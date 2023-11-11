£295k Angus barn conversion has ceiling beams, original stone walls and wood-burning stove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£295k Angus barn conversion has ceiling beams, original stone walls and wood-burning stove

The home is part of a development at Balbeuchly Steadings in Auchterhouse. 

By Ellidh Aitken
Four-bedroom converted home at Balbeuchly Steadings in Auchterhouse, Angus
The property is part of a conversion at Balbeuchly Steadings, Auchterhouse. Image: Wardhaugh Property

An Angus barn conversion with exposed ceiling beams, original stone walls and a wood-burning stove has gone up for sale.

The four-bedroom home forms part of an exclusive development at Balbeuchly Steadings in Auchterhouse.

The property is nestled in mature gardens and grounds offering peaceful surroundings.

It is on the market for offers over £295,000.

The home is part of a steading conversion. Image: Wardhaugh Property
The property has many original features. Image: Wardhaugh Property
The steading is nestled within mature gardens and grounds. Image: Wardhaugh Property

The converted barn features original ceiling beams, natural stone walls and a wood-burning stove in the lounge.

On entering through the front door, visitors are greeted with an entrance hallway with wooden staircase.

On the ground floor there is also a bright dining room with a doorway to the kitchen.

The kitchen has a full range of modern, fitted units as well as a built-in oven and access to the rear garden.

There is also a large bedroom downstairs and a bathroom.

The entrance hall and wooden staircase. Image: Wardhaugh Property
Downstairs there is a spacious dining room. Image: Wardhaugh Property
The dining room has plenty of space for a large table. Image: Wardhaugh Property
The kitchen is fully fitted. Image: Wardhaugh Property
There is a built-in oven. Image: Wardhaugh Property
The property has two bathrooms. Image: Wardhaugh Property
There is a bathroom downstairs. Image: Wardhaugh Property
There is a large bedroom downstairs. Image: Wardhaugh Property
The home has four bedrooms in total. Image: Wardhaugh Property

The staircase leads to a first-floor landing that accesses further accommodation.

There is a bedroom to the front of the property and another with windows to the front and rear.

There is also a fully tiled bathroom.

Upstairs is a lounge with an original feature stone wall and exposed ceiling beams.

Off the lounge there is a fourth double bedroom.

The staircase leads to an upstairs landing. Image: Wardhaugh Property
The lounge is on the first floor. Image: Wardhaugh Property
The lounge is warmed by a wood-burning stove. Image: Wardhaugh Property
The lounge has exposed original beams. Image: Wardhaugh Property
There are four double bedrooms. Image: Wardhaugh Property
This bedroom also has exposed beams. Image: Wardhaugh Property
Another double bedroom. Image: Wardhaugh Property
This bedroom has windows to the front and rear. Image: Wardhaugh Property
The bedrooms each have space for a double bed. Image: Wardhaugh Property
The fourth bedroom. Image: Wardhaugh Property
There is also an upstairs bathroom. Image: Wardhaugh Property
The upstairs bathroom. Image: Wardhaugh Property
The gardens are mostly laid to lawn. Image: Wardhaugh Property
The rear garden has feature dry stone walls. Image: Wardhaugh Property

The gardens are easily maintained and mainly laid to lawn with shrub borders.

The rear garden has feature dry stone walls.

The Angus barn conversion is being marketed by Wardhaugh Property.

Elsewhere in Angus, a £400k home with amazing views over Montrose Basin is up for sale.

 

