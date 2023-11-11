£295k Angus barn conversion has ceiling beams, original stone walls and wood-burning stove

An Angus barn conversion with exposed ceiling beams, original stone walls and a wood-burning stove has gone up for sale.

The four-bedroom home forms part of an exclusive development at Balbeuchly Steadings in Auchterhouse.

The property is nestled in mature gardens and grounds offering peaceful surroundings.

It is on the market for offers over £295,000.

The converted barn features original ceiling beams, natural stone walls and a wood-burning stove in the lounge.

On entering through the front door, visitors are greeted with an entrance hallway with wooden staircase.

On the ground floor there is also a bright dining room with a doorway to the kitchen.

The kitchen has a full range of modern, fitted units as well as a built-in oven and access to the rear garden.

There is also a large bedroom downstairs and a bathroom.

The staircase leads to a first-floor landing that accesses further accommodation.

There is a bedroom to the front of the property and another with windows to the front and rear.

There is also a fully tiled bathroom.

Upstairs is a lounge with an original feature stone wall and exposed ceiling beams.

Off the lounge there is a fourth double bedroom.

The gardens are easily maintained and mainly laid to lawn with shrub borders.

The rear garden has feature dry stone walls.

The Angus barn conversion is being marketed by Wardhaugh Property.

Elsewhere in Angus, a £400k home with amazing views over Montrose Basin is up for sale.