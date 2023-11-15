Cosy cottage in Fife village where Christmas film was shot has ‘hidden’ garden

A cosy cottage with a “hidden” garden – situated in a Fife village where a new Christmas film was shot – has gone on the market.

The C-listed, five-bedroom home in Culross is thought to date back to 1660.

Combining modern living with plenty of historic character, the property is the ideal space for a family.

The ground floor of the cottage – which is for sale for less than £500,000 – features a welcoming reception hall which leads to the multiple living spaces the house has to offer.

This includes a spacious lounge with a feature multi-fuel stove, a large kitchen and breakfast room with exposed pine beams, and a sunroom extension at the back featuring views over the picturesque garden.

Downstairs there are also two bedrooms – one featuring a shower room – and a family bathroom.

Upstairs, a spacious landing leads to the main bedroom which boast an en-suite shower room, a built-in wardrobe and a study or dressing room with a view over the Forth.

The smallest of the bedrooms is also on this level, while the fifth bedroom is currently in use as another sitting room, with an attached study.

However, the star of the show is outside where the cottage’s “hidden” garden can be found.

The south-facing space features two patio areas – including one with a view over the Forth – and a feature stone archway.

There is also a greenhouse as well as pear, plum and apple trees, and a host of other plants and flowers.

The buyer of the property will be moving into one of the best-loved locations for TV and film production in Scotland.

Culross featured in a new festive film, Christmas in Scotland, which was released on Sunday with fans giving it largely positive reviews.

The village has also hosted filming for Outlander.

The Culross cottage is being marketed by Amazing Results for offers over £495,000.