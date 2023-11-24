Fife country home with turret and stunning modern interior hits market for £635k

A Fife country home with a castle-like turret and a stunning modern interior has hit the market.

The charming property between Kelty and Saline is up for sale for offers over £635,000.

The house, named Lazy Meadows, has been renovated and extended to a high standard by its current owners to offer contemporary living in a rural location.

And it is still full of character, with traditional features such as the stone exterior and vaulted ceilings.

The huge ground-floor sitting room features a double-height vaulted ceiling and Velux windows.

There is also a large south-facing window and double French doors that access the courtyard terrace.

The focal point of the room is a huge fireplace with log-burning fire and stone surround, with shelves for storing wood.

The kitchen/dining room also features wooden beams and has a cosy family room attached.

The ground floor further features a kitchenette, two bedrooms, two WCs and a garage.

At one end of the house, a stone staircase leads to the stunning main bedroom with a huge living space attached, featuring a log fire and stone hearth.

The bedroom also comes with an en-suite and dressing room.

There is further upstairs accommodation at the other end of the house with another bedroom, a shower room and a large space currently in use as an office – boasting wonderful views of the surrounding countryside.

The property boasts underfloor heating throughout and solar panels.

There is also a huge amount of outside space to enjoy, including the central courtyard, decked seating areas and a two-acre field that comes with the house.

The country home in Fife is being marketed for sale by Rettie.

