Fife country home with turret and stunning modern interior hits market for £635k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Fife country home with turret and stunning modern interior hits market for £635k

The property also comes with a two-acre field.

By Ellidh Aitken
Lazy Meadows in Fife. Image: Rettie
Lazy Meadows in Fife. Image: Rettie

A Fife country home with a castle-like turret and a stunning modern interior has hit the market.

The charming property between Kelty and Saline is up for sale for offers over £635,000.

The house, named Lazy Meadows, has been renovated and extended to a high standard by its current owners to offer contemporary living in a rural location.

And it is still full of character, with traditional features such as the stone exterior and vaulted ceilings.

The house has a castle-like turret. Image: Rettie
The courtyard. Image: Rettie
The home has countryside views. Image: Rettie

The huge ground-floor sitting room features a double-height vaulted ceiling and Velux windows.

There is also a large south-facing window and double French doors that access the courtyard terrace.

The focal point of the room is a huge fireplace with log-burning fire and stone surround, with shelves for storing wood.

The kitchen/dining room also features wooden beams and has a cosy family room attached.

The ground floor further features a kitchenette, two bedrooms, two WCs and a garage.

The amazing sitting room. Image: Rettie
The sitting room has a log burner and log storage. Image: Rettie
The kitchen. Image: Rettie
The kitchen has a vaulted ceiling. Image: Rettie
The family room off the kitchen. Image: Rettie
The kitchenette. Image: Rettie
A stone staircase leads to part of the first floor. Image: Rettie

At one end of the house, a stone staircase leads to the stunning main bedroom with a huge living space attached, featuring a log fire and stone hearth.

The bedroom also comes with an en-suite and dressing room.

There is further upstairs accommodation at the other end of the house with another bedroom, a shower room and a large space currently in use as an office – boasting wonderful views of the surrounding countryside.

The huge living space upstairs is attached to the main bedroom. Image Rettie
The main bedroom. Image: Rettie
The large office space. Image: Rettie
The office has views across the countryside. Image: Rettie
The house has several stylish bath or shower rooms. Image: Rettie
Another of the shower rooms. Image: Rettie
A beautiful bathroom. Image: Rettie
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Rettie

The property boasts underfloor heating throughout and solar panels.

There is also a huge amount of outside space to enjoy, including the central courtyard, decked seating areas and a two-acre field that comes with the house.

A decked terrace. Image: Rettie
The property comes with huge amounts of outside space. Image: Rettie
The triple garage. Image: Rettie
The home has countryside views. Image: Rettie

The country home in Fife is being marketed for sale by Rettie.

Elsewhere in Fife, a cosy cottage in the village where a Christmas film was shot is on the market.

And a flat with stunning Forth views is for sale at £165k after a price drop.

More from Property

The apartment overlooks the Firth of Forth.
Fife flat with stunning Forth views for sale at £165k after price drop
The entrance to Blossom House in Auchterarder.
Perthshire home with stables and equestrian yard on sale for £1.2 million
Helena Davidson in her recently-renovated St Andrews house. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
St Andrews Renovation Journey: Helena took a Victorian terrace from shabby to chic
The house at Boreland Farm.
Wonderful £1.2m Perthshire smallholding has main house, outbuildings, holiday chalets and 70 acres of…
Mature couple getting advice
3 reasons you need to get Power of Attorney now
The Seed is a Passivhaus designed for shared living. Image: David Barbour.
Stunning Passivhaus lifts top prize at Dundee Institute of Architects Awards
The cottage in Culross has a "hidden" garden. Image: Amazing Results
Cosy cottage in Fife village where Christmas film was shot has 'hidden' garden
The bungalow will be move-in ready by the end of this year. Image: Yopa
Last property available at exclusive Monikie development for sale
A flat on St Johns Place, Montrose will go up for auction
Montrose town centre flat going to auction with opening bid of just £7k
The Dundee Institute of Architects Awards takes place on Thursday.
DIA Awards: Showcasing the best new architecture in Tayside and Fife

Conversation