robinson Crusoe were really just imagined places that you never thought you would see.

“In [George’s first memoir] Wee Georgie, the pylon opposite my house became the Eiffel Tower and I never thought then that I would get there but I proposed to my second wife at the top of the Eiffel Tower!”

George Burton as a child.

Visits to his local and school libraries were an important part of his early years. “We went to the library every other day. I spent loads of time there, learning about other people. Reading was a fairly major thing to do in those days.”

Then, at high school, he became more interested in writing works of his own.

He recalled: “I won a prize in first year, they let you choose your own book and I picked Edgar Allan Poes’s greatest works and stories like The House of Usher sparked an interest in the macabre short story form.”

Teaching at Dundee school for 28 years

When he left school, George studied French at the University of St Andrews before going on to train as a teacher. He worked at Perth Grammar school then moved to St Saviour’s in Dundee, where he taught for 28 years.

He said: “It was just brilliant, a wonderful school. My claim to fame was that I wrote the St Saviour’s anthem, which was a pastiche of Blur’s Country House!”

His last teaching post was as depute head master at St Paul’s, before retiring in 2010.

He says that although writing had always been at the back of his mind as a retirement project, it was other people who gave him the confidence to put pen to paper.

“People kept saying to me, you should write a book,” he said.

“I kept putting it off and it was my wife Mary who sat me down and said ‘what’s the first line?’

“I wrote that first line and just kept going and, of course, Wee Georgie became a massive success locally. It’s still selling brilliantly.”

Image shows author George Burton with a pile of copies of his first book Wee Georgie.
George Burton at a book signing for the release of his debut Wee Georgie in 2016. Image Dougie Nicholson/DC Thomson.

Since his memoirs have met with such success – including serialisation in The Courier  – the author has joined the Nethergate Writers group.

“We meet every fortnight and critique one another’s scribblings. I was amazed at the quality of what other people were writing but I also realised that I had been sitting there for about six months but hadn’t put anything forward.

“I wrote a story set in Balgay Park – a walk where something not so pleasant happened. The group liked the premise that you go for a walk and something happens out of the blue – that’s when the bulb went on and that’s the genesis of the idea.”

George lives opposite the park, giving him the perfect insight into the location for his new stories.

He said: “If I look out my living room window I see the park and what used to be the old bowling green, so it was natural to choose it as a general location.”

Dundee’s Balgay Bridge plays central role

The stories are set around the park, at The Observatory, the cemetery and the famous Balgay Bridge.

But George insists all his plotlines are a work of fiction.

He said: “None of it is based on fact – they are all supernatural stories. It’s full of fairies and witches and demons and ghosts and that certainly wasn’t the kind of thing that I thought I would be writing.

“I had this idea that if the book sold well it might attract people to Balgay Park.”

Image shows: Author George Burton standing in Balgay Park, Dundee, which is the setting of his new book. George is standing in a bandstand with his hands in the pockets of his jeans.
George Burton in one of the corners of Balgay Park that he knows so well. Image: George Burton.

He sees the park as a central character in this latest work. “I like the idea that it’s a binding agent,” he explained.

“It’s a bit Charles Dickens really, which has London as the main character.

“And I know these parks really really well – I mentioned the roads and streets around the park so that people have a strong identity.

“I am really first and foremost with the Dundee public who have been so supportive with Wee Georgie and Georgie.”

George admits that one part of this writing project that he found difficult was creating his characters.

He explained: “With the memoirs it’s all there – it has happened, the people are real and I was writing about things that actually exist, like the famous chicken factory and berry picking in Coupar Angus.

“But when you flick to fiction you then have the possibility of a librarian being a werewolf! You have to make sure that everything fits and that is a lot harder in my opinion.”

He recalls that he would sometimes have a gap of two or three weeks when writing the Balgay Park stories.

“With the memoir it just kept rolling out, page after page. The wordsmithery was important, of course, whereas with these ones, the story is really the most important thing.”

Balgay Park will be launched at Book Attic, 93 Perth Road, Dundee on Saturday December 2, 12-2pm. George will be there to sign copies of his book.

