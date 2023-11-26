Coastal Fife home with panoramic sea views on the market for under £500k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coastal Fife home with panoramic sea views on the market for under £500k

The three-bed property in St Monans boasts a sought-after coastal position.

By Andrew Robson
Coastal Fife home - 43 West End, St Monans
43 West End, St Monans. Image: Thorntons

A coastal Fife home with panoramic sea views is on the market for under £500k.

The three-bedroom property has a much-sought-after position in the East Neuk village of St Monans.

With fabulous open seascapes, 43 West End is a highly versatile modern family home.

43 West Store St Monans Fife
43 West End is a stunningly located property. Image: Thorntons

The kitchen is finished to a high standard and the use of blue throughout provides a constant reminder of the home’s coastal position.

To the front is the dining room while the living room is upstairs – taking full advantage of the location.

Kitchen at 43 West End St Monans
The kitchen leads to the garden at the rear of the family home. Image: Thorntons
The dining room has views out across the North Sea. Image: Thorntons
The living room at St Monans home
The living room is upstairs and overlooks the sea. Image: Thorntons

The downstairs master bedroom not only has an en-suite bathroom, it features its very own dressing room.

Upstairs a further two bedrooms flank the living room, to ensure no one misses out on the views.

Master bedroom in coastal Fife home
The downstairs master bedroom has its own fireplace. Image: Thorntons
Bedroom at 43 West End St Monans
All three bedrooms are sea-facing. Image: Thorntons
The third bedroom at the St Monans family home
The third bedroom has a large walk-in store. Image: Thorntons

One of these bedrooms features an en-suite, while a family shower room is accessed from the upstairs landing.

In total, there are four bathrooms in the home.

bathroom at Fife coastal home in St Monans
The home has four separate bathrooms. image: Thorntons

Adjacent to the Auld Kirk, the St Monans home also has a sizable rear garden which includes a garden office and a summerhouse.

The outdoor space is an ideal entertainment area – perfect for sitting out on a summer evening.

The garden office space at coastal fife home in St Monans
The garden office space. Image: Thorntons
The garden of the Coastal St Monans home
The home sits beside the Auld Kirk in the village. Image: Thorntons
St Monans home in Fife
The home boasts a spectacular location. Image: Thorntons

The St Monans modern-family home is on the market with Thorntons for offers over £470,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a country home with a castle-like turret and a stunning modern interior is up for sale.

And a flat with stunning views over the Firth of Forth is on the market for £165,000 after a price drop.

Conversation