Coastal Fife home with panoramic sea views on the market for under £500k

A coastal Fife home with panoramic sea views is on the market for under £500k.

The three-bedroom property has a much-sought-after position in the East Neuk village of St Monans.

With fabulous open seascapes, 43 West End is a highly versatile modern family home.

The kitchen is finished to a high standard and the use of blue throughout provides a constant reminder of the home’s coastal position.

To the front is the dining room while the living room is upstairs – taking full advantage of the location.

The downstairs master bedroom not only has an en-suite bathroom, it features its very own dressing room.

Upstairs a further two bedrooms flank the living room, to ensure no one misses out on the views.

One of these bedrooms features an en-suite, while a family shower room is accessed from the upstairs landing.

In total, there are four bathrooms in the home.

Adjacent to the Auld Kirk, the St Monans home also has a sizable rear garden which includes a garden office and a summerhouse.

The outdoor space is an ideal entertainment area – perfect for sitting out on a summer evening.

The St Monans modern-family home is on the market with Thorntons for offers over £470,000.

