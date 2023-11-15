Cosy cottage in Fife village where Christmas film was shot has ‘hidden’ garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Cosy cottage in Fife village where Christmas film was shot has ‘hidden’ garden

The five-bedroom home is thought to date back to 1660.

By Chloe Burrell
The cottage in Culross has a "hidden" garden. Image: Amazing Results
The cottage in Culross has a "hidden" garden. Image: Amazing Results

A cosy cottage with a “hidden” garden – situated in a Fife village where a new Christmas film was shot – has gone on the market.

The C-listed, five-bedroom home in Culross is thought to date back to 1660.

Combining modern living with plenty of historic character, the property is the ideal space for a family.

The ground floor of the cottage – which is for sale for less than £500,000 – features a welcoming reception hall which leads to the multiple living spaces the house has to offer.

This includes a spacious lounge with a feature multi-fuel stove, a large kitchen and breakfast room with exposed pine beams, and a sunroom extension at the back featuring views over the picturesque garden.

Downstairs there are also two bedrooms – one featuring a shower room – and a family bathroom.

17th century family home in Culross.
The house is on the market for offers over £495,000. Image: Amazing Results
The carpeted hallway of the Culross cottage.
The carpeted hallway. Image: Amazing Results
The third bedroom of the cottage in Culross is located on the ground floor.
The third bedroom is located on the ground floor. Image: Amazing Results
The family bathroom at the cottage in Culross has underfloor heating.
The family bathroom has underfloor heating. Image: Amazing Results
The spacious lounge in the Culross cottage is the perfect space for entertaining.
The lounge is cosy but spacious. Image: Amazing Results
The second bedroom at the Culross cottage.
The second bedroom has an archway leading to an en-suite. Image: Amazing Results
The kitchen and breakfast space in the Culross cottage.
The kitchen and breakfast space in the Culross cottage. Image: Amazing Results
The conservatory can be reached from the kitchen at the Culross cottage.
The conservatory has a view over the garden. Image: Amazing Results

Upstairs, a spacious landing leads to the main bedroom which boast an en-suite shower room, a built-in wardrobe and a study or dressing room with a view over the Forth.

The smallest of the bedrooms is also on this level, while the fifth bedroom is currently in use as another sitting room, with an attached study.

The main bedroom at the Culross cottage.
The main bedroom has a dressing room with a view over the Forth. Image: Amazing Results
The main bedroom has an en-suite shower room attached at the Culross cottage.
The main bedroom has an en-suite shower room. Image: Amazing Results
The fourth bedroom in the Culross cottage.
The fourth bedroom. Image: Amazing Results
The Culross cottage has a substantial fifth bedroom.
The fifth bedroom is currently in use as a sitting room. Image: Amazing Results
The annexe in the Culross cottage which is being used as a study.
The fifth bedroom has a small study attached. Image: Amazing Results

However, the star of the show is outside where the cottage’s “hidden” garden can be found.

The south-facing space features two patio areas – including one with a view over the Forth – and a feature stone archway.

There is also a greenhouse as well as pear, plum and apple trees, and a host of other plants and flowers.

Paved patio area at the Culross cottage.
The patio area at the back of the cottage. Image: Amazing Results
Archway in the garden of the Culross cottage.
The garden is full of plants. Image: Amazing Results
The garden of the Culross cottage.
The pretty garden at the cottage. Image: Amazing Results
The garden of the Culross cottage has a greenhouse.
The garden has a greenhouse and views over the Forth. Image: Amazing Results
There are lots of hidden corners in the garden. Image: Amazing Results
The archway in the garden of the Culross cottage.
The stone archway. Image: Amazing Results
There are spaces to enjoy the outdoor areas. Image: Amazing Results

The buyer of the property will be moving into one of the best-loved locations for TV and film production in Scotland.

Culross featured in a new festive film, Christmas in Scotland, which was released on Sunday with fans giving it largely positive reviews.

The village has also hosted filming for Outlander.

The Culross cottage is being marketed by Amazing Results for offers over £495,000.

More from Property

The bungalow will be move-in ready by the end of this year. Image: Yopa
Last property available at exclusive Monikie development for sale
A flat on St Johns Place, Montrose will go up for auction
Montrose town centre flat going to auction with opening bid of just £7k
The Dundee Institute of Architects Awards takes place on Thursday.
DIA Awards: Showcasing the best new architecture in Tayside and Fife
The Toft comes with its own private terrace overlooking Elie beach and the Forth
Incredible Elie home has private terrace overlooking beach and famous Ship Inn as neighbour
The "little castle" home in Inverkeithing. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
Inside 'little Fife castle' that's been turned into unique home
An external view of 36 Dunbar Court, on the grounds of Gleneagles Hotel
House on grounds of Gleneagles Hotel on the market for less than £200k
The North Queensferry house sits under the Forth Bridge. Image: eXp UK
Another home below Forth Bridge hits market - but is nearly £250k cheaper than…
Thistle Lane in St Andrews, Fife
Two-bedroom terraced St Andrews home for sale - with price tag of nearly £700k
Four-bedroom converted home at Balbeuchly Steadings in Auchterhouse, Angus
£295k Angus barn conversion has ceiling beams, original stone walls and wood-burning stove
Grattan Lodge in St Andrews has a beautiful orangery. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful home near the heart of St Andrews has magnificent orangery

Conversation